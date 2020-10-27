RRD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We delivered a strong third quarter amidst a volatile business environment. We continue to win new business, execute our cost reduction plans, and improve our capital structure with a disciplined focus on generating cash flow, all while protecting the health and well-being of our employees,” said Dan Knotts, RRD President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through the combination of better than expected net sales performance and a significant reduction in our cost structure, we delivered adjusted income from operations comparable to the prior year, improved our operating margin, and achieved our third consecutive quarter of improved operating cash flow. Despite ongoing uncertainty and volatility, we continue to advance our strategic priorities and are confident in our ability to emerge from the pandemic as a stronger RRD.”

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial highlights

The following table provides an overview of RRD’s financial performance:

3rd Quarter Results Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % Change Net sales $1.19 billion $1.42 billion (15.9%) Income from operations $15.9 million $71.0 million (77.6%) Diluted loss per share from continuing operations $(0.13) $(0.10) (30.0%) Adjusted income from operations - non-GAAP (1) $73.9 million $74.2 million (0.4%) Adjusted diluted income per share from continuing operations - non-GAAP (1) $0.32 $0.25 28.0%

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Information" for additional information on the usage and presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, and refer to the schedules for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

On September 14, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell DLS Worldwide Inc. which is a portion of its broader Logistics business and a component of the Business Services reporting segment. The Company received regulatory approval for the sale on September 30, 2020. On October 23, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its International Mail and Parcel Logistics business (“International Logistics”) for an undisclosed amount. Both transactions are expected to close by year end after completing customary closing conditions and are part of RRD’s strategy to optimize its portfolio and reduce debt. As part of its plan, the Company previously sold its Print Logistics business in July 2018 and the Courier Logistics business in March 2020. Accordingly, the Company has reflected the Logistics Courier business (through the date of sale), the DLS Worldwide business, and the International Logistics business as discontinued operations, and the financial results of these businesses have been excluded from continuing operations and segment results for all periods presented unless otherwise noted.

Net sales in the quarter were $1.19 billion, down $225.9 million or 15.9% from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease includes a $62.9 million reduction from the previous dispositions of its Global Document Solutions (“GDS”) and Chile businesses.

Organic net sales declined 12.1% in the quarter. The Business Services segment was down 12.8% on a GAAP basis and 7.5% on a non-GAAP organic basis while the Marketing Solutions segment was down 25.9% on a GAAP and non-GAAP organic basis from the third quarter of 2019. Both segments were negatively impacted by lower volumes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and lower pricing, partially offset by new pandemic-related sales. The Marketing Services segment was further impacted by a reduction in Census related sales as the project was successfully completed during the recent quarter.

Income from operations was $15.9 million in the third quarter compared to income from operations of $71.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2020 included net restructuring and other charges of $54.2 million, an increase of $56.5 million from the prior year quarter. As part of restructuring and other charges, the 2020 quarter included a charge of $37.3 million related to MEPP withdrawal obligations, most of which was to record estimated multiemployer pension plan obligations arising from the bankruptcy of LSC, and $15.7 million of restructuring charges.

Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations of $73.9 million decreased $0.3 million from the prior year period. The decline was driven by lower volume associated with the global impact of COVID-19 and the Census project and price pressure, which were nearly fully offset by the aggressive actions taken to reduce the Company’s cost structure. Adjusted SG&A expense was down $30.5 million in the current quarter.

Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders was $0.13 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to loss per share of $0.10 in the third quarter of 2019. The 2020 results were negatively impacted by the significantly higher restructuring and other charges, mostly offset by a reduction in income taxes and interest expense.

Non-GAAP adjusted income per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders of $0.32 in the third quarter of 2020 was favorable to the $0.25 per share reported in the third quarter of 2019 driven by a lower effective tax rate and lower interest expense.

Other highlights and information (including discontinued operations)

Cash provided by operating activities of $69.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 improved $40.1 million versus the prior year amount. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, cash provided by operating activities improved by $113.0 million. The significant improvement is primarily due to working capital improvements in addition to lower income tax and interest payments. The 2020 year-to-date results also reflect a $23.3 million benefit from deferring the employer paid portion of payroll taxes as part of the CARES Act. The Company is required to repay half of the full year deferral at the end of 2021 and the remainder at the end of 2022. Capital expenditures in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $54.4 million were down from $107.4 million in the prior year period primarily due to last year’s expenditures associated with the China facility relocation and the Census project, as well as lower spend in 2020 as the Company continues to preserve liquidity during the pandemic.

