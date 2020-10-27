 

Skyline Champion Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) (“Skyline Champion”), today announced financial results for its second quarter ended September 26, 2020 for the fiscal year ending April 3, 2021 (“fiscal 2021”).

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights (compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2020)

  • Net sales decreased 9.1% to $322.4 million. On a sequential basis compared to first quarter 2021, net sales increased 18.0%.
  • U.S. factory-built homes sold decreased 6.7% to 4,689. On a sequential basis compared to first quarter 2021, U.S. factory-built homes increased 16.4%.
  • Total backlog increased 126.8% to $390.1 million. On a sequential basis compared to first quarter 2021, backlog increased 103.0%.
  • Gross profit as a percent of sales declined by 140 basis points to 19.5%.
  • Net income decreased by 1.3% to $17.5 million.
  • Earnings per share (“EPS”) remained flat at $0.31.
  • Excluding non-recurring expenses, Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.31 from $0.34.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.9% to $28.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 20 basis points to 9.0%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities improved by 24.7% to $31.6 million.

“I am encouraged by the improvement in the homebuilding industry as we moved through our second quarter, and the growth and business development opportunities we see in the marketplace. I am also proud of the team’s agility in navigating the evolving market dynamics, and their commitment to work diligently to provide customers with our innovative housing solutions. I am pleased with the sequential improvement in net sales, and U.S. factory-built home volume, as well as our ability to continue to generate solid margins and profitability, and strong cash flow growth,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have seen an exceptional rebound in demand and order levels during the quarter, which has resulted in a record level of backlog. As we look forward, we are focused on increasing production levels to meet the increase in demand, which will allow us to leverage our variable cost structure to expand our margins and generate strong returns on our investments.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Net sales for the second quarter fiscal 2021 decreased 9.1% to $322.4 million compared to the prior-year period. The number of U.S. factory-built homes sold in the second quarter fiscal 2021 decreased 6.7% to 4,689 compared to the prior year second quarter, as a result of slightly reduced production levels resulting from labor availability and intermittent shutdowns due to COVID-related absenteeism. The average selling price (“ASP”) per U.S. home sold decreased 2.9% to $60,400. ASP decreased primarily due to a shift in product mix to more single-section homes, and customers selecting less expensive upgrade option packages. The number of Canadian factory-built homes sold in the quarter declined slightly to 302 homes compared to 311 homes in the prior-year period due to the same constraints experienced in the U.S. operations. Total backlog for Skyline Champion was $390.1 million as of September 26, 2020 compared to $172.0 million as of September 28, 2019. Backlogs increased $198.1 million during the quarter compared to $19.0 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2020 driven by strong order levels that have outpaced production levels.

Gross profit decreased by 15.2% to $62.8 million in the second quarter fiscal 2021 compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit was 19.5% of net sales, a 140-basis point reduction compared to 20.9% in the second quarter fiscal 2020. Gross profit compression was due to increased material costs as a percent of sales caused by market volatility in certain commodities including forest products.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) in the second quarter fiscal 2021 decreased to $41.4 million from $48.4 million in the same period last year due to reductions in variable incentive compensation, as well as decreases in spending on travel and marketing-related expenses.

Net income for the second quarter fiscal 2021 was $17.5 million, compared to net income of $17.7 million during the same period of the prior year. The decrease in net income was mainly driven by the decline in sales and gross profit, which was partially offset by the reductions in SG&A. Net income benefited from other income of $2.6 million related to Canadian government sponsored wage subsidy programs enacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a reduction of income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter fiscal 2021 decreased by 10.9% to $28.9 million compared to the second quarter fiscal 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by lower sales volumes and reduced gross profit from increases in raw material costs. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 20 basis points to 9.0%.

