Equity Residential Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Results
All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
|
(66.2
|
%)
|
|
|
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
|
(17.4
|
%)
|
|
|
Normalized FFO per share
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
|
(15.4
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
(2.7
|
%)
|
|
|
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
|
|
$
|
2.48
|
|
|
$
|
2.53
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
(2.0
|
%)
|
|
|
Normalized FFO per share
|
|
$
|
2.49
|
|
|
$
|
2.58
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
|
(3.5
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Operating results in the quarter were challenging and widely varying. Our suburban portfolio continues to fare relatively well with occupancy similar to last year, rates down only modestly and recovery under way in some markets. However, the approximately 23% of our portfolio located in the urban cores of New York, San Francisco and Boston continues to struggle with pandemic-related reductions in economic activity, which have led to declines in occupancy, lower resident renewal levels and a related drop in rental rates. While we have seen recent improvements in renewals and application volume, pricing pressures continue and headwinds remain," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO.
"We anticipate that our financial results will weaken over subsequent quarters as the full effect of the pandemic is felt on our business. Looking longer term, we expect that positive developments relating to the pandemic will eventually re-energize the urban centers which have persevered and thrived through many decades and in similarly challenging circumstances. We continue to see the urban locations in our markets as centers of our country’s knowledge industries and expect them to again attract disproportionate numbers of affluent renters once the pandemic ends. Many thanks to my colleagues at our properties and offices across the country for their hard work and dedication in these difficult times."
Highlights
- The Company collected approximately 97% of its expected Residential revenues in the third quarter of 2020; and
- The Company’s balance sheet and liquidity position remains exceptionally strong, having reduced its total debt by over $600 million during 2020 using proceeds from property dispositions.
Results Per Share
The change in EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 is due primarily to lower property sale gains in the third quarter of 2020, the various adjustment items listed on page 25 of this release and the items described below. The change in EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 is due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 25 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in FFO for both the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same periods of 2019, are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 25 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:
|
|
|
Positive/(Negative) Impact
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2020 vs.
Third Quarter 2019
|
|
September YTD 2020 vs.
September YTD 2019
|
Residential same store Net Operating Income (NOI)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Non-Residential same store NOI (1)
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
Lease-Up NOI
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
2020 and 2019 transaction activity impact on NOI, net
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Other items
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Net
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
(1)
|
Non-Residential same store NOI was negatively impacted by a $(0.03) per share non-cash write-off of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables during the third quarter of 2020 and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 26 through 32 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 6, 28 and 29 of this release.
Same Store Results
The Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results on pages 10 and 11 of this release with definitions that can be found on page 30 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 2.4% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The table below reflects same store Residential only results for the third quarter 2020 to third quarter 2019 comparison, which includes 75,596 apartment units, as well as for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to nine months ended September 30, 2019 comparison, which includes 74,264 apartment units. The Company’s Physical Occupancy was 94.8% compared to 96.5% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, and 95.4% compared to 96.4% for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2020 vs.
Third Quarter 2019
|
|
September YTD 2020 vs.
September YTD 2019
|
Revenues
|
|
(5.0%)
|
|
(1.0%)
|
Expenses
|
|
3.0%
|
|
1.7%
|
NOI
|
|
(8.4%)
|
|
(2.2%)
The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis. See pages 30 and 31 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.
|
|
Third Quarter 2020 vs.
|
September YTD 2020 vs.
|
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
Same Store Residential Revenues-
|
comparable period
|
|
|
Lease rates
|
(1.4
|
%)
|
1.0
|
%
|
Leasing Concessions (1)
|
(0.6
|
%)
|
(0.2
|
%)
|
Vacancy loss
|
(1.7
|
%)
|
(1.2
|
%)
|
Bad Debt, Net (2)
|
(2.0
|
%)
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
Other (3)
|
0.7
|
%
|
0.4
|
%
|
Same Store Residential Revenues-
|
current period
|
(5.0
|
%)
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
(1)
|
Reflects upfront discounts on both new move-in and renewal leases on a straight-line basis.
|
(2)
|
Reduction in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts.
|
(3)
|
Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, miscellaneous income and other items.