As of September 30, 2020, cash on hand was $414.8 million and total debt outstanding was $2.0 billion. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased an additional $14.5 million of Senior Notes due in March 2021 and February 2022. Availability under the credit facility was $127.8 million at September 30, 2020. Total liquidity, including cash on hand, was $543 million.

Earlier today, the Company notified holders of its 7.875% Senior Notes due March 15, 2021 (the "2021 Senior Notes") that it will redeem the remaining $83.3 million aggregate principal outstanding on the redemption date, which is December 4, 2020. The redemption price is equal to the sum of 100% of the principal amount of the 2021 Senior Notes, a make-whole amount calculated in accordance with the terms of the 2021 Senior Notes and related indenture, and accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. The Company plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption.

Outlook

As the COVID-19 infection rates remain elevated in many parts of the world, the path forward continues to present many uncertainties. As such, the Company is unable to furnish its typical guidance for the balance of the year. However, the Company is providing the following observations and guidance for the fourth quarter.

Net sales in the fourth quarter are expected to be unfavorable to the prior year between $200 and $275 million, or 12 to 18 percent organically. This reduction reflects continued impact from the pandemic, Census work in the prior year period that will not repeat and a decline of $25 million from the previous dispositions of GDS and Chile.

While difficult to predict with certainty, it is possible that fourth quarter adjusted income from operations may be lower than the amounts reported in the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter will continue to benefit from the aggressive cost reduction actions previously implemented as well as additional actions that will be taken in the fourth quarter. However, it is difficult to predict how much the pandemic will impact demand for our products and services, including one-time orders specifically related to COVID-19.

Interest expense is expected to be slightly lower than the amount reported in the third quarter.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter is expected to be lower than the amount reported in the fourth quarter of 2019 as working capital improvements have been achieved earlier in 2020. In addition, operating cash flow in the fourth quarter will be negatively impacted by dispositions of the remaining Logistics businesses. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $80 million for the full year.

The Company expects to close the sale of its Logistics DLS Worldwide business for $225 million, subject to a working capital adjustment. Ten percent of the purchase price will be held in escrow while the remainder will be collected at closing. Proceeds from this sale, as well as proceeds from the sale of its International Logistics business, are expected to be used to reduce debt outstanding.

To protect liquidity, the Company continues to hold an elevated amount of cash on hand while borrowings under the Company’s credit facility also remain temporarily higher. Due to the strength of the Company’s cash flow during the pandemic, the Company plans to use its excess cash to repay a portion of the amount outstanding on the credit facility and together with cash from the sale of its Logistics businesses, expects gross debt will be reduced $350 to $400 million during the fourth quarter. In addition, the Company is not currently subject to maintenance financial covenants in its debt agreements.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,191.3 $ 1,417.2 $ 3,417.7 $ 4,044.0 Cost of sales (1) 943.6 1,132.9 2,729.4 3,259.4 Gross profit (1) 247.7 284.3 688.3 784.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) (1) 138.0 168.2 436.7 522.7 Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net 54.2 (2.3 ) 93.8 30.7 Depreciation and amortization 36.2 42.0 112.3 121.5 Other operating expense (income) 3.4 5.4 15.5 3.3 Income from operations 15.9 71.0 30.0 106.4 Interest expense - net 34.3 37.4 102.7 115.6 Investment and other income - net (3.6 ) (4.6 ) (10.8 ) (11.3 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 0.2 0.8 0.4 0.8 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (15.0 ) 37.4 (62.3 ) 1.3 Income tax (benefit) expense (5.9 ) 44.3 (3.0 ) 9.2 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (9.1 ) (6.9 ) (59.3 ) (7.9 ) Loss from sale of discontinued operations — — (6.9 ) — Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.4 19.8 (12.6 ) 4.9 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.4 19.8 (19.5 ) 4.9 Net (loss) income (8.7 ) 12.9 (78.8 ) (3.0 ) Less: income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 Net (loss) income attributable to RRD common stockholders $ (8.9 ) $ 12.6 $ (79.1 ) $ (3.2 ) Basic net (loss) earnings per share attributable to RRD common stockholders: Continuing Operations $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.11 ) Discontinued Operations $ 0.01 $ 0.28 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.07 Net (loss) earnings attributable to RR Donnelley stockholders $ (0.12 ) $ 0.18 $ (1.10 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted net (loss) earnings per share attributable to RRD common stockholders: Continuing Operations $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.11 ) Discontinued Operations $ 0.01 $ 0.28 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.07 Net (loss) earnings attributable to RR Donnelley stockholders $ (0.12 ) $ 0.18 $ (1.10 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 72.4 71.4 72.1 71.2 Diluted 72.4 71.4 72.1 71.2 Additional information: Gross margin (1) 20.8 % 20.1 % 20.1 % 19.4 % SG&A as a % of total net sales (1) 11.6 % 11.9 % 12.8 % 12.9 % Operating margin 1.3 % 5.0 % 0.9 % 2.6 % Effective tax rate 39.3 % 118.4 % 4.8 % 707.7 %