As of September 26, 2020, Skyline Champion had $264.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, and no significant long term debt maturities until June 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Skyline Champion management will host a conference call tomorrow, October 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss Skyline Champion’s financial results and an update on current operations.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion’s website at http://skylinechampion.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13711673. The replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on November 11, 2020.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) was formed on June 1, 2018 as the result of the combination of Skyline Corporation (“Skyline”) and the operating assets of Champion Enterprises Holdings, LLC (“Champion”). The combined company employs approximately 6,700 people and is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 38 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”) throughout this press release, Skyline Champion has provided non-GAAP financial measures—Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (including dilutive securities, if any)—which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. Skyline Champion uses these non-GAAP financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors. Skyline Champion believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess its operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that Skyline Champion believes are not representative of its core business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of Skyline Champion’s financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Skyline Champion defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss plus (a) the provision for income taxes, (b) interest expense, net, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) gain or loss from discontinued operations, (e) equity-based compensation awards granted before December 31, 2018, (f) restructuring charges, (g) impairment of assets, and (h) other non-operating costs including those for the acquisition and integration of businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of earnings calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net sales, operating income or earnings per share prepared on a U.S. GAAP basis. Skyline Champion believes that Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by investors to evaluate its performance and that of its competitors. However, Skyline Champion’s use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the respective measure under U.S. GAAP in the tables below. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales reported in the statement of operations. Adjusted EPS is calculated as net income or loss plus (a) equity-based compensation awards granted before December 31, 2018, (b) restructuring charges, (c) impairment of assets, and (d) other non-operating costs including those for the acquisition and integration of businesses, including the related tax effect, if any, on these items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including certain statements regarding Skyline Champion’s strategic initiatives, and future market demand are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "future," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "could," "should," "will," "potential," "continue," or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans, or goals also are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Skyline Champion. Skyline Champion cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, implied, or projected by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include regional, national and international economic, financial, public health and labor conditions, and the following: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had, and could continue to have, significant adverse effects on us; the cyclicality and seasonality of the housing industry and its sensitivity to changes in general economic or other business conditions; demand fluctuations in the housing industry; supply-related issues; labor-related issues; the possible unavailability of additional capital when needed; competition and competitive pressures; changes in consumer preferences for our products or our failure to gauge those preferences; quality problems, including the quality of parts sourced from suppliers and related liability and reputational issues; data security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, and other information technology disruptions, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic; the extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of factory-built housing and the effects of possible changes in laws with which we must comply; the potential impact of natural disasters on sales and raw material costs; the risks associated with possible mergers and acquisitions; the prices and availability of materials; periodic inventory adjustments by, and changes to relationships with, independent retailers; changes in interest and foreign exchange rates; insurance coverage and cost issues; the possibility that all or part of our goodwill might become impaired; the possibility that our risk management practices may leave us exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks; and other risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section, the “Legal Proceedings” section, the “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section, and other sections, as applicable, in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, then the developments and future events concerning Skyline Champion set forth in this press release may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and beliefs to change. Skyline Champion assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless obligated to do so under the federal securities laws.

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars and shares in thousands)

 

 

 

September 26,
 2020

 

March 28,
 2020

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

264,286

 

 

$

209,455

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

 

46,826

 

 

 

45,733

 

Inventories, net

 

 

128,016

 

 

 

126,386

 

Other current assets

 

 

18,188

 

 

 

17,239

 

Total current assets

 

 

457,316

 

 

 

398,813

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

 

104,678

 

 

 

109,291

 

Goodwill

 

 

173,521

 

 

 

173,521

 

Amortizable intangible assets, net

 

 

40,632

 

 

 

43,357

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

19,784

 

 

 

21,812

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

33,540

 

 

 

34,906

 

Total assets

 

$

829,471

 

 

$

781,700

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Floor plan payable

 

$

26,598

 

 

$

33,914

 

Accounts payable

 

 

44,186

 

 

 

38,703

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

124,281

 

 

 

114,030

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

195,065

 

 

 

186,647

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

77,330

 

 

 

77,330

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

3,761

 

 

 

3,264

 

Other

 

 

45,871

 

 

 

40,144

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

126,962

 

 

 

120,738

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

1,569

 

 

 

1,570

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

487,557

 

 

 

485,552

 

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

 

29,121

 

 

 

(48

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(10,803

)

 

 

(12,759

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

507,444

 

 

 

474,315

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

829,471

 

 

$

781,700

 

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

September 26,
2020

 

September 28,
 2019

 

September 26,
2020

 

September 28,
 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

322,366

 

 

$

354,458

 

$

595,651

 

 

$

726,346

Cost of sales

 

 

259,573

 

 

 

280,403

 

 

478,855

 

 

 

576,256

Gross profit

 

 

62,793

 

 

 

74,055

 

 

116,796

 

 

 

150,090

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

41,373

 

 

 

48,402

 

 

82,180

 

 

 

100,117

Operating income

 

 

21,420

 

 

 

25,653

 

 

34,616

 

 

