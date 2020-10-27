Equity Residential Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.24 $ 0.71 $ (0.47 ) (66.2 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.76 $ 0.92 $ (0.16 ) (17.4 %) Normalized FFO per share $ 0.77 $ 0.91 $ (0.14 ) (15.4 %)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.77 $ 1.82 $ (0.05 ) (2.7 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 2.48 $ 2.53 $ (0.05 ) (2.0 %) Normalized FFO per share $ 2.49 $ 2.58 $ (0.09 ) (3.5 %)

"Operating results in the quarter were challenging and widely varying. Our suburban portfolio continues to fare relatively well with occupancy similar to last year, rates down only modestly and recovery under way in some markets. However, the approximately 23% of our portfolio located in the urban cores of New York, San Francisco and Boston continues to struggle with pandemic-related reductions in economic activity, which have led to declines in occupancy, lower resident renewal levels and a related drop in rental rates. While we have seen recent improvements in renewals and application volume, pricing pressures continue and headwinds remain," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO.

"We anticipate that our financial results will weaken over subsequent quarters as the full effect of the pandemic is felt on our business. Looking longer term, we expect that positive developments relating to the pandemic will eventually re-energize the urban centers which have persevered and thrived through many decades and in similarly challenging circumstances. We continue to see the urban locations in our markets as centers of our country’s knowledge industries and expect them to again attract disproportionate numbers of affluent renters once the pandemic ends. Many thanks to my colleagues at our properties and offices across the country for their hard work and dedication in these difficult times."

Highlights

The Company collected approximately 97% of its expected Residential revenues in the third quarter of 2020; and

The Company’s balance sheet and liquidity position remains exceptionally strong, having reduced its total debt by over $600 million during 2020 using proceeds from property dispositions.

Results Per Share

The change in EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 is due primarily to lower property sale gains in the third quarter of 2020, the various adjustment items listed on page 25 of this release and the items described below. The change in EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 is due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 25 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in FFO for both the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same periods of 2019, are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 25 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Third Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2019 September YTD 2020 vs. September YTD 2019 Residential same store Net Operating Income (NOI) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Non-Residential same store NOI (1) (0.05 ) (0.07 ) Lease-Up NOI – 0.01 2020 and 2019 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Interest expense 0.03 0.08 Other items – (0.01 ) Net $ (0.14 ) $ (0.09 )

(1) Non-Residential same store NOI was negatively impacted by a $(0.03) per share non-cash write-off of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables during the third quarter of 2020 and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 26 through 32 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 6, 28 and 29 of this release.

Same Store Results

The Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results on pages 10 and 11 of this release with definitions that can be found on page 30 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 2.4% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The table below reflects same store Residential only results for the third quarter 2020 to third quarter 2019 comparison, which includes 75,596 apartment units, as well as for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to nine months ended September 30, 2019 comparison, which includes 74,264 apartment units. The Company’s Physical Occupancy was 94.8% compared to 96.5% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 95.4% compared to 96.4% for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Third Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2019 September YTD 2020 vs. September YTD 2019 Revenues (5.0%) (1.0%) Expenses 3.0% 1.7% NOI (8.4%) (2.2%)

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis. See pages 30 and 31 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Third Quarter 2020 vs.

Third Quarter 2019 September YTD 2020 vs.

September YTD 2019 % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues- comparable period Lease rates (1.4 %) 1.0 % Leasing Concessions (1) (0.6 %) (0.2 %) Vacancy loss (1.7 %) (1.2 %) Bad Debt, Net (2) (2.0 %) (1.0 %) Other (3) 0.7 % 0.4 % Same Store Residential Revenues- current period (5.0 %) (1.0 %)

(1) Reflects upfront discounts on both new move-in and renewal leases on a straight-line basis. (2) Reduction in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. (3) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, miscellaneous income and other items.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select statistics for Residential Same Store Properties presented on a suburban and urban basis. Statistics for October 2020 are preliminary and Blended Rate is inclusive of Leasing Concessions.

(1) The Company defines Urban submarkets as those with 3,500 or more households per square mile with the remainder defined as Suburban. (2) Includes all other Urban properties excluding Urban Core. (3) Includes Urban properties in Manhattan/Brooklyn, Downtown Boston/Cambridge and Downtown San Francisco. (4) October 2020 results are preliminary.

