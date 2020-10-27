THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Corporate Action Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Results of General Meeting - Appointment of Joint Liquidators 27-Oct-2020 / 15:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 October 2020

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

("Williams", "WGPH", or the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

Williams (ISIN DE000A1H6VM4) announces that, at the General Meeting held earlier today, all of the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. Accordingly, Sean Croston and Richard White of Grant Thornton UK LLP, 30 Finsbury Square, London EC2A 1AG have been appointed as joint liquidators.

As stated in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 28 September 2020 and the Company's announcement of the same date, the directors notified Deutsche Börse as operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange of the Company's intention to cancel the Company's admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) ("Cancellation"). A further announcement relating to the date of the Cancellation, as agreed with Deutsche Börse, will be notified via a Regulatory Information Service in due course.

For further information please contact the following:

Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc Tel: +44 1235 777 842 Tim Hunt

- End of ad-hoc announcement -

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800AFJXFAVYBTE915

END

Contact:Mark BiddleGeneral CounselMark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com

27-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC Grove, Wantage OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0) 1235 777700 Fax: +44 (0) 1235 764705 E-mail: enquiries@williamsf1.com Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4 WKN: A1H6VM Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1143355

End of Announcement DGAP News Service