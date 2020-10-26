Alexander’s Completes $94 Million Financing of a Residential Building

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALEXANDER’S, INC. (New York Stock Exchange: ALX) announced today that it has completed a $94 million financing of The Alexander, a 312-unit residential building that is part of the Company’s residential and retail complex located in Rego Park, Queens, New York. The seven-year interest only loan matures in November 2027 and has a fixed rate of 2.63%.



Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.