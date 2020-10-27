 

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) securities between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until November 16, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Nano-X class action lawsuit, White v. Nano-X Imaging Ltd., No. 20-cv-04355, which is pending before Chief Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf in the Eastern District of New York.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Nano-X securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Nano-X class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Nano-X class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Nano-X class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Nano-X class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Nano-X class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Nano-X class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Nano-X class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 16, 2020.

Nano-X purportedly develops and produces x-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry. Nano-X’s x-ray imaging solution, called the “Nanox System,” includes two integrated components – hardware (“Nanox.ARC”) and software (“Nanox.CLOUD”). The Nanox.ARC has not been approved by regulators. The Nanox System is purportedly designed to enable medical screening as a service to improve accessibility and affordability of early detection.

The Nano-X class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading, as Nano-X never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research published a report entitled “Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market – Theranos 2.0.” The Citron report summarized Nano-X as a “$3 billion company [that] is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal [research and development], fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.” In addition, the Citron report concluded that Nano-X’s claims about its customers with commercial agreements were false. On this news, the price of Nano-X shares fell more than 25% over the next two trading days, damaging investors.

Then, on September 22, 2020, short seller Muddy Waters echoed Citron’s doubts over Nano-X’s Nanox System. The Muddy Waters report concluded that Nano-X “has no real product to sell other than its stock.”

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities class action litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For seven consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

