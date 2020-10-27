 

Trex Company Announces November and December 2020 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: Tuesday, November 10th

Presentation: 8:30am ET

Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks - President and Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Berenberg CEO Conference 2020

Location: Virtual

Date: Thursday, November 12th

Presentation: 12:00pm ET

Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks - President and Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

Location: Virtual

Date: Wednesday, November 18th

Presentation: 2:00pm ET

Trex Management: Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

2020 Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit

Location: Virtual

Date: Tuesday, December 8th

Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks - President and Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Management will also host one-on-one virtual meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.

