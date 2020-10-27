Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. Announces Intended Delisting from the OTCQX Best Market
Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: ONVC), announced today that it intends to delist from the OTCQX Best Market.
The Company expects its common stock to be quoted in the Pink Market within the coming weeks. Additionally, the Company will discontinue its quarterly disclosure reporting beginning with its third quarter 2020 financial report.
The Board of Directors believes that shareholders will be best served by reducing the cost of compliance and the demands on management time required to maintain its current listing status.
About Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp.
Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is a Florida holding company, focused on internally growing and developing its group of diversified vacation marketers with a range of products that can be cross-sold to an extensive database. The Company provides vacation travel, marketing, and professional services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries including Online Vacation Center, Inc., Enrichment Journeys, LLC, Dunhill Vacations, Inc., Luxury Link, LLC, Home Based Travel Experts, LLC, dba Expedia Cruises and Qwinzy, LLC. The Company, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been in business for over 45 years. Additional information can be found at www.onlinevacationcenter.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005673/en/Online Vacation Center Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare