Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. Announces Intended Delisting from the OTCQX Best Market

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: ONVC), announced today that it intends to delist from the OTCQX Best Market.

The Company expects its common stock to be quoted in the Pink Market within the coming weeks. Additionally, the Company will discontinue its quarterly disclosure reporting beginning with its third quarter 2020 financial report.

The Board of Directors believes that shareholders will be best served by reducing the cost of compliance and the demands on management time required to maintain its current listing status.