 

Baxter Supports New Study Showing Blood Purification With Oxiris Filter Set Can Play a Role in the Management of Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 14:00  |  56   |   |   

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global leader in acute care, recognizes the findings of a prospective, multicenter, observational study on data from the OxirisNet Registry evaluating severely ill patients with COVID-19 in Italy treated with extracorporeal (outside the body) blood purification (EBP) using the company’s Oxiris filter set. From the study, recently published in Critical Care, the investigators reported that patients experienced a significant reduction in serum IL-6 (a pro-inflammatory cytokine) levels, improvement in indicators of organ dysfunction and reduction in expected intensive care unit (ICU) mortality rate as compared to a historical control. Due to the study design, the results do not provide evidence of a causal relationship between EBP treatment with Oxiris and these outcomes. The results do, however, support the feasibility of the use of Oxiris with severely ill COVID-19 patients and provide new insights for clinicians treating this vulnerable patient population.

Systemic inflammation in COVID-19 can lead to multiple organ failure, including acute kidney injury (AKI). COVID-19 patients may also develop a cytokine storm, which occurs when high levels of inflammatory mediators circulate in the blood as an intense immune reaction to the virus. Up to 67% of severely ill patients with pneumonia-caused COVID-19 may present with additional organ dysfunction syndromes that could be induced by a high level of circulating cytokines.1 A cytokine storm can be life-threatening and requires intervention. EBP techniques have been shown to remove cytokines, damage-associated molecular patterns and pathogen-associated molecular patterns, including endotoxins and circulating viral particles, in critically ill patients with COVID-19.2

“In our study population, all patients showed significant IL-6 reduction and associated improvement in multiorgan dysfunction, particularly for short-term outcomes such as hemodynamic stability and oxygenation index,” said Gianluca Villa, M.D., assistant professor of anesthesiology, intensive care and pain medicine at the University of Florence, Italy and primary investigator of the study. “These findings provide a strong foundation for further research on EBP in COVID-19 patients and may have a long-term impact on best practices in caring for these patients.”

