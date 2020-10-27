Veeva Teams with Life Sciences to Offer Industrywide Source for Key Contacts, Information, and Services from Across Companies and Brands

“Fully leveraging the power of digital access allows us to deliver greater value for HCPs, helping them to transform the lives of the patients they treat,” said Marz Abdulrahman, executive director, customer business solutions, at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “Digital solutions like MyVeeva for Doctors enables BI to make it easier to secure patient resources and connect HCPs to the people they need for collaboration in a single, go to place.”

To help healthcare professionals (HCPs) get provider and patient resources faster, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), in partnership with the industry, today introduced MyVeeva for Doctors , a mobile application to make it easy for HCPs to connect with life sciences. MyVeeva gives HCPs the key contacts, information, and services they need from across pharmaceutical and biotech companies and brands – all in one place. Leading companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Sobi, are among the first early adopters of MyVeeva for Doctors.

“As a rare disease company, shortening time to identify and treat patients is critical,” said Megan Sullivan, vice president, head of commercial innovation, Sobi Inc. “Giving doctors a convenient, timely way to reach us online or through a mobile app has the potential to make digital more practical and useful for doctors. Sobi aims to simplify the healthcare professional digital experience with MyVeeva for Doctors so they can provide better patient care.”

Advanced search capabilities in MyVeeva for Doctors makes it simple to find a person, medicine, or company and connect directly with the right contacts such as reps, MSLs, and reimbursement specialists through compliant real-time messaging or online meetings. HCPs can quickly get information and patient resources or request services such as product samples, copay cards, and vouchers. And companies can link brand, corporate, or other websites and resources from MyVeeva to make getting further information easy.

“When getting the right people and resources is easy, more healthcare professionals will connect and interact more often,” said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva. “Veeva is teaming with the industry to offer the MyVeeva for Doctors app so HCPs can get what they need to better serve patients, all in one convenient place.”

MyVeeva for Doctors is available for early adopters in select markets, including the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Brazil, Colombia, and Australia, with additional countries to follow in 2021. To learn how MyVeeva for Doctors makes it easy for doctors to get the information they need, visit www.myveeva.com.