Investment Activity

The Company acquired a 158-unit apartment property in suburban Seattle during the third quarter of 2020 for a purchase price of approximately $48.9 million at an Acquisition Capitalization Rate of 4.7%. The Company did not sell any assets during the third quarter of 2020. During the first nine months of 2020, the Company acquired the property described above and sold five properties, consisting of 1,552 apartment units, for an aggregate sales price of approximately $754.4 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 4.7%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 10.8%.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call

Equity Residential expects to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 and host a conference call to discuss those results at 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential’s management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, competition and local government regulation. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy and the corresponding impact on our residents’ and tenants’ ability to pay their rent on time or at all, the extent and impact of governmental responses and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Rental income $ 1,958,270 $ 2,016,796 $ 622,433 $ 685,120 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 333,333 338,497 113,065 114,966 Real estate taxes and insurance 288,043 270,434 95,273 87,546 Property management 71,513 72,705 20,196 21,940 General and administrative 37,212 41,127 10,859 11,417 Depreciation 619,003 616,201 200,605 211,478 Total expenses 1,349,104 1,338,964 439,998 447,347 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 352,218 269,400 (25 ) 130,565 Operating income 961,384 947,232 182,410 368,338 Interest and other income 4,006 2,581 535 656 Other expenses (8,324 ) (11,205 ) (4,097 ) (2,813 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (248,349 ) (289,776 ) (80,874 ) (85,936 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (6,253 ) (8,664 ) (2,101 ) (2,881 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 702,464 640,168 95,873 277,364 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (502 ) (749 ) (262 ) (265 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (2,445 ) 66,906 (246 ) (1,152 ) Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels — 2,077 — 1,899 Net income 699,517 708,402 95,365 277,846 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (24,624 ) (25,339 ) (3,376 ) (9,910 ) Partially Owned Properties (14,113 ) (2,450 ) (703 ) (830 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 660,780 680,613 91,286 267,106 Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares $ 658,462 $ 678,295 $ 90,513 $ 266,333 Earnings per share – basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.77 $ 1.83 $ 0.24 $ 0.72 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 371,749 370,227 371,869 370,768 Earnings per share – diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.77 $ 1.82 $ 0.24 $ 0.71 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 385,973 386,177 385,652 386,896 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 1.8075 $ 1.7025 $ 0.6025 $ 0.5675

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 699,517 $ 708,402 $ 95,365 $ 277,846 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially Owned Properties (14,113 ) (2,450 ) (703 ) (830 ) Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares and Units 683,086 703,634 93,889 276,243 Adjustments: Depreciation 619,003 616,201 200,605 211,478 Depreciation – Non-real estate additions (3,433 ) (4,235 ) (1,126 ) (1,932 ) Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties (2,514 ) (2,700 ) (828 ) (898 ) Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties 1,838 2,385 614 613 Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating assets (1,000 ) (69,522 ) (1,000 ) — Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (352,218 ) (269,400 ) 25 (130,565 ) Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 11,655 — — — FFO available to Common Shares and Units 956,417 976,363 292,179 354,939 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Impairment – non-operating assets — — — — Write-off of pursuit costs 4,864 4,098 1,586 1,111 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses 37 11,807 5 (4,840 ) Non-operating asset (gains) losses 1,022 (1,200 ) 352 (1,452 ) Other miscellaneous items (514 ) 6,539 1,796 2,121 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 961,826 $ 997,607 $ 295,918 $ 351,879 FFO $ 958,735 $ 978,681 $ 292,952 $ 355,712 Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 956,417 $ 976,363 $ 292,179 $ 354,939 FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 2.49 $ 2.55 $ 0.76 $ 0.93 FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 2.48 $ 2.53 $ 0.76 $ 0.92 Normalized FFO $ 964,144 $ 999,925 $ 296,691 $ 352,652 Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 961,826 $ 997,607 $ 295,918 $ 351,879 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 2.50 $ 2.60 $ 0.77 $ 0.92 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 2.49 $ 2.58 $ 0.77 $ 0.91 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic 384,759 383,142 384,871 383,709 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted 385,973 386,177 385,652 386,896