Residential Same Store Operating Statistics
The following table includes select statistics for Residential Same Store Properties presented on a suburban and urban basis. Statistics for October 2020 are preliminary and Blended Rate is inclusive of Leasing Concessions.
|
|
% of
|
|
Physical Occupancy on:
|
|
Renewal %
|
|
Blended Rate
|
|
Change in Applications
|
|
Sep
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
Oct 22,
|
|
Oct
|
|
Sep
|
|
Oct
|
|
Q3
|
|
Sep
|
|
Oct
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
Oct 2020 (4)
|
Suburban (1)
|
44%
|
|
96.4%
|
|
95.9%
|
|
95.8%
|
|
59%
|
|
54%
|
|
57%
|
|
(4.8%)
|
|
(5.8%)
|
|
(6.0%)
|
|
10%
|
|
32%
|
Urban (1)(2)
|
33%
|
|
94.7%
|
|
94.4%
|
|
94.4%
|
|
50%
|
|
46%
|
|
50%
|
|
(6.5%)
|
|
(8.4%)
|
|
(10.7%)
|
|
21%
|
|
47%
|
Urban Core (1)(3)
|
23%
|
|
92.5%
|
|
89.2%
|
|
88.9%
|
|
58%
|
|
43%
|
|
46%
|
|
(14.7%)
|
|
(17.9%)
|
|
(21.4%)
|
|
48%
|
|
108%
|
Total
|
100%
|
|
95.1%
|
|
94.2%
|
|
94.1%
|
|
56%
|
|
50%
|
|
53%
|
|
(7.9%)
|
|
(9.5%)
|
|
(10.6%)
|
|
20%
|
|
46%
|
(1)
|
The Company defines Urban submarkets as those with 3,500 or more households per square mile with the remainder defined as Suburban.
|
(2)
|
Includes all other Urban properties excluding Urban Core.
|
(3)
|
Includes Urban properties in Manhattan/Brooklyn, Downtown Boston/Cambridge and Downtown San Francisco.
|
(4)
|
October 2020 results are preliminary.
Investment Activity
The Company acquired a 158-unit apartment property in suburban Seattle during the third quarter of 2020 for a purchase price of approximately $48.9 million at an Acquisition Capitalization Rate of 4.7%. The Company did not sell any assets during the third quarter of 2020. During the first nine months of 2020, the Company acquired the property described above and sold five properties, consisting of 1,552 apartment units, for an aggregate sales price of approximately $754.4 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 4.7%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 10.8%.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call
Equity Residential expects to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 and host a conference call to discuss those results at 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential’s management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, competition and local government regulation. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration and severity of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy and the corresponding impact on our residents’ and tenants’ ability to pay their rent on time or at all, the extent and impact of governmental responses and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
|
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Quarter Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental income
|
|
$
|
1,958,270
|
|
|
$
|
2,016,796
|
|
|
$
|
622,433
|
|
|
$
|
685,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and maintenance
|
|
|
333,333
|
|
|
|
338,497
|
|
|
|
113,065
|
|
|
|
114,966
|
|
Real estate taxes and insurance
|
|
|
288,043
|
|
|
|
270,434
|
|
|
|
95,273
|
|
|
|
87,546
|
|
Property management
|
|
|
71,513
|
|
|
|
72,705
|
|
|
|
20,196
|
|
|
|
21,940
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
37,212
|
|
|
|
41,127
|
|
|
|
10,859
|
|
|
|
11,417
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
619,003
|
|
|
|
616,201
|
|
|
|
200,605
|
|
|
|
211,478
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
1,349,104
|
|
|
|
1,338,964
|
|
|
|
439,998
|
|
|
|
447,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties
|
|
|
352,218
|
|
|
|
269,400
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
130,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
961,384
|
|
|
|
947,232
|
|
|
|
182,410
|
|
|
|
368,338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
4,006
|
|
|
|
2,581
|
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
|
656
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
(8,324
|
)
|
|
|
(11,205
|
)
|
|
|
(4,097
|
)
|
|
|
(2,813
|
)
|
Interest:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense incurred, net
|
|
|
(248,349
|
)
|
|
|
(289,776
|
)
|
|
|
(80,874
|
)
|
|
|
(85,936
|
)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(6,253
|
)
|
|
|
(8,664
|
)
|
|
|
(2,101
|
)
|
|
|
(2,881
|
)
|
Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from
|
investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss)
|
on sales of land parcels
|
|
|
702,464
|
|
|
|
640,168
|
|
|
|
95,873
|
|
|
|
277,364
|
|
Income and other tax (expense) benefit
|
|
|
(502
|
)
|
|
|
(749
|
)
|
|
|
(262
|
)
|
|
|
(265
|
)
|
Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
(2,445
|
)
|
|
|
66,906
|
|
|
|
(246
|
)
|
|
|
(1,152
|
)
|
Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,077
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,899
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
699,517
|
|
|
|
708,402
|
|
|
|
95,365
|
|
|
|
277,846
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Partnership
|
|
|
(24,624
|
)
|
|
|
(25,339
|
)
|
|
|
(3,376
|
)
|
|
|
(9,910
|
)
|
Partially Owned Properties
|
|
|
(14,113
|
)
|
|
|
(2,450
|
)
|
|
|
(703
|
)
|
|
|
(830
|
)
|
Net income attributable to controlling interests
|
|
|
660,780
|
|
|
|
680,613
|
|
|
|
91,286
|
|
|
|
267,106
|
|
Preferred distributions
|
|
|
(2,318
|
)
|
|
|
(2,318
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
Net income available to Common Shares
|
|
$
|
658,462
|
|
|
$
|
678,295
|
|
|
$
|
90,513
|
|
|
$
|
266,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – basic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to Common Shares
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
|
|
|
371,749
|
|
|
|
370,227
|
|
|
|
371,869
|
|
|
|
370,768
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to Common Shares
|
|
$
|
1.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
|
|
|
385,973
|
|
|
|
386,177
|
|
|
|
385,652
|
|
|
|
386,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding
|
|
$
|
1.8075
|
|
|
$
|
1.7025
|
|
|
$
|
0.6025
|
|
|
$
|
0.5675
|
|
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Quarter Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
699,517
|
|
|
$
|
708,402
|
|
|
$
|
95,365
|
|
|
$
|
277,846
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially
|
Owned Properties
|
|
|
(14,113
|
)
|
|
|
(2,450
|
)
|
|
|
(703
|
)
|
|
|
(830
|
)
|
Preferred distributions
|
|
|
(2,318
|
)
|
|
|
(2,318
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
Net income available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
|
683,086
|
|
|
|
703,634
|
|
|
|
93,889
|
|
|
|
276,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
619,003
|
|
|
|
616,201
|
|
|
|
200,605
|
|
|
|
211,478
|
|
Depreciation – Non-real estate additions
|
|
|
(3,433
|
)
|
|
|
(4,235
|
)
|
|
|
(1,126
|
)
|
|
|
(1,932
|
)
|
Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties
|
|
|
(2,514
|
)
|
|
|
(2,700
|
)
|
|
|
(828
|
)
|
|
|
(898
|
)
|
Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties
|
|
|
1,838
|
|
|
|
2,385
|
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
|
613
|
|
Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating
|
assets
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
|
(69,522
|
)
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties
|
|
|
(352,218
|
)
|
|
|
(269,400
|
)
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
(130,565
|
)
|
Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales
|
of real estate properties
|
|
|
11,655
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
|
956,417
|
|
|
|
976,363
|
|
|
|
292,179
|
|
|
|
354,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments (see note for additional detail):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment – non-operating assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Write-off of pursuit costs
|
|
|
4,864
|
|
|
|
4,098
|
|
|
|
1,586
|
|
|
|
1,111
|
|
Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains)
|
losses
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
11,807
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(4,840
|
)
|
Non-operating asset (gains) losses
|
|
|
1,022
|
|
|
|
(1,200
|
)
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
|
(1,452
|
)
|
Other miscellaneous items
|
|
|
(514
|
)
|
|
|
6,539
|
|
|
|
1,796
|
|
|
|
2,121
|
|
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
$
|
961,826
|
|
|
$
|
997,607
|
|
|
$
|
295,918
|
|
|
$
|
351,879
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO
|
|
$
|
958,735
|
|
|
$
|
978,681
|
|
|
$
|
292,952
|
|
|
$
|
355,712
|
|
Preferred distributions
|
|
|
(2,318
|
)
|
|
|
(2,318
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
$
|
956,417
|
|
|
$
|
976,363
|
|
|
$
|
292,179
|
|
|
$
|
354,939
|
|
FFO per share and Unit – basic
|
|
$
|
2.49
|
|
|
$
|
2.55
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
FFO per share and Unit – diluted
|
|
$
|
2.48
|
|
|
$
|
2.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Normalized FFO
|
|
$
|
964,144
|
|
|
$
|
999,925
|
|
|
$
|
296,691
|
|
|
$
|
352,652
|
|
Preferred distributions
|
|
|
(2,318
|
)
|
|
|
(2,318
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
|
|
$
|
961,826
|
|
|
$
|
997,607
|
|
|
$
|
295,918
|
|
|
$
|
351,879
|
|
Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic
|
|
$
|
2.50
|
|
|
$
|
