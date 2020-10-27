Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) potentially violated federal securities laws in connection with its June 2019 merger and acquisition of Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ: LEXEA, LEXEB). Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company that operates worldwide.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Merger with Liberty Expedia Holdings (LEXEA, LEXEB) Harmed Investors

In June 2019, Expedia acquired Liberty Expedia in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of agreement, Expedia issued 0.360 shares of Expedia common stock to each former holder of Liberty Expedia series A common stock and series B common stock. At the time of the merger, Expedia’s SEC filings failed to disclose material information and negative trends that were already adversely impacting Expedia’s business. When Expedia disclosed the impact of these adverse trends after the merger, Expedia's stock price plummeted causing former Liberty shareholders to suffer severe losses.

