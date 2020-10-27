 

Endexx Announces Successful Completion of PCAOB Audit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020   

Company Updates 10Q filing to reflect OTCQB filing standards

CAVE CREEK, Az., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC:EDXC), announced today that it has completed an audit of its financial statements for fiscal years 2019 and 2018.  The Company can now file its registration documents with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and pursue an up-listing to the OTCQB Alternative Reporting Standards and Guidelines.

The audited financial statements for fiscal 2019 and 2018 have been filed at OTC Markets, all subsequent events through October 23, 2020 along with the certification document provided by the Auditors “Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P.”

With the completion of the audit, Endexx Corporation will now engage to complete two primary actions: file application for up list to OTCQB Market and file a SEC Registration statement. The Company updated and amended its June 30, 2020 Q3 to comply with OTCQB Alternative Reporting filing standards.

CEO Todd Davis stated, “The company has now completed PCAOB audits for the previous seven fiscal years and is now in compliance with all requirements needed to advance the company’s future growth.  Last year when the company filed to change its name and symbol with the SEC, FINRA rejected the change due to new requirements for both board members and timeliness of filings. The company has successfully completed all requirements and is advancing its up listing and full registration agenda.”

About Endexx

Endexx Corporation and its Division CBD Unlimited develops and distributes all-natural products from the cannabis sativa-L plant (hemp) with less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief. The science behind these products involves half a decade of research and experiments in order to perfect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving. 

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation
Todd Davis
Chairman & CEO
investorrelations@cbdunlimited.com
480-595-6900


Disclaimer