2.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted
|
|
$
|
2.49
|
|
|
$
|
2.58
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic
|
|
|
384,759
|
|
|
|
383,142
|
|
|
|
384,871
|
|
|
|
383,709
|
|
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted
|
|
|
385,973
|
|
|
|
386,177
|
|
|
|
385,652
|
|
|
|
386,896
|
Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.
|
Equity Residential
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands except for share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
$
|
5,794,771
|
|
|
$
|
5,936,188
|
|
Depreciable property
|
|
|
21,076,222
|
|
|
|
21,319,101
|
|
Projects under development
|
|
|
337,696
|
|
|
|
181,630
|
|
Land held for development
|
|
|
103,900
|
|
|
|
96,688
|
|
Investment in real estate
|
|
|
27,312,589
|
|
|
|
27,533,607
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(7,738,318
|
)
|
|
|
(7,276,786
|
)
|
Investment in real estate, net
|
|
|
19,574,271
|
|
|
|
20,256,821
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
54,828
|
|
|
|
52,238
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
178,333
|
|
|
|
45,753
|
|
Restricted deposits
|
|
|
56,881
|
|
|
|
71,246
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
502,184
|
|
|
|
512,774
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
257,481
|
|
|
|
233,937
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
20,623,978
|
|
|
$
|
21,172,769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
|
$
|
2,313,833
|
|
|
$
|
1,941,610
|
|
Notes, net
|
|
|
6,082,897
|
|
|
|
6,077,513
|
|
Line of credit and commercial paper
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,017,833
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
158,611
|
|
|
|
94,350
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
65,669
|
|
|
|
66,852
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
329,684
|
|
|
|
331,334
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
331,522
|
|
|
|
346,963
|
|
Security deposits
|
|
|
61,453
|
|
|
|
70,062
|
|
Distributions payable
|
|
|
232,237
|
|
|
|
218,326
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
9,575,906
|
|
|
|
10,164,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership
|
|
|
293,706
|
|
|
|
463,400
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
|
100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and
|
outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|
|
|
37,280
|
|
|
|
37,280
|
|
Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
|
1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 372,239,249 shares issued
|
and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 371,670,884
|
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
3,722
|
|
|
|
3,717
|
|
Paid in capital
|
|
|
9,166,018
|
|
|
|
8,965,577
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
1,371,938
|
|
|
|
1,386,495
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(61,478
|
)
|
|
|
(77,563
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
10,517,480
|
|
|
|
10,315,506
|
|
Noncontrolling Interests:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Partnership
|
|
|
232,516
|
|
|
|
227,837
|
|
Partially Owned Properties
|
|
|
4,370
|
|
|
|
1,183
|
|
Total Noncontrolling Interests
|
|
|
236,886
|
|
|
|
229,020
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
10,754,366
|
|
|
|
10,544,526
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
20,623,978
|
|
|
$
|
21,172,769
|
|
Equity Residential
Portfolio Summary
As of September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apartment
|
|
|
Budgeted
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
Markets/Metro Areas
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
Units
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
16,603
|
|
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,488
|
|
Orange County
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
4,028
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
2,243
|
|
San Diego
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
3,385
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,405
|
|
Subtotal – Southern California
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
24,016
|
|
|
|
27.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
12,707
|
|
|
|
19.8
|
%
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
Washington DC
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
14,731
|
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,449
|
|
New York
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
9,606
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
|
3,805
|
|
Seattle
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
9,454
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
2,422
|
|
Boston
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
6,430
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
3,079
|
|
Denver
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
2,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
78,568
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,765
|
|
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
Apartment Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholly Owned Properties
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
|
75,007
|
|
Master-Leased Properties – Consolidated
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
3,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
78,568
|
Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.
|
Equity Residential
|
Portfolio Rollforward Q3 2020
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
Apartment
|
|
|
Purchase
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/2020
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
78,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (A)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
$
|
48,860
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/30/2020
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
78,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Rollforward 2020
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Properties
|
|
|
Apartment
|
|
|
Purchase
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/31/2019
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
79,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (A)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
$
|
48,860
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales Price
|
|
|
Disposition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dispositions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Rental Properties
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(1,552
|
)
|
|
$
|
(754,361
|
)
|
|
|
(4.7
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/30/2020
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
78,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
The Company acquired one property in the Seattle market in the third quarter of 2020 that is in lease-up and is expected to stabilize in its second year of ownership at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 4.7%.
|
Equity Residential
|
Third Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2019
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 75,596 Same Store Apartment Units
$ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate)
|
Third Quarter 2020
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2019
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
597,210
|
|
(1)
|
(5.0%)
|
|
|
$
|
5,887
|
|
(2)
|
(75.5%)
|
|
|
$
|
603,097
|
|
|
(7.5%)
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
628,345
|
|
|
$
|
23,985
|
|
|
$
|
652,330
|
|
Expenses
|
$
|
197,440
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
$
|
5,718
|
|
|
10.3%
|
|
|
$
|
203,158
|
|
|
3.2%
|
|
|
Expenses
|
$
|
191,677
|
|
|
$
|
5,186
|
|
|
$
|
196,863
|
|
NOI
|
$
|
399,770
|
|
|
(8.4%)
|
|
|
$
|
169
|
|
|
(99.1%)
|
|
|
$
|
399,939
|
|
|
(12.2%)
|
|
|
NOI
|
$
|
436,668
|
|
|
$
|
18,799
|
|
|
$
|
455,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,781
|
|
|
(3.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
|
(1.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
96.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2020 vs. Second Quarter 2020
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 78,030 Same Store Apartment Units
$ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate)
|
Third Quarter 2020
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2020
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
613,726
|
|
(1)
|
(2.7%)
|
|
|
$
|
6,126
|
|
(2)
|
(58.5%)
|
|
|
$
|
619,852
|
|
|
(4.0%)
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
630,951
|
|
|
$
|
14,766
|
|
|
$
|
645,717
|
|
Expenses
|
$
|
202,964
|
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
$
|
5,787
|
|
|
9.7%
|
|
|
$
|
208,751
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
Expenses
|
$
|
191,728
|
|
|
$
|
5,273
|
|
|
$
|
197,001
|
|
NOI
|
$
|
410,762
|
|
|
(6.5%)
|
|
|
$
|
339
|
|
|
(96.4%)
|
|
|
$
|
411,101
|
|
|
(8.4%)
|
|
|
NOI
|
$
|
439,223
|
|
|
$
|
9,493
|
|
|
$
|
448,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,769
|
|
|
(2.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
6.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 6.2% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 and 3.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations.
