 

Nokia selected for EU aviation communication, navigation and surveillance research project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 08:01  |  102   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia selected for EU aviation communication, navigation and surveillance research project

27 October 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia, alongside Honeywell International as consortium lead, has been selected as part of Project FACT (Future All Aviation CNS Technology), an innovative research and development program initiated under the SESAR 2020 program, managed by the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) Joint Undertaking.

Nokia will provide 4G and 5G mission-critical infrastructure, consulting and services to Project FACT, which will research future deployment of a new, consistent technology platform for communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) services across air traffic management (ATM).

Mervyn Harris, Head of Air Traffic Management, Nokia said: “Project FACT is an ambitious endeavor that seeks to increase safety, security, efficiency and resilience of future air traffic communications globally through development of an integrated, next-generation CNS architecture.

“As part of the SESAR ATM Master Plan, Project FACT seeks to maximize the benefits of high-bandwidth connectivity that can handle fast-growing data volumes while also preserving utmost safety standards. This consortium assembles outstanding levels of complementary skills and expertise, and Nokia is eager to apply its aviation domain experience and industry-specific technical insight.”

Petr Casek, Lead R&D engineer, Honeywell International and Project FACT Manager said: “We are very pleased to work with Nokia in this project. This project brings the best of two worlds together and paves the way for future high availability and improvements in quality data and communication infrastructure.

“It is exciting to see leading engineers from the telecommunications world working together with experts from the aviation sector in this project. We can only expect great results to be delivered, setting new standards that can apply on a global scale.”

               

The FACT Project will deliver updates to existing CNS technologies, where it is anticipated that applications such as controller-pilot datalink communications – the method by which air traffic controllers communicate with pilots – can also be deployed over new and emerging high-bandwidth mobile broadband technologies. The project will also research potential integration of today’s conventional ATM systems with emerging U-Space services such as drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Seite 1 von 2
Nokia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Covenant Logistics Group Announces Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results
Christina Lake Cannabis Completes Inaugural Harvest – Crop Exceeds Target by 44%, Reaching 32,500 ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
26.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
23.10.20
Nokia delivers five-fold speed boost for NetCologne’s broadband network
22.10.20
Nokia Threat Intelligence Report warns of rising cyberattacks on internet-connected devices
22.10.20
Nokia to publish third quarter and January-September 2020 report on October 29, 2020
22.10.20
Nokia, Smart Mobile Labs deliver 5G SA private wireless networking for Technical University Kaiserslautern research
21.10.20
Nokia and Greener Acres Canada sign agreement to advance intelligent urban infrastructure solutions
21.10.20
ROUNDUP: 5G-Ausbau treibt Netzausrüster Ericsson an - Aktie legt zu
21.10.20
Nokia to provide enterprise IoT services to Smart in the Philippines
21.10.20
Nokia selected by Telia Company to deploy 5G in Finland and implement 5G standalone core across markets

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
63.658
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist