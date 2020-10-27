Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

 

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 GAAP Results
 On a GAAP basis, the financial results of First Data Corporation ("First Data") are included in the consolidated results of Fiserv from July 29, 2019, the date of acquisition. GAAP revenue for the company increased 21% to $3.79 billion in the third quarter, with 44% growth in the Acceptance segment, 1% decline in the Fintech segment and 20% growth in the Payments segment. GAAP revenue increased 79% to $11.02 billion in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior year period, with 303% growth in the Acceptance segment, 1% decline in the Fintech segment and 66% growth in the Payments segment. GAAP revenue within the Acceptance and Payments segments included revenue from acquired First Data businesses.

GAAP earnings per share was $0.39 in the third quarter and $0.96 in the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 18% and decrease of 31%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. GAAP earnings per share in the first nine months of 2020 included integration costs and acquired intangible asset amortization from the application of purchase accounting associated with the First Data acquisition, as well as a gain from the sale of a 60% interest of the company's Investment Services business ("Investment Services Transaction").

GAAP operating margin was 14.3% and 12.1% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively, compared to 12.0% and 18.4% in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019, respectively. GAAP operating margin in the third quarter of 2020 included the benefit from a gain on the dissolution of the Banc of America Merchant Services joint venture ("BAMS"). GAAP operating margin in the first nine months of 2020 also included the operating margin impacts from integration costs and acquired intangible asset amortization associated with the acquisition of First Data, as well as a gain resulting from the Investment Services Transaction.

Net cash provided by operating activities was flat at $1.04 billion in the third quarter and increased by 83% to $2.96 billion in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior year periods, primarily attributable to the First Data acquisition.

"Fiserv again delivered excellent financial results and free cash flow in an environment that continues to be impacted by a global pandemic,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Our focus on serving clients with excellence has never been more important and has translated to another strong quarter of robust sales growth and continuing revenue momentum.”

Third Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Results and Additional Information
 On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, the company's financial performance measures in this release, including adjusted revenue, internal revenue, internal revenue growth, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow, have been recalculated to provide historical results on a combined company basis to enhance investors' ability to evaluate the company's operating performance including First Data.

  • Adjusted revenue declined 1% to $3.59 billion in the third quarter and 4% to $10.29 billion in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior year periods.
  • Internal revenue growth was 3% in the third quarter, driven by 6% growth in the Acceptance segment, 1% growth in the Payments segment and the Fintech segment was flat compared to the prior year period.
  • Internal revenue was flat in the first nine months of 2020, with a 1% decline in the Acceptance segment, and both the Fintech and Payments segments were flat compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted earnings per share increased 19% to $1.20 in the third quarter and 11% to $3.12 in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior year periods.
  • Free cash flow increased by 12% to $939 million and by 13% to $2.59 billion in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, respectively, compared to $837 million and $2.30 billion in the prior year periods.
  • Adjusted operating margin increased 310 basis points to 32.9% in the third quarter and 80 basis points to 29.9% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior year periods.
  • Sales results increased 27% in the third quarter and 23% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior year periods.
  • The company repaid $769 million of debt in the third quarter and $1.03 billion in the first nine months of 2020.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, Alliance Data, one of the largest card issuers in the United States, selected Fiserv as its exclusive strategic partner to provide modernized credit processing services for its Card Services business.

Outlook for 2020
 While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to provide uncertainty in market conditions, the company is raising its full year 2020 outlook for adjusted earnings per share. Fiserv now expects adjusted earnings per share to grow at least 11% over adjusted earnings per share for 2019, as revised for the net impact of divestitures.

"The strength of our business has allowed us to deliver outstanding results in uncertain times. We are, including raising our earnings outlook in anticipation of achieving our 35th consecutive year of double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth while continuing to invest in the future," said Bisignano.

Earnings Conference Call
 The company will discuss its third quarter 2020 results on a conference call and webcast at 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. To register for the event, go to fiserv.com and click on the Q3 Earnings webcast link. Supplemental materials will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the website.

About Fiserv
 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 Due to the financial impact of the First Data acquisition, the company's 2019 non-GAAP financial performance measures have been recalculated in this news release on a combined company basis reflecting its new reportable segments as realigned during the first quarter of 2020. The combined financial information has been prepared by making certain adjustments to the sum of historical First Data financial information determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and historical Fiserv financial information determined in accordance with GAAP. The historical combined financial information includes various estimates and is not necessarily indicative of the operating results of the combined companies had the transaction been completed at the assumed date or of the combined companies in the future. The historical combined financial information does not reflect any cost savings or other synergies anticipated as a result of the acquisition. In addition, the historical combined financial information does not reflect the impact of any purchase accounting adjustments that may arise from the acquisition as those impacts would be excluded in the preparation of the combined financial information. The combined financial information is not pro forma information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the preparation of information in accordance with Article 11 would result in a significantly different presentation.

The company supplements its and First Data's historical reporting of information determined in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income, earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities, with "combined revenue," "adjusted revenue," "internal revenue," "internal revenue growth," "combined operating income," "adjusted operating income," "adjusted operating margin," "combined net income attributable to Fiserv," "adjusted net income," "adjusted net income, as adjusted for divestitures," "combined earnings per share," "adjusted earnings per share," "adjusted earnings per share, as adjusted for divestitures," "combined net cash provided by operating activities," and "free cash flow." Management believes that providing combined historical financial information, making adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and excluding certain pass-through revenue and expenses with respect to such combined information should enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate the combined company's performance, including providing a reasonable basis of comparison with its results for post-acquisition periods and providing additional insights into the factors and trends affecting the combined company's business. Therefore, the company excludes these items from its and First Data's historical combined revenue, combined operating income, combined net income attributable to Fiserv, combined earnings per share and combined net cash provided by operating activities to calculate these non-GAAP measures. The corresponding reconciliations of adjusted financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release.

Examples of non-cash or other items may include, but are not limited to, non-cash deferred revenue adjustments arising from acquisitions; non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; severance and restructuring costs; net charges associated with debt financing activities including foreign currency transaction gains or losses, early debt extinguishment and bridge financing costs; merger and integration costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses; and certain discrete tax benefits and expenses. The company excludes these items to more clearly focus on the factors management believes are pertinent to the company's operations, and management uses this information to make operating decisions, including the allocation of resources to the company's various businesses.

The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Management believes internal revenue growth is useful because it presents combined adjusted revenue growth including deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments and excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the company's Output Solutions postage reimbursements. Management believes free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions. Management believes this supplemental information enhances shareholders' ability to evaluate and understand the company's core business performance.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income, earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities or any other amount determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated adjusted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “could,” “should,” or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially include, among others, the following, many of which are, and will be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: the duration and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic; governmental and private sector responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of such responses on the company; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's employees, clients, vendors, operations and sales; the possibility that the company may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies from the acquisition of First Data within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully integrate the operations of First Data into the company's operations; such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; profitability following the transaction may be lower than expected, including due to unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, clients or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the transaction; unforeseen risks relating to the company's liabilities or those of First Data may exist; the company's ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the transaction; the company's ability to compete effectively against new and existing competitors and to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; changes in customer demand for the company's products and services; the ability of the company's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; the successful management of the company's merchant alliance program which involves several alliances not under its sole control; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the company's business including disruptions caused by other participants in the global financial system; the failure of the company's vendors and merchants to satisfy their obligations; the successful management of credit and fraud risks in the company's business and merchant alliances; changes in local, regional, national and international economic or political conditions and the impact they may have on the company and its customers; the effect of proposed and enacted legislative and regulatory actions affecting the company or the financial services industry as a whole; the company's ability to comply with government regulations and applicable card association and network rules; the protection and validity of intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; the company's ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the impact of the company's strategic initiatives; the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; volatility and disruptions in financial markets that may impact the company's ability to access preferred sources of financing and the terms on which the company is able to obtain financing or increase its costs of borrowing; adverse impacts from currency exchange rates or currency controls; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents that the company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Fiserv, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Processing and services

$

3,153

 

 

$

2,608

 

 

$

9,118

 

 

$

5,229

 

Product

 

633

 

 

 

520

 

 

 

1,902

 

 

 

913

 

Total revenue

 

3,786

 

 

 

3,128

 

 

 

11,020

 

 

 

6,142

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of processing and services

 

1,387

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

4,488

 

 

 

2,445

 

Cost of product

 

481

 

 

 

413

 

 

 

1,467

 

 

 

755

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

1,412

 

 

 

1,137

 

 

 

4,193

 

 

 

1,821

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

 

(464

)

 

 

(10

)

Total expenses

 

3,244

 

 

 

2,754

 

 

 

9,684

 

 

 

5,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

542

 

 

 

374

 

 

 

1,336

 

 

 

1,131

 

Interest expense, net

 

(174

)

 

 

(164

)

 

 

(535

)

 

 

(279

)

Debt financing activities

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

 

 

 

(47

)

Other income (expense)

 

13

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes and income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates

 

381

 

 

 

256

 

 

 

835

 

 

 

805

 

Income tax provision

 

(124

)

 

 

(53

)

 

 

(176

)

 

 

(144

)

Income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates

 

19

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

276

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

662

 

 

 

673

 

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

12

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Fiserv

$

264

 

 

$

198

 

 

$

658

 

 

$

646

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv - diluted

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share attributable to Fiserv

 

680.3

 

 

 

596.9

 

 

 

684.1

 

 

 

465.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiserv, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

264

 

 

$

198

 

 

$

658

 

 

$

646

 

GAAP net income attributable to First Data 1

 

 

 

 

(141

)

 

 

 

 

 

303

 

Combined net income attributable to Fiserv

 

264

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

658

 

 

 

949

 

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger and integration costs 2

 

185

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

648

 

 

 

319

 

Severance and restructuring costs 3

 

13

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

75

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4

 

477

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

1,523

 

 

 

689

 

Debt financing activities 5

 

 

 

 

186

 

 

 

 

 

 

287

 

Impact of divestitures 6

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

 

(41

)

Non wholly-owned entity activities 7

 

34

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

53

 

 

 

(20

)

Tax impact of adjustments 8

 

(162

)

 

 

(189

)

 

 

(532

)

 

 

(301

)

Gain on sale of businesses 6

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

 

(464

)

 

 

(7

)

Tax impact of gain on sale of businesses 8

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

2

 

Discrete tax items 9

 

32

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

8

 

Adjusted net income

$

819

 

 

$

702

 

 

$

2,134

 

 

$

1,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

 

680.3

 

 

 

596.9

 

 

 

684.1

 

 

 

465.2

 

Issuance of shares for combination

 

 

 

 

95.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

222.7

 

Dilutive impact of exchanged equity awards

 

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.0

 

Combined weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 10

 

680.3

 

 

 

694.9

 

 

 

684.1

 

 

 

693.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP earnings per share 10

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined earnings per share 10

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

1.37

 

Combined adjustments - net of income taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger and integration costs 2

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

0.73

 

 

 

0.35

 

Severance and restructuring costs 3

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.08

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4

 

0.54

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

1.71

 

 

 

0.76

 

Debt financing activities 5

 

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.32

 

Impact of divestitures 6

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.05

)

Non wholly-owned entity activities 7

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

(0.02

)

Gain on sale of businesses 6

 

(0.04

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.50

)

 

 

(0.01

)

Discrete tax items 9

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.01

 

Adjusted earnings per share

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

3.12

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

See pages 3-5 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

  1. Represents the financial results of First Data prior to the date of acquisition. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, this includes the results of First Data from July 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019 and from January 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019, respectively.
  2. Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred as a result of the company's various acquisitions. Merger and integration costs include $175 million and $200 million in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $615 million and $280 million in the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, related to the First Data acquisition. First Data integration-related costs in the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 primarily include $51 million and $154 million, respectively, of third party professional service fees associated with integration-related activities; $34 million and $126 million, respectively, of incremental share-based compensation, including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv; $35 million and $115 million, respectively, of accelerated depreciation and amortization associated with the termination of certain vendor contracts; $27 million and $105 million, respectively, of other integration-related compensation costs; and $4 million and $44 million, respectively, of non-cash impairment charges associated with the early exit of certain leased facilities. Merger and integration costs related to the First Data acquisition in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 include $108 million and $161 million, respectively, of legal and other professional service fees, primarily consisting of transaction costs, as well as $57 million of incremental share-based compensation, including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv in both the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.
  3. Represents severance and other costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives, including real estate and data center consolidation activities. Amounts during the second and third quarters of 2020 consisted entirely of severance costs.
  4. Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology, and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract assets (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts. See additional information on page 17 for an analysis of the company's amortization expense.
  5. Represents losses on early debt extinguishments and other costs associated with the refinancing of certain indebtedness, including that of First Data. Debt financing activities in the first nine months of 2019 include $220 million of early debt extinguishment costs and $98 million of bridge term loan facility expenses, partially offset by $50 million of net currency transaction gains related to foreign currency denominated debt.
  6. Represents the earnings attributable to divested businesses and the gain on the associated divestiture transactions, including two businesses acquired as part of the First Data acquisition that were sold in October 2019, the sale of a 60% interest in the Investment Services business in February 2020, and the dissolution of the Banc of America Merchant Services joint venture in July 2020.
  7. Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which it holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment also includes a $14 million net gain on the merger of a joint venture in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.
  8. The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 23%, which approximates the combined company's annual effective tax rate, exclusive of the actual tax impacts associated with the gain on sale of businesses.
  9. Represents certain discrete items, such as the revaluation of deferred taxes in 2020 due to a change in the statutory tax rate in the United Kingdom and non-deductible transaction costs in 2019 associated with the acquisition of First Data.
  10. GAAP earnings per share is computed by dividing GAAP net income by the weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted during the period. Combined earnings per share is computed by dividing combined net income attributable to Fiserv by the combined weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted during the period. The combined weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted is computed based on the historical Fiserv weighted average shares outstanding - diluted determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to include the Fiserv shares issued as merger consideration and shares subject to First Data equity awards assumed by Fiserv in connection with the First Data acquisition.

Fiserv, Inc.

Financial Results by Segment

(In millions, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Total Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

3,786

 

 

$

3,128

 

 

$

11,020

 

 

$

6,142

 

First Data revenue 1

 

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,609

 

Combined revenue

 

3,786

 

 

 

3,936

 

 

 

11,020

 

 

 

11,751

 

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intercompany eliminations 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Output Solutions postage reimbursements

 

(207

)

 

 

(237

)

 

 

(640

)

 

 

(730

)

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments

 

11

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

6

 

Merchant Services adjustment 3

 

 

 

 

(88

)

 

 

(126

)

 

 

(290

)

Adjusted revenue

$

3,590

 

 

$

3,617

 

 

$

10,288

 

 

$

10,733

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

542

 

 

$

374

 

 

$

1,336

 

 

$

1,131

 

First Data operating income 1

 

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,088

 

Combined operating income

 

542

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

1,336

 

 

 

2,219

 

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger and integration costs

 

185

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

648

 

 

 

319

 

Severance and restructuring costs

 

13

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

75

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

477

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

1,523

 

 

 

689

 

Merchant Services adjustment 3

 

 

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(169

)

Gain on sale of businesses

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

 

(464

)

 

 

(7

)

Adjusted operating income

$

1,181

 

 

$

1,079

 

 

$

3,076

 

 

$

3,126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

14.3

%

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

18.4

%

Adjusted operating margin

 

32.9

%

 

 

29.8

%

 

 

29.9

%

 

 

29.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merchant Acceptance ("Acceptance")

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

1,454

 

 

$

1,012

 

 

$

4,078

 

 

$

1,012

 

First Data revenue 1

 

 

 

 

511

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,514

 

Combined revenue

 

1,454

 

 

 

1,523

 

 

 

4,078

 

 

 

4,526

 

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

2

 

Merchant Services adjustment 3

 

 

 

 

(88

)

 

 

(126

)

 

 

(290

)

Adjusted revenue

$

1,456

 

 

$

1,437

 

 

$

3,958

 

 

$

4,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

423

 

 

$

296

 

 

$

985

 

 

$

296

 

First Data operating income 1

 

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,026

 

Combined operating income

 

423

 

 

 

440

 

 

 

985

 

 

 

1,322

 

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger and integration costs

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

2

 

Merchant Services adjustment 3

 

 

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(169

)

Adjusted operating income

$

425

 

 

$

394

 

 

$

931

 

 

$

1,155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

29.1

%

 

 

29.2

%

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

29.2

%

Adjusted operating margin

 

29.2

%

 

 

27.4

%

 

 

23.5

%

 

 

27.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiserv, Inc.

Financial Results by Segment (cont.)

(In millions, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Financial Technology ("Fintech") 4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

727

 

 

$

735

 

 

$

2,159

 

 

$

2,191

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

265

 

 

$

223

 

 

$

721

 

 

$

647

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

36.4

%

 

 

30.4

%

 

 

33.4

%

 

 

29.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments and Network ("Payments")

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

1,387

 

 

$

1,153

 

 

$

4,093

 

 

$

2,466

 

First Data revenue 1

 

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,688

 

Combined revenue

 

1,387

 

 

 

1,393

 

 

 

4,093

 

 

 

4,154

 

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intercompany eliminations 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments

 

9

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

4

 

Adjusted revenue

$

1,396

 

 

$

1,397

 

 

$

4,121

 

 

$

4,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

599

 

 

$

476

 

 

$

1,712

 

 

$

1,038

 

First Data operating income 1

 

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

 

 

 

600

 

Combined operating income

 

599

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

1,712

 

 

 

1,638

 

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger and integration costs

 

9

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

4

 

Adjusted operating income

$

608

 

 

$

564

 

 

$

1,741

 

 

$

1,642

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

 

43.2

%

 

 

41.3

%

 

 

41.8

%

 

 

42.1

%

Adjusted operating margin

 

43.5

%

 

 

40.4

%

 

 

42.3

%

 

 

39.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

218

 

 

$

228

 

 

$

690

 

 

$

473

 

First Data revenue 1

 

 

 

 

57

 

 

 

 

 

 

407

 

Combined revenue

 

218

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

690

 

 

 

880

 

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Output Solutions postage reimbursements

 

(207

)

 

 

(237

)

 

 

(640

)

 

 

(730

)

Adjusted revenue

$

11

 

 

$

48

 

 

$

50

 

 

$

150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

$

(745

)

 

$

(621

)

 

$

(2,082

)

 

$

(850

)

First Data operating loss 1

 

 

 

 

(129

)

 

 

 

 

 

(538

)

Combined operating loss

 

(745

)

 

 

(750

)

 

 

(2,082

)

 

 

(1,388

)

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Merger and integration costs

 

174

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

313

 

Severance and restructuring costs

 

13

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

75

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

477

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

1,523

 

 

 

689

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

 

(464

)

 

 

(7

)

Adjusted operating loss

$

(117

)

 

$

(102

)

 

$

(317

)

 

$

(318

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See pages 3-5 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Operating margin percentages are calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

  1. Represents the financial results of First Data prior to the date of acquisition. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, this includes the results of First Data from July 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019 and from January 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019, respectively.
  2. Represents the elimination of intercompany revenue and expense between First Data and the company.
  3. Represents an adjustment primarily related to the company's joint venture with Bank of America. The Banc of America Merchant Services joint venture (BAMS) was dissolved effective July 1, 2020. The company owned 51% of BAMS and, through June 30, 2020, BAMS' financial results were 100% consolidated into the company's financial statements for GAAP reporting purposes. In connection with the dissolution of the joint venture, the company received a 51% share of the joint venture's value via an agreed upon contractual separation. In addition, the company will continue providing merchant processing and related services to Bank of America for its merchant clients. The non-GAAP adjustment reduces adjusted revenue and adjusted operating income by the joint venture revenue and expense that was not expected to be retained by the company upon dissolution and is partially offset by an increase to processing and services revenue.
  4. For all periods presented in the Fintech segment, there were no adjustments to GAAP measures presented and thus the adjusted measures are equal to the GAAP measures presented.

Fiserv, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions, unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

662

 

 

$

673

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and other amortization

 

833

 

 

 

386

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

1,603

 

 

 

476

 

Amortization of financing costs, debt discounts and other

 

36

 

 

 

116

 

Net foreign currency gain on financing activities

 

 

 

 

(50

)

Share-based compensation

 

286

 

 

 

121

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(125

)

 

 

26

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

(464

)

 

 

(10

)

Income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates

 

(3

)

 

 

(12

)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

 

12

 

 

 

6

 

Settlement of interest rate hedge contracts

 

 

 

 

(183

)

Non-cash impairment charge

 

44

 

 

 

 

Other operating activities

 

(4

)

 

 

(3

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

Trade accounts receivable

 

460

 

 

 

151

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(150

)

 

 

(41

)

Contract costs

 

(229

)

 

 

(141

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

34

 

 

 

117

 

Contract liabilities

 

(34

)

 

 

(15

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

2,961

 

 

 

1,617

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Capital expenditures, including capitalized software and other intangibles

 

(689

)

 

 

(431

)

Proceeds from sale of businesses

 

578

 

 

 

39

 

Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and including working capital adjustments

 

(137

)

 

 

(16,004

)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

 

94

 

 

 

85

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Other investing activities

 

 

 

 

6

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(154

)

 

 

(16,309

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Debt proceeds

 

8,125

 

 

 

18,855

 

Debt repayments

 

(9,307

)

 

 

(3,051

)

Short-term borrowings, net

 

(28

)

 

 

 

Payments of debt financing, redemption and other costs

 

(16

)

 

 

(247

)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock

 

108

 

 

 

116

 

Purchases of treasury stock, including employee shares withheld for tax obligations

 

(1,612

)

 

 

(271

)

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

(61

)

 

 

(46

)

Other financing activities

 

6

 

 

 

(5

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(2,785

)

 

 

15,351

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(4

)

 

 

(4

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

18

 

 

 

655

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance

 

933

 

 

 

415

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balance

$

951

 

 

$

1,070

 

 

 

 

 

Fiserv, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

937

 

$

893

Trade accounts receivable – net

 

2,323

 

 

2,782

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,362

 

 

1,503

Settlement assets

 

9,403

 

 

11,868

Total current assets

 

14,025

 

 

17,046

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment – net

 

1,630

 

 

1,606

Customer relationships – net

 

11,907

 

 

14,042

Other intangible assets – net

 

3,742

 

 

3,600

Goodwill

 

35,908

 

 

36,038

Contract costs – net

 

647

 

 

533

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

 

2,772

 

 

2,720

Other long-term assets

 

1,741

 

 

1,954

Total assets

$

72,372

 

$

77,539

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

3,044

 

$

3,080

Short-term and current maturities of long-term debt

 

365

 

 

287

Contract liabilities

 

451

 

 

492

Settlement obligations

 

9,403

 

 

11,868

Total current liabilities

 

13,263

 

 

15,727

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

20,894

 

 

21,612

Deferred income taxes

 

4,532

 

 

4,247

Long-term contract liabilities

 

170

 

 

155

Other long-term liabilities

 

824

 

 

941

Total liabilities

 

39,683

 

 

42,682

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

260

 

 

262

 

 

 

 

Fiserv shareholders' equity

 

31,692

 

 

32,979

Noncontrolling interests

 

737

 

 

1,616

Total equity

 

32,429

 

 

34,595

Total liabilities and equity

$

72,372

 

$

77,539

 

 

 

 

Fiserv, Inc.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information

(In millions, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Internal Revenue Growth 1

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Growth

 

2020

 

2019

 

Growth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted revenue

 

$

3,590

 

 

$

3,617

 

 

 

 

$

10,288

 

 

$

10,733

 

 

 

Currency impact 2

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

Divestiture adjustments

 

 

(132

)

 

 

(220

)

 

 

 

 

(395

)

 

 

(682

)

 

 

Internal revenue

 

$

3,483

 

 

$

3,397

 

 

3

%

 

$

10,005

 

 

$

10,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acceptance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted revenue

 

$

1,456

 

 

$

1,437

 

 

 

 

$

3,958

 

 

$

4,238

 

 

 

Currency impact 2

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

Divestiture adjustments

 

 

(120

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

 

 

(337

)

 

 

(479

)

 

 

Internal revenue

 

$

1,360

 

 

$

1,287

 

 

6

%

 

$

3,708

 

 

$

3,759

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fintech

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted revenue

 

$

727

 

 

$

735

 

 

 

 

$

2,159

 

 

$

2,191

 

 

 

Currency impact 2

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

Divestiture adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

Internal revenue

 

$

726

 

 

$

726

 

 

 

 

$

2,161

 

 

$

2,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted revenue

 

$

1,396

 

 

$

1,397

 

 

 

 

$

4,121

 

 

$

4,154

 

 

 

Currency impact 2

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

 

Divestiture adjustments

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

Internal revenue

 

$

1,397

 

 

$

1,384

 

 

1

%

 

$

4,136

 

 

$

4,126

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted revenue

 

$

11

 

 

$

48

 

 

 

 

$

50

 

 

$

150

 

 

 

Divestiture adjustments

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

(146

)

 

 

Internal revenue

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

4

 

 

 

 

See pages 3-5 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Internal revenue growth is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

  1. Internal revenue growth is measured as the change in adjusted revenue (see pages 10-12) for the current period excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and revenue attributable to acquisitions (except for revenue attributable to First Data which is presented on a combined company basis) and dispositions, divided by adjusted revenue from the prior period excluding revenue attributable to dispositions. Revenue attributable to dispositions also includes current and prior period revenue associated with merchants retained by the Company from the Banc of America Merchant Services joint venture, which was dissolved effective July 1, 2020, transition services revenue within Corporate and Other, and, in the Payments segment, certain adjustments to conform prior period amounts to be consistent with the combined company's presentation.
  2. Currency impact is measured as the increase or decrease in adjusted revenue for the current period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.