|
|
(2)
|
Non-Residential operations for the third quarter of 2020 include a $10.6 million non-cash write-off of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables. The decline in Non-Residential revenues is primarily driven by the deferral/abatement of rent, higher bad debt (inclusive of the Non-Residential straight-line write-off), and to a lesser extent, lower public parking income.
|
Equity Residential
|
September YTD 2020 vs. September YTD 2019
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 74,264 Same Store Apartment Units
$ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate)
|
September YTD 2020
|
|
|
September YTD 2019
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
1,811,101
|
|
(1)
|
(1.0%)
|
|
|
$
|
43,282
|
|
(2)
|
(39.0%)
|
|
|
$
|
1,854,383
|
|
|
(2.4%)
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
1,829,896
|
|
|
$
|
70,924
|
|
|
$
|
1,900,820
|
|
Expenses
|
$
|
569,970
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
$
|
16,737
|
|
|
5.6%
|
|
|
$
|
586,707
|
|
|
1.8%
|
|
|
Expenses
|
$
|
560,225
|
|
|
$
|
15,845
|
|
|
$
|
576,070
|
|
NOI
|
$
|
1,241,131
|
|
|
(2.2%)
|
|
|
$
|
26,545
|
|
|
(51.8%)
|
|
|
$
|
1,267,676
|
|
|
(4.3%)
|
|
|
NOI
|
$
|
1,269,671
|
|
|
$
|
55,079
|
|
|
$
|
1,324,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,843
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rental Rate
|
$
|
2,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
95.4
|
%
|
|
(1.0%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Physical Occupancy
|
|
96.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
39.1
|
%
|
|
(0.3%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
39.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 1.6% in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Non-Residential operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a $12.9 million non-cash write-off of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables. The decline in Non-Residential revenues is primarily driven by the deferral/abatement of rent, higher bad debt (inclusive of the Non-Residential straight-line write-off), and to a lesser extent, lower public parking income.
|
Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances
Including 74,264 Same Store Apartment Units
$ in thousands
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
|
Non-Residential
|
|
Balance Sheet (Other assets):
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances
|
$
|
23,797
|
|
|
$
|
18,175
|
|
|
$
|
7,635
|
|
|
$
|
4,815
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
(15,201
|
)
|
|
|
(6,518
|
)
|
|
|
(6,444
|
)
|
|
|
(2,416
|
)
|
Net receivable balances
|
$
|
8,596
|
|
(1)
|
$
|
11,657
|
|
|
$
|
1,191
|
|
|
$
|
2,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-line receivable balances
|
|
$
|
10,536
|
|
|
$
|
2,990
|
|
|
$
|
13,727
|
|
|
$
|
24,161
|
|
(1)
|
The Company held Residential security deposits approximating 27.5% of the net receivable balance at September 30, 2020.
