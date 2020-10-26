 

Merchants & Marine Bank Completes Acquisition of West Mobile Branch

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 22:03  |  53   |   |   

Merchants & Marine Bank (“M&M Bank”) a wholly owned subsidiary of Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTC QX: “MNMB") today announced that the Bank has completed the acquisition of the West Mobile branch from Arkansas-based Bank OZK. The acquisition, which was announced in July, marks M&M Bank’s first branch in Mobile, located at 6161 Airport Boulevard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005892/en/

Beverly Baxter VP/Business Banker (Photo: Business Wire)

Beverly Baxter VP/Business Banker (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very excited about expanding into the Mobile market and look forward to serving our new customers and the community,” said Clayton Legear, M&M Bank President and CEO. “Our team, which includes both new and familiar faces, is eager to provide a unique banking experience. We offer digital banking conveniences that customers want and need right now, but we also place a strong emphasis on building relationships because we believe customers also want and need a personal connection to their bank.”

Some of those familiar faces include long-time local bankers Beverly Baxter and Parris Tatum. Baxter, who joins M&M Bank from Bank OZK, has more than 17 years of banking experience in Mobile, which she will bring to her role as a commercial lender. Tatum joins M&M Bank with 18 years of business and commercial banking experience in the area. In addition to the commercial team of Baxter and Tatum, four retail bankers will serve customers at the West Mobile branch.

M&M Bank, with 14 full-service locations across the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast region, is expanding its footprint in the region, including a second full-service Mobile location scheduled to open next year in the city’s downtown business district. Renovations are underway in the building located at 3-5 North Royal Street, where the historic Royal Street Barber shop will also remain open for business. The bank recently opened a loan and deposit production office in Hattiesburg.

About Merchants & Marine Bank

Merchants & Marine Bank (M&M Bank), a wholly owned subsidiary of Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB), is a full-service state-chartered community bank with over $600 million in total assets. M&M Bank operates 14 full-service branch offices across the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast, as well as a loan and deposit production office in Hattiesburg, and offers a full suite of traditional and electronic banking services for both personal and business clients.

Merchants & Marine Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
VBI Vaccines Presents Phase 3 Sci-B-Vac Data at ID Week 2020
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Earnings