 

49,973

Interest expense, net

 

 

864

 

 

 

382

 

 

1,806

 

 

 

691

Other income

 

 

(2,599

)

 

 

 

 

(6,813

)

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

23,155

 

 

 

25,271

 

 

39,623

 

 

 

49,282

Income tax expense

 

 

5,644

 

 

 

7,526

 

 

10,209

 

 

 

14,157

Net income

 

$

17,511

 

 

$

17,745

 

$

29,414

 

 

$

35,125

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.62

Diluted

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.62

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

September 26,
2020

 

September 28,
 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

29,414

 

 

$

35,125

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,690

 

 

 

9,379

 

Amortization of deferred financing fees

 

 

253

 

 

 

257

 

Fair market value adjustment for asset classified as held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

986

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

3,624

 

 

 

4,703

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

2,655

 

 

 

3,214

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

15

 

 

 

(11

)

Foreign currency transaction gain

 

 

(219

)

 

 

(25

)

Change in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(984

)

 

 

1,480

 

Inventories

 

 

(990

)

 

 

9,701

 

Prepaids and other assets

 

 

(2,063

)

 

 

(5,805

)

Accounts payable

 

 

5,406

 

 

 

(98

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

18,041

 

 

 

(6,748

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

63,842

 

 

 

52,158

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

 

 

(2,552

)

 

 

(9,409

)

Proceeds from company owned life insurance policy

 

 

1,186

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

32

 

 

 

17

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,334

)

 

 

(9,392

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Changes in floor plan financing, net

 

 

(7,316

)

 

 

(2,810

)

Payments on revolving debt facility

 

 

 

 

 

(10,000

)

Stock option exercises

 

 

67

 

 

 

112

 

Tax payment for equity-based compensation

 

 

(1,687

)

 

 

(2,131

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(8,936

)

 

 

(14,829

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, and cash equivalents

 

 

1,259

 

 

 

168

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

54,831

 

 

 

28,105

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

209,455

 

 

 

126,634

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

264,286

 

 

$

154,739

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

September 26,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

Change

 

September 26,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

Change

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

17,511

 

$

17,745

 

$

(234

)

 

$

29,414

 

$

35,125

 

$

(5,711

)

Income tax expense

 

 

5,644

 

 

7,526

 

 

(1,882

)

 

 

10,209

 

 

14,157

 

 

(3,948

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

864

 

 

382

 

 

482

 

 

 

1,806

 

 

691

 

 

1,115

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,408

 

 

4,907

 

 

(499

)

 

 

8,690

 

 

9,379

 

 

(689

)

EBITDA

 

 

28,427

 

 

30,560

 

 

(2,133

)

 

 

50,119

 

 

59,352

 

 

(9,233

)

Equity-based compensation (for awards granted prior to December 31, 2018)

 

 

388

 

 

1,534

 

 

(1,146

)

 

 

1,358

 

 

2,641

 

 

(1,283

)

Acquisition integration costs

 

 

 

 

340

 

 

(340

)

 

 

 

 

1,378

 

 

(1,378

)

Other

 

 

122

 

 

48

 

 

74

 

 

 

 

 

210

 

 

(210

)

Fair market value adjustment to held for sale property

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

986

 

 

(986

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

28,937

 

$

32,482

 

 

(3,545

)

 

$

51,477

 

$

64,567

 

 

(13,090

)

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Certain amounts shown net of tax, as applicable)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

September 26,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

September 26,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

17,511

 

$

17,745

 

$

29,414

 

$

35,125

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation (for awards granted prior to December 31, 2018)

 

 

380

 

 

1,320

 

 

1,128

 

 

2,214

Acquisition integration costs

 

 

 

 

256

 

 

 

 

1,038

Other

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

177

Fair market value adjustment to held for sale property

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

743

Adjusted net income

 

 

17,891

 

 

19,322

 

 

30,542

 

 

39,297

Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities

 

 

19

 

 

70

 

 

56

 

 

173

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's common shareholders

 

$

17,872

 

$

19,252

 

$

30,486

 

$

39,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted basic net income per share

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.34

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.69

Adjusted diluted net income per share

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.34

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average basic shares outstanding

 

 

56,654

 

 

56,481

 

 

56,593

 

 

56,424

Average diluted shares outstanding

 

 

56,909

 

 

56,722

 

 

56,831

 

 

56,654

 

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Skyline Champion Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call