     

Fiserv, Inc.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (cont.)

(In millions, unaudited)

 

Free Cash Flow

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

1,042

 

 

$

1,038

 

 

$

2,961

 

 

$

1,617

 

First Data net cash provided by operating activities 1

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

 

1,370

 

First Data payments for contract assets 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(51)

 

Combined net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,042

 

 

1,080

 

 

2,961

 

 

2,936

 

Combined capital expenditures

 

(201)

 

 

(285)

 

 

(689)

 

 

(828)

 

Combined adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

(9)

 

 

(66)

 

 

(61)

 

 

(199)

 

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 3

 

28

 

 

78

 

 

94

 

 

85

 

Severance, restructuring, merger and integration payments

 

96

 

 

66

 

 

368

 

 

202

 

Settlement of interest rate hedge contracts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

183

 

Tax payments on adjustments and debt financing

 

(17)

 

 

(36)

 

 

(79)

 

 

(72)

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4)

 

Free cash flow

 

$

939

 

 

$

837

 

 

$

2,594

 

 

$

2,303

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See pages 3-5 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

  1. Represents the financial results of First Data prior to the date of acquisition. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, this includes the results of First Data from July 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019 and from January 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019, respectively.
  2. Represents the conformity of First Data's historical classification of payments for contract assets to be consistent with the company's classification and treatment.
  3. Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates totaled $28 million and $106 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, of which $0 million and $12 million are recorded within net cash provided by operating activities, respectively. Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates totaled $84 million and $190 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, of which $6 million and $105 million are recorded within First Data net cash provided by operating activities, respectively.

Fiserv, Inc.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (cont.)

(In millions, unaudited)

 

Total Amortization 1

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related intangible assets

 

$

504

 

$

387

 

$

1,603

 

$

476

Capitalized software and other intangibles

 

 

41

 

 

40

 

 

119

 

 

117

Purchased software

 

 

78

 

 

32

 

 

212

 

 

57

Financing costs, debt discounts and other

 

 

13

 

 

11

 

 

36

 

 

116

Sales commissions

 

 

23

 

 

20

 

 

67

 

 

61

Deferred conversion costs

 

 

8

 

 

6

 

 

22

 

 

16

Total amortization

 

$

667

 

$

496

 

$

2,059

 

$

843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Data acquisition-related intangible assets

 

$

 

$

33

 

$

 

$

233

First Data capitalized software and other intangibles

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

62

First Data purchased software

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

72

First Data financing costs, debt discounts and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

First Data sales commissions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Data deferred conversion costs

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

22

Total First Data amortization 2

 

$

 

$

58

 

$

 

$

396

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined acquisition-related intangible assets

 

$

504

 

$

420

 

$

1,603

 

$

709

Combined capitalized software and other intangibles

 

 

41

 

 

50

 

 

119

 

 

179

Combined purchased software

 

 

78

 

 

43

 

 

212

 

 

129

Combined financing costs, debt discounts and other

 

 

13

 

 

11

 

 

36

 

 

123

Combined sales commissions

 

 

23

 

 

20

 

 

67

 

 

61

Combined deferred conversion costs

 

 

8

 

 

10

 

 

22

 

 

38

Total combined amortization

 

$

667

 

$

554

 

$

2,059

 

$

1,239

  1. The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions (see corresponding adjustment on page 8). The adjustment for acquired First Data software/technology excludes only the incremental amortization related to the fair value purchase accounting allocation. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.
  2. Represents the financial results of First Data prior to the date of acquisition. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, this includes the results of First Data from July 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019 and from January 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019, respectively.

     

Fiserv, Inc.
 Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - The company's adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2020 excludes certain non-cash or other items which should enhance shareholders' ability to evaluate the company's performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Non-cash or other items may be significant and include, but are not limited to, non-cash deferred revenue adjustments arising from acquisitions; non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; severance and restructuring costs; net charges associated with debt financing activities including foreign currency transaction gains, early debt extinguishment and bridge financing costs; merger and integration costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses; and certain discrete tax benefits and expenses. Adjustments to earnings per share that have been incurred in 2019 are presented on page 8 but are not necessarily indicative of adjustments that may be incurred in 2020. Estimates of these adjustments on a forward-looking basis are not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items.

The company's adjusted earnings per share growth outlook for 2020 is based on 2019 adjusted earnings per share performance, including the historical results of First Data on an adjusted combined company basis, as adjusted for the Investment Services Transaction and other divestitures.

Fiserv, Inc.

Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

 

2019 GAAP net income

$

893

 

2019 GAAP net income attributable to First Data 1

 

303

 

2019 combined net income attributable to Fiserv

 

1,196

 

Combined adjustments:

 

Merger and integration costs 2

 

467

 

Severance and restructuring costs 3

 

150

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4

 

1,222

 

Debt financing activities 5

 

287

 

Non wholly-owned entity activities 6

 

(53

)

Tax impact of adjustments 7

 

(480

)

Gain on sale of businesses 8

 

(12

)

Tax impact of gain on sale of businesses 7

 

3

 

Discrete tax items 9

 

(5

)

2019 adjusted net income

 

2,775

 

Impact of divestitures 8

 

(46

)

Taxes on Impact of divestitures 7

 

10

 

2019 adjusted net income, as adjusted for divestitures

$

2,739

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

 

522.6

 

Issuance of shares for combination

 

167.0

 

Dilutive impact of exchanged equity awards

 

4.5

 

Combined weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 10

 

694.1

 

 

 

2019 GAAP earnings per share 10

$

1.71

 

 

 

Combined earnings per share 10

$

1.72

 

Combined adjustments - net of income taxes:

 

Merger and integration costs 2

 

0.52

 

Severance and restructuring costs 3

 

0.17

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4

 

1.36

 

Debt financing activities 5

 

0.32

 

Non wholly-owned entity activities 6

 

(0.06

)

Gain on sale of businesses 8

 

(0.01

)

Discrete tax items 9

 

(0.01

)

 

 

2019 adjusted earnings per share

 

4.00

 

Impact of divestitures 8

 

(0.05

)

2019 adjusted earnings per share, as adjusted for divestitures

$

3.95

 

 

 

2020 adjusted earnings per share outlook

 

≥ $4.37

 

2020 adjusted earnings per share growth outlook

 

≥ 11%

 

 

 

In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

See pages 3-5 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Fiserv, Inc.
 Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

  1. Represents the financial results of First Data prior to the date of acquisition. For the year ended December 31, 2019, this includes the results of First Data from January 1, 2019 through July 28, 2019.
  2. Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred as a result of the company's various acquisitions. Merger and integration costs include $408 million related to the acquisition of First Data and primarily consist of legal and other professional service fees and incremental share-based compensation including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv in connection with the First Data acquisition. Legal and other professional service fees were $199 million and incremental share-based compensation including the fair value of assumed stock awards was $108 million.
  3. Represents severance and other costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives, including real estate and data center consolidation activities. Severance and restructuring costs includes a non-cash impairment charge of $48 million primarily related to an international core processing platform.
  4. Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology, and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract assets (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts. See additional information on page 17 for an analysis of the company's amortization expense.
  5. Represents losses on early debt extinguishments and other costs associated with the refinancing of certain indebtedness, including that of First Data. Debt financing activities include $220 million of early debt extinguishment costs and $98 million of bridge term loan facility expenses, partially offset by $50 million of net currency transaction gains related to foreign currency denominated debt.
  6. Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which it holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment also includes a $14 million net gain on the merger of a joint venture.
  7. The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 23%, which approximates the combined company's annual effective tax rate, exclusive of the actual tax impacts associated with the net gain on sale of businesses.
  8. Represents the earnings attributable to divested businesses and the gain on the associated divestiture transactions, including two businesses acquired as part of the First Data acquisition that were sold in October 2019 and the sale of a 60% interest in the Investment Services business in February 2020.
  9. Represents certain discrete tax items, including the tax impacts from non-deductible transaction costs associated with the acquisition of First Data.
  10. GAAP earnings per share is computed by dividing GAAP net income by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted during the period. Combined earnings per share is computed by dividing combined net income attributable to Fiserv by the combined weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted during the period. The combined weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted is computed based on the historical Fiserv weighted average shares outstanding - diluted determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to include the Fiserv shares issued as merger consideration and shares subject to First Data equity awards assumed by Fiserv in connection with the First Data acquisition for all periods presented.