|
Same Store Residential Bad Debt
Including 74,264 Same Store Apartment Units
$ in thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
September
|
|
Income Statement (Rental income):
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
YTD 2020
|
|
|
YTD 2019
|
|
Bad Debt, Net
|
|
$
|
15,064
|
|
|
$
|
27,301
|
|
|
$
|
8,261
|
|
% of Same Store Residential Revenues
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2019
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter
|
|
Markets/Metro Areas
|
|
Apartment
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Physical
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
|
15,968
|
|
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,497
|
|
|
|
96.0
|
%
|
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
|
(5.6
|
%)
|
|
|
1.5
|
%
|
|
|
(8.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(5.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.7
|
%)
|
Orange County
|
|
|
4,028
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
2,243
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
%
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
(1.5
|
%)
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
(2.8
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.7
|
%)
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
(1.4
|
%)
|
San Diego
|
|
|
3,385
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
2,405
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
%
|
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
(1.4
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.9
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.2
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.5
|
%)
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
(1.1
|
%)
|
Subtotal – Southern California
|
|
|
23,381
|
|
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,440
|
|
|
|
96.2
|
%
|
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
|
(4.4
|
%)
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
|
(6.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(4.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.6
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco
|
|
|
12,570
|
|
|
|
20.7
|
%
|
|
|
3,193
|
|
|
|
94.4
|
%
|
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
|
(5.8
|
%)
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
(8.7
|
%)
|
|
|
(4.4
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.5
|
%)
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
Washington DC
|
|
|
14,077
|
|
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
|
2,445
|
|
|
|
95.6
|
%
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
|
(1.2
|
%)
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
|
(3.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
New York
|
|
|
9,606
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
3,805
|
|
|
|
91.3
|
%
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
(9.2
|
%)
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
(17.9
|
%)
|
|
|
(3.7
|
%)
|
|
|
(5.6
|
%)
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
Seattle
|
|
|
8,616
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
2,431
|
|
|
|
94.7
|
%
|
|
|
17.2
|
%
|
|
|
(2.6
|
%)
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
(7.1
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.7
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.8
|
%)
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
Boston
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
|
3,079
|
|
|
|
93.6
|
%
|
|
|
20.6
|
%
|
|
|
(5.8
|
%)
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
(9.4
|
%)
|
|
|
(3.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.8
|
%)
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
Denver
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
2,146
|
|
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
|
|
24.4
|
%
|
|
|
(3.8
|
%)
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
(9.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.7
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.2
|
%)
|
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
75,596
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,781
|
|
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
|
(5.0
|
%)
|
(1)
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
(8.4
|
%)
|
|
|
(3.2
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.7
|
%)
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
(1)
|
With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 6.2% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations.
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which account for approximately 97.6% of total revenues.
|
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2020 vs. Second Quarter 2020
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter
|
|
Markets/Metro Areas
|
|
Apartment
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Physical
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
|
16,603
|
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,488
|
|
|
|
95.9
|
%
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
|
(2.5
|
%)
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
(5.9
|
%)
|
|
|
(3.9
|
%)
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
Orange County
|
|
|
4,028
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,243
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
%
|
|
|
15.9
|
%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
(3.3
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.9
|
%)
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
San Diego
|
|
|
3,385
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,405
|
|
|
|
96.8
|
%
|
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
(1.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.9
|
%)
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
Subtotal – Southern California
|
|
|
24,016
|
|
|
|
28.6
|
%
|
|
|
2,435
|
|
|
|
96.2
|
%
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
|
(1.9
|
%)
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
|
(4.8
|
%)
|
|
|
(3.0
|
%)
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco
|
|
|
12,707
|
|
|
|
20.4
|
%
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
|
|
94.4
|
%
|
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
|
|
(4.0
|
%)
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
(6.8
|
%)
|
|
|
(3.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
%)
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
Washington DC
|
|
|
14,569
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,449
|
|
|
|
95.6
|
%
|
|
|
17.6
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
(4.4
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
%)
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
New York
|
|
|
9,606
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
3,805
|
|
|
|
91.3
|
%
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
(5.6
|
%)
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
|
|
(12.8
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.7
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.8
|
%)
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
Seattle
|
|
|
9,078
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
2,438
|
|
|
|
94.6
|
%
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
|
(2.3
|
%)
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
(5.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.5
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
Boston
|
|
|
6,430
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
|
3,079
|
|
|
|
93.5
|
%
|
|
|
20.7
|
%
|
|
|
(3.0
|
%)
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
|
(7.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(3.0
|
%)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
Denver
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
|
2,041
|
|
|
|
95.1
|
%
|
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
(2.9
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
78,030
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,769
|
|
|
|
94.8
|
%
|
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
|
(2.7
|
%)
|
(1)
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
(6.5
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.6
|
%)
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
(1)
|
With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 3.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations.