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Land $ 5,794,771 $ 5,936,188 Depreciable property 21,076,222 21,319,101 Projects under development 337,696 181,630 Land held for development 103,900 96,688 Investment in real estate 27,312,589 27,533,607 Accumulated depreciation (7,738,318 ) (7,276,786 ) Investment in real estate, net 19,574,271 20,256,821 Investments in unconsolidated entities 54,828 52,238 Cash and cash equivalents 178,333 45,753 Restricted deposits 56,881 71,246 Right-of-use assets 502,184 512,774 Other assets 257,481 233,937 Total assets $ 20,623,978 $ 21,172,769 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,313,833 $ 1,941,610 Notes, net 6,082,897 6,077,513 Line of credit and commercial paper — 1,017,833 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 158,611 94,350 Accrued interest payable 65,669 66,852 Lease liabilities 329,684 331,334 Other liabilities 331,522 346,963 Security deposits 61,453 70,062 Distributions payable 232,237 218,326 Total liabilities 9,575,906 10,164,843 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership 293,706 463,400 Equity: Shareholders’ equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 37,280 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 372,239,249 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 371,670,884 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 3,722 3,717 Paid in capital 9,166,018 8,965,577 Retained earnings 1,371,938 1,386,495 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (61,478 ) (77,563 ) Total shareholders’ equity 10,517,480 10,315,506 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 232,516 227,837 Partially Owned Properties 4,370 1,183 Total Noncontrolling Interests 236,886 229,020 Total equity 10,754,366 10,544,526 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,623,978 $ 21,172,769

Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of September 30, 2020 % of

Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Los Angeles 72 16,603 19.0 % $ 2,488 Orange County 13 4,028 4.4 % 2,243 San Diego 12 3,385 3.8 % 2,405 Subtotal – Southern California 97 24,016 27.2 % 2,435 San Francisco 48 12,707 19.8 % 3,202 Washington DC 47 14,731 15.8 % 2,449 New York 37 9,606 14.6 % 3,805 Seattle 46 9,454 11.0 % 2,422 Boston 25 6,430 10.1 % 3,079 Denver 5 1,624 1.5 % 2,041 Total 305 78,568 100.0 % $ 2,765

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 288 75,007 Master-Leased Properties – Consolidated 1 162 Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated 16 3,399 305 78,568

Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential Portfolio Rollforward Q3 2020 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 6/30/2020 304 78,410 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (A) 1 158 $ 48,860 4.7 % 9/30/2020 305 78,568

Portfolio Rollforward 2020 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 12/31/2019 309 79,962 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (A) 1 158 $ 48,860 4.7 % Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (5 ) (1,552 ) $ (754,361 ) (4.7 %) 9/30/2020 305 78,568

(A) The Company acquired one property in the Seattle market in the third quarter of 2020 that is in lease-up and is expected to stabilize in its second year of ownership at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 4.7%.

Equity Residential Third Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2019 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 75,596 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) Third Quarter 2020 Third Quarter 2019 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 597,210 (1) (5.0%) $ 5,887 (2) (75.5%) $ 603,097 (7.5%) Revenues $ 628,345 $ 23,985 $ 652,330 Expenses $ 197,440 3.0% $ 5,718 10.3% $ 203,158 3.2% Expenses $ 191,677 $ 5,186 $ 196,863 NOI $ 399,770 (8.4%) $ 169 (99.1%) $ 399,939 (12.2%) NOI $ 436,668 $ 18,799 $ 455,467 Average Rental Rate $ 2,781 (3.2%) Average Rental Rate $ 2,874 Physical Occupancy 94.8 % (1.7%) Physical Occupancy 96.5 % Turnover 17.7 % 1.6% Turnover 16.1 %

Third Quarter 2020 vs. Second Quarter 2020 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 78,030 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) Third Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 613,726 (1) (2.7%) $ 6,126 (2) (58.5%) $ 619,852 (4.0%) Revenues $ 630,951 $ 14,766 $ 645,717 Expenses $ 202,964 5.9% $ 5,787 9.7% $ 208,751 6.0% Expenses $ 191,728 $ 5,273 $ 197,001 NOI $ 410,762 (6.5%) $ 339 (96.4%) $ 411,101 (8.4%) NOI $ 439,223 $ 9,493 $ 448,716 Average Rental Rate $ 2,769 (2.6%) Average Rental Rate $ 2,844 Physical Occupancy 94.8 % 0.0% Physical Occupancy 94.8 % Turnover 17.9 % 6.1% Turnover 11.8 %

(1) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 6.2% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 and 3.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations. (2) Non-Residential operations for the third quarter of 2020 include a $10.6 million non-cash write-off of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables. The decline in Non-Residential revenues is primarily driven by the deferral/abatement of rent, higher bad debt (inclusive of the Non-Residential straight-line write-off), and to a lesser extent, lower public parking income.

