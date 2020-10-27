 

Buoyed by the Boom in New Home Theaters, WiSA Member Platin Now Providing Universal Smart TV Surround Sound, Available for Purchase November 2020

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the launch of a wireless home cinema bundle complete with the WISA SoundSend transmitter, the Association’s first branded product, and the Tuned by THX Monaco 5.1 Immersive Wireless Home Audio System from Platin. The bundle will be available for purchase in November 2020 via Amazon for $899, and pre-orders can be placed at Platin Audio’s site.

Monaco 5.1 with WiSA SoundSend (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Association is excited that the WiSA Certified Monaco 5.1 system, a complete surround sound solution, will be the first to be bundled with the new WiSA SoundSend transmitter,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “With the help of the SoundSend, the home theater bundle offers 5.1 high-resolution audio and is also capable of virtual Dolby Atmos performance. The entire system can be set up in minutes to create a cinema in your home. The bundle will entice audio enthusiasts and novices alike with its wireless capabilities and uncomplicated installation process.”

The Monaco 5.1 with WiSA SoundSend system gives users immersive, theater-quality experiences made possible by WiSA Certified speakers and the HDMI (or optical)-connected transmitter, allowing for effortless home cinema setup and control in less than ten minutes. The SoundSend transmitter, WiSA’s first branded product, is a universal wireless multichannel home cinema audio transmitter designed to enable simple, yet amazing, home entertainment experiences for owners of smart TVs. The transmitter easily connects via HDMI/ARC and eARC to hundreds of millions of new and installed smart TVs. Better than unidirectional soundbars, the Platin Monaco and WiSA SoundSend system allows consumers to easily create truly immersive home cinema experiences in minutes.

The compact Monaco 5.1 system from Platin is Tuned by THX and perfectly combines high-definition audio quality and a less than 5.2 millisecond latency for picture-perfect lip sync. With only a 1 microsecond synchronization between speakers, the result is amazing accuracy and clarity. The system fits easily into any size living space--no audio cables required--and users can connect the speakers to any AC outlet. WiSA SoundSend decodes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital +, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos and offers audio quality of up to 24bit/96kHz. The SoundSend and Monaco combination can also create virtual Dolby Atmos experiences when an Atmos signal is delivered to SoundSend.

