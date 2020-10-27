Nokia selected for EU aviation communication, navigation and surveillance research project

Espoo, Finland – Nokia, alongside Honeywell International as consortium lead, has been selected as part of Project FACT (Future All Aviation CNS Technology), an innovative research and development program initiated under the SESAR 2020 program, managed by the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) Joint Undertaking.

Nokia will provide 4G and 5G mission-critical infrastructure, consulting and services to Project FACT, which will research future deployment of a new, consistent technology platform for communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) services across air traffic management (ATM).

Mervyn Harris, Head of Air Traffic Management, Nokia said: “Project FACT is an ambitious endeavor that seeks to increase safety, security, efficiency and resilience of future air traffic communications globally through development of an integrated, next-generation CNS architecture.

“As part of the SESAR ATM Master Plan, Project FACT seeks to maximize the benefits of high-bandwidth connectivity that can handle fast-growing data volumes while also preserving utmost safety standards. This consortium assembles outstanding levels of complementary skills and expertise, and Nokia is eager to apply its aviation domain experience and industry-specific technical insight.”

Petr Casek, Lead R&D engineer, Honeywell International and Project FACT Manager said: “We are very pleased to work with Nokia in this project. This project brings the best of two worlds together and paves the way for future high availability and improvements in quality data and communication infrastructure.

“It is exciting to see leading engineers from the telecommunications world working together with experts from the aviation sector in this project. We can only expect great results to be delivered, setting new standards that can apply on a global scale.”

The FACT Project will deliver updates to existing CNS technologies, where it is anticipated that applications such as controller-pilot datalink communications – the method by which air traffic controllers communicate with pilots – can also be deployed over new and emerging high-bandwidth mobile broadband technologies. The project will also research potential integration of today’s conventional ATM systems with emerging U-Space services such as drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.