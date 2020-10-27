 

Medallia Announces Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Medallia (MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced it has launched Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to improve the customer experience and enhance their contact center by closing the loop on customer service interactions.

Integrated with the Salesforce Platform, Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce, available today on AppExchange, automatically triggers requests for customer feedback in Medallia based on certain events in Salesforce, enabling service teams to listen, analyze and act on that feedback in real-time and close the loop with each customer.

“With Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce, we combine the power of Medallia and Salesforce Service Cloud to ensure that service center representatives understand each customer’s needs in real-time and can exceed them in order to drive higher customer loyalty, and improve business outcomes,” said Steve Vierra, SVP of Channels, Alliances, and Global Partnerships, Medallia. “In addition, this integration enables service teams to build high-performing teams by using real-time feedback and benchmarks to manage performance.”

The new product is the second of Medallia’s offerings on the AppExchange, joining Medallia Sales & Service Experience for Salesforce.

“Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by enabling companies to follow-up with customers and close the loop with every interaction,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

