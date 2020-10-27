 

Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces That Wayne T. Smith Will Transition From Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman; Tim L. Hingtgen to Be Appointed Chief Executive Officer, Effective January 2021

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that Wayne T. Smith, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021. Smith will retain certain strategic and other executive management responsibilities with regard to the future direction of the Company.

The Company plans to appoint Tim L. Hingtgen as Community Health System’s Chief Executive Officer, also effective January 1, 2021. Hingtgen has served as President and Chief Operating Officer since 2016 and as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since 2017. He began his career with Community Health Systems in 2008 and has been promoted several times to increasing levels of responsibility, including Division President and Executive Vice President of Operations before becoming President and Chief Operating Officer. Hingtgen’s appointment to Chief Executive Officer is part of a longstanding succession plan.

“The Community Health Systems Board of Directors is eternally grateful to Wayne Smith for his leadership as Chief Executive Officer for nearly 23 years, and we are extremely pleased that he will remain involved in setting our organization’s strategic direction and continue to perform certain other management duties as our Executive Chairman,” said Julia B. North, Lead Director of the Community Health Systems Board of Directors. “Wayne has been a true and tireless champion for the healthcare industry, exerting his influence to improve healthcare for millions of patients, as well as for the physicians, nurses and others who provide essential healthcare services in communities across the nation. Wayne and his team have reshaped and positioned Community Health Systems for long-term success, and he is making this important leadership transition at a time when the Company is on a very positive trajectory and optimistic about the future.”

North added, “We are equally enthusiastic about Tim Hingtgen and the operational leadership he has provided during a transformative period for Community Health Systems. Tim is relentlessly focused on improving the competitive position of our markets, achieving operational excellence, and most importantly, enabling safe, quality, compassionate care for patients. Tim has a strong track record of producing tangible and meaningful results. He is an energetic leader who is ready to assume the important responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer. Tim has the complete confidence of our Board, and he is surrounded by a highly committed, high functioning group of leaders who support and share a commitment to leading Community Health Systems forward.”