Equity Residential September YTD 2020 vs. September YTD 2019 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 74,264 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) September YTD 2020 September YTD 2019 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 1,811,101 (1) (1.0%) $ 43,282 (2) (39.0%) $ 1,854,383 (2.4%) Revenues $ 1,829,896 $ 70,924 $ 1,900,820 Expenses $ 569,970 1.7% $ 16,737 5.6% $ 586,707 1.8% Expenses $ 560,225 $ 15,845 $ 576,070 NOI $ 1,241,131 (2.2%) $ 26,545 (51.8%) $ 1,267,676 (4.3%) NOI $ 1,269,671 $ 55,079 $ 1,324,750 Average Rental Rate $ 2,843 0.1% Average Rental Rate $ 2,841 Physical Occupancy 95.4 % (1.0%) Physical Occupancy 96.4 % Turnover 39.1 % (0.3%) Turnover 39.4 %

(1) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 1.6% in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations. (2) Non-Residential operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a $12.9 million non-cash write-off of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables. The decline in Non-Residential revenues is primarily driven by the deferral/abatement of rent, higher bad debt (inclusive of the Non-Residential straight-line write-off), and to a lesser extent, lower public parking income.

Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances Including 74,264 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands Residential Non-Residential Balance Sheet (Other assets): September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances $ 23,797 $ 18,175 $ 7,635 $ 4,815 Allowance for doubtful accounts (15,201 ) (6,518 ) (6,444 ) (2,416 ) Net receivable balances $ 8,596 (1) $ 11,657 $ 1,191 $ 2,399 Straight-line receivable balances $ 10,536 $ 2,990 $ 13,727 $ 24,161

(1) The Company held Residential security deposits approximating 27.5% of the net receivable balance at September 30, 2020.

Same Store Residential Bad Debt Including 74,264 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands September September Income Statement (Rental income): Q3 2020 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Bad Debt, Net $ 15,064 $ 27,301 $ 8,261 % of Same Store Residential Revenues 2.6 % 1.5 % 0.5 %

Equity Residential Third Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2019 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q3 2020

% of

Actual

NOI Q3 2020

Average

Rental

Rate Q3 2020

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q3 2020

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 15,968 19.5 % $ 2,497 96.0 % 15.0 % (5.6 %) 1.5 % (8.6 %) (5.0 %) (0.6 %) (1.7 %) Orange County 4,028 4.9 % 2,243 96.8 % 15.9 % (1.5 %) 2.9 % (2.8 %) (1.7 %) 0.2 % (1.4 %) San Diego 3,385 4.4 % 2,405 96.8 % 17.4 % (1.4 %) (1.9 %) (1.2 %) (1.5 %) 0.2 % (1.1 %) Subtotal – Southern California 23,381 28.8 % 2,440 96.2 % 15.5 % (4.4 %) 1.2 % (6.6 %) (4.0 %) (0.4 %) (1.6 %) San Francisco 12,570 20.7 % 3,193 94.4 % 18.5 % (5.8 %) 3.0 % (8.7 %) (4.4 %) (1.5 %) 2.4 % Washington DC 14,077 16.7 % 2,445 95.6 % 17.5 % (1.2 %) 2.7 % (3.0 %) (0.2 %) (1.0 %) 0.9 % New York 9,606 13.0 % 3,805 91.3 % 20.3 % (9.2 %) 2.6 % (17.9 %) (3.7 %) (5.6 %) 7.0 % Seattle 8,616 10.3 % 2,431 94.7 % 17.2 % (2.6 %) 9.1 % (7.1 %) (0.7 %) (1.8 %) 2.1 % Boston 6,346 9.4 % 3,079 93.6 % 20.6 % (5.8 %) 3.2 % (9.4 %) (3.0 %) (2.8 %) 4.2 % Denver 1,000 1.1 % 2,146 94.5 % 24.4 % (3.8 %) 9.8 % (9.0 %) (2.7 %) (1.2 %) 3.4 % Total 75,596 100.0 % $ 2,781 94.8 % 17.7 % (5.0 %) (1) 3.0 % (8.4 %) (3.2 %) (1.7 %) 1.6 %

(1) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 6.2% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations.

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which account for approximately 97.6% of total revenues.

