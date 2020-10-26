Advanced Emissions Solutions to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on November 10th

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced the Company expects to release its third quarter 2020 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com . Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3279504 . A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.