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which account for approximately 97.6% of total revenues.
|
Equity Residential
September YTD 2020 vs. September YTD 2019
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year
|
|
Markets/Metro Areas
|
|
Apartment
|
|
|
Sept. YTD 20
|
|
|
Sept. YTD 20
|
|
|
Sept. YTD 20
|
|
|
Sept. YTD 20
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Physical
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
|
15,968
|
|
|
|
19.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,575
|
|
|
|
95.5
|
%
|
|
|
38.2
|
%
|
|
|
(1.8
|
%)
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
(2.8
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
|
|
(4.3
|
%)
|
Orange County
|
|
|
4,028
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
2,262
|
|
|
|
96.6
|
%
|
|
|
34.7
|
%
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
(6.7
|
%)
|
San Diego
|
|
|
3,385
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,425
|
|
|
|
96.5
|
%
|
|
|
41.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
(3.6
|
%)
|
Subtotal – Southern California
|
|
|
23,381
|
|
|
|
28.9
|
%
|
|
|
2,499
|
|
|
|
95.9
|
%
|
|
|
38.0
|
%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
(1.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.5
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.5
|
%)
|
|
|
(4.6
|
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco
|
|
|
12,183
|
|
|
|
20.6
|
%
|
|
|
3,292
|
|
|
|
95.4
|
%
|
|
|
39.7
|
%
|
|
|
(1.3
|
%)
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
|
(2.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.9
|
%)
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
Washington DC
|
|
|
13,711
|
|
|
|
16.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,461
|
|
|
|
95.8
|
%
|
|
|
37.4
|
%
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
New York
|
|
|
9,475
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
3,891
|
|
|
|
94.0
|
%
|
|
|
39.1
|
%
|
|
|
(3.3
|
%)
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
(7.7
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.5
|
%)
|
|
|
(2.8
|
%)
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
Seattle
|
|
|
8,442
|
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
2,456
|
|
|
|
95.8
|
%
|
|
|
40.0
|
%
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
(0.7
|
%)
|
|
|
(3.2
|
%)
|
Boston
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
|
3,145
|
|
|
|
94.3
|
%
|
|
|
43.3
|
%
|
|
|
(1.3
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.7
|
%)
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
(1.9
|
%)
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
Denver
|
|
|
726
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
2,123
|
|
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
|
|
54.5
|
%
|
|
|
(1.8
|
%)
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
(3.7
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
(1.8
|
%)
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
74,264
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,843
|
|
|
|
95.4
|
%
|
|
|
39.1
|
%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
(1)
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
(2.2
|
%)
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.3
|
%)
|
(1)
|
With Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis, Same Store Residential Revenues decreased 1.6% in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail and reconciliations.
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only, which account for approximately 97.6% of total revenues.
|
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics
For 74,264 Same Store Apartment Units
|
|
|
New Lease Change (1)
|
|
|
Renewal Rate Achieved (2)
|
|
|
Blended Rate (3)
|
|
Markets/Metro Areas
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
|
Q3 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles
|
|
|
(8.3
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
%)
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
(4.7
|
%)
|
|
|
2.4
|
%
|
Orange County
|
|
|
(4.6
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
%)
|
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
|
(1.5
|
%)
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
San Diego
|
|
|
(3.9
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
%)
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
|
(1.3
|
%)
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
Subtotal – Southern California
|
|
|
(7.1
|
%)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
%)
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
5.4
|
%