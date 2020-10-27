 

DECISION OF SCANFIL PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON STOCK OPTION PLAN

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

SCANFIL PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE     27 OCTOBER 2020      3.30 P.M.

DECISION OF SCANFIL PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON STOCK OPTION PLAN

On 24 April 2019, the General Meeting of shareholders of Scanfil Plc decided to authorise the Board of Directors to decide on granting stock options rights to certain key personnel of the company and its subsidiaries and to decide on the terms and conditions of the option rights. The total number of option rights can be 900,000 and they entitle the key personnel to subscribe for a combined total of 900,000 of the company's new shares or shares in company’s possession (“Option Plan 2019”).

Based on the authorisation by the General Meeting, the Board of Directors has today on 27 October 2020 decided to grant the CEO and members of the Management Group option rights in all for 220,000 shares as follows:  Petteri Jokitalo 120,000 pcs, Riku Hynninen 20,000 pcs, Kai Valo 20,000 pcs, Timo Sonninen 20,000 pcs, Markku Kosunen 20,000 pcs and Kristoffer Asklöv 20,000. The option rights shall be marked "2019B". Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one (1) of the company's new shares or shares in its possession. The subscription period for option right 2019B is 1 May 2023 – 30 April 2025. The subscription period for the option rights included in the option plan will not begin, unless the production and financial goals and conditions, set separately by the Board of Directors for exercising the option rights, are met. The option rights whose goals are not met will expire as determined by the Board. The stock options were granted without compensation. The subscription price of option right 2019B is EUR 4.34 which is the trading-volume weighted average share price in the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki of the period 1 - 31 March 2020.

SCANFIL PLC

Board of Directors
 
Additional information:
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Harri Takanen
tel. +358 8 4882 111
 
DISTRIBUTION      NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
                               Major media
                               www.scanfil.com
 
Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of  production units in Europe, Asia and North America.


Scanfil Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
SCANFIL GROUP’S INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 30 SEPTEMBER 2020