Equity Residential Third Quarter 2020 vs. Second Quarter 2020 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q3 2020

% of

Actual

NOI Q3 2020

Average

Rental

Rate Q3 2020

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q3 2020

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 16,603 19.6 % $ 2,488 95.9 % 15.4 % (2.5 %) 5.3 % (5.9 %) (3.9 %) 1.3 % 3.3 % Orange County 4,028 4.8 % 2,243 96.8 % 15.9 % (0.3 %) 9.8 % (3.3 %) (0.9 %) 0.5 % 6.1 % San Diego 3,385 4.2 % 2,405 96.8 % 17.4 % (0.1 %) 4.2 % (1.6 %) (0.9 %) 0.8 % 5.6 % Subtotal – Southern California 24,016 28.6 % 2,435 96.2 % 15.8 % (1.9 %) 5.7 % (4.8 %) (3.0 %) 1.1 % 4.2 % San Francisco 12,707 20.4 % 3,202 94.4 % 18.6 % (4.0 %) 4.2 % (6.8 %) (3.6 %) (0.4 %) 6.9 % Washington DC 14,569 16.8 % 2,449 95.6 % 17.6 % (0.1 %) 10.2 % (4.4 %) (0.4 %) 0.2 % 6.3 % New York 9,606 12.7 % 3,805 91.3 % 20.3 % (5.6 %) 3.5 % (12.8 %) (2.7 %) (2.8 %) 8.8 % Seattle 9,078 10.6 % 2,438 94.6 % 17.5 % (2.3 %) 4.3 % (5.0 %) (1.5 %) (0.8 %) 5.9 % Boston 6,430 9.3 % 3,079 93.5 % 20.7 % (3.0 %) 9.3 % (7.6 %) (3.0 %) 0.0 % 7.1 % Denver 1,624 1.6 % 2,041 95.1 % 22.7 % 0.8 % 10.1 % (2.9 %) (0.3 %) 1.0 % 5.6 % Total 78,030 100.0 % $ 2,769 94.8 % 17.9 % (2.7 %) (1) 5.9 % (6.5 %) (2.6 %) 0.0 % 6.1 %

(1) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 3.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations.

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which account for approximately 97.6% of total revenues.

Equity Residential September YTD 2020 vs. September YTD 2019 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Sept. YTD 20

% of

Actual

NOI Sept. YTD 20

Average

Rental

Rate Sept. YTD 20

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Sept. YTD 20

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 15,968 19.8 % $ 2,575 95.5 % 38.2 % (1.8 %) 0.3 % (2.8 %) (1.0 %) (0.8 %) (4.3 %) Orange County 4,028 4.9 % 2,262 96.6 % 34.7 % 1.0 % 1.1 % 0.9 % 0.7 % 0.2 % (6.7 %) San Diego 3,385 4.2 % 2,425 96.5 % 41.2 % 0.8 % 0.7 % 0.9 % 0.8 % 0.0 % (3.6 %) Subtotal – Southern California 23,381 28.9 % 2,499 95.9 % 38.0 % (1.0 %) 0.5 % (1.6 %) (0.5 %) (0.5 %) (4.6 %) San Francisco 12,183 20.6 % 3,292 95.4 % 39.7 % (1.3 %) 2.8 % (2.6 %) (0.3 %) (0.9 %) 0.7 % Washington DC 13,711 16.2 % 2,461 95.8 % 37.4 % 0.4 % 0.9 % 0.2 % 1.4 % (0.8 %) 0.1 % New York 9,475 13.6 % 3,891 94.0 % 39.1 % (3.3 %) 2.5 % (7.7 %) (0.5 %) (2.8 %) 7.6 % Seattle 8,442 10.2 % 2,456 95.8 % 40.0 % 1.6 % 4.7 % 0.3 % 2.3 % (0.7 %) (3.2 %) Boston 6,346 9.7 % 3,145 94.3 % 43.3 % (1.3 %) (0.2 %) (1.7 %) 0.7 % (1.9 %) 5.3 % Denver 726 0.8 % 2,123 94.5 % 54.5 % (1.8 %) 3.7 % (3.7 %) (0.1 %) (1.8 %) 3.3 % Total 74,264 100.0 % $ 2,843 95.4 % 39.1 % (1.0 %) (1) 1.7 % (2.2 %) 0.1 % (1.0 %) (0.3 %)

(1) With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 1.6% in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations.

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which account for approximately 97.6% of total revenues.