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 414.8 $ 191.9 Receivables, less allowances for credit losses 971.1 1,041.0 Inventories 323.7 301.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 144.4 95.6 Assets held for sale 149.2 200.6 Total Current Assets 2,003.2 1,830.9 Property, plant and equipment - net 438.0 499.4 Goodwill 407.5 404.5 Other intangible assets - net 73.8 88.8 Deferred income taxes 67.0 57.8 Operating lease assets 218.1 196.7 Other noncurrent assets 220.3 252.0 Total Assets $ 3,427.9 $ 3,330.1 Liabilities Accounts payable 707.0 798.9 Accrued liabilities and other 333.2 311.3 Short-term operating lease liabilities 71.3 64.6 Short-term and current portion of long-term debt 144.4 71.2 Liabilities held for sale 81.1 92.1 Total Current Liabilities 1,337.0 1,338.1 Long-term debt 1,876.9 1,747.2 Pension liabilities 100.7 113.6 Other postretirement benefits plan liabilities 57.7 61.7 Long-term income tax liability 68.2 75.8 Long-term operating lease liabilities 153.0 136.4 Other noncurrent liabilities 289.2 227.6 Total Liabilities $ 3,882.7 $ 3,700.4 Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value Authorized: 165.0 shares; Issued: 89.0 shares in 2020 and 2019 0.9 0.9 Additional paid-in capital 3,262.5 3,348.0 Accumulated deficit (2,418.3 ) (2,336.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (182.9 ) (176.2 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 17.6 shares in 2020 (2019 - 18.1 shares) (1,130.2 ) (1,219.6 ) Total RRD stockholders' equity (468.0 ) (383.7 ) Noncontrolling interests 13.2 13.4 Total Equity $ (454.8 ) $ (370.3 ) Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,427.9 $ 3,330.1

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) 2020 2019 Net loss $ (78.8 ) $ (3.0 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 152.6 137.0 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (42.3 ) (216.7 ) Pension and other postretirement benefits plan contributions (6.3 ) (5.1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 25.2 $ (87.8 ) Capital expenditures (54.4 ) (107.4 ) All other cash provided by investing activities 50.9 38.9 Net cash used in investing activities $ (3.5 ) $ (68.5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 194.8 $ (73.9 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2.1 (6.3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 218.6 $ (236.5 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 223.8 403.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 442.4 $ 167.1 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Operating cash flows provided by discontinued operations $ 15.7 $ 10.5 Investing cash flows used in discontinued operations $ (1.3 ) $ (2.8 )

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 SG&A (1) Income from operations Income tax (benefit) expense Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders SG&A (1) Income from operations Income tax expense Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders GAAP basis measures $ 138.0 $ 15.9 $ (5.9 ) $ (9.3 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 168.2 $ 71.0 $ 44.3 $ (7.2 ) $ (0.10 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net (2) — 54.2 16.2 38.0 0.52 — (2.3 ) (16.3 ) 14.0 0.20 Loss (gain) on disposal of businesses — — — — — — — 0.4 (0.4 ) (0.01 ) All other (3) (0.5 ) 3.8 9.1 (5.3 ) (0.07 ) (0.2 ) 5.5 (5.5 ) 11.2 0.16 Total Non-GAAP adjustments (0.5 ) 58.0 25.3 32.7 0.45 (0.2 ) 3.2 (21.4 ) 24.8 0.35 Non-GAAP measures $ 137.5 $ 73.9 $ 19.4 $ 23.4 $ 0.32 $ 168.0 $ 74.2 $ 22.9 $ 17.6 $ 0.25 Additional non-GAAP information: 2020 2019 Gross margin (1) 20.8 % 20.1 % Adjusted SG&A as a % of total net sales (1) 11.5 % 11.9 % Adjusted operating margin 6.2 % 5.2 % Adjusted effective tax rate 44.9 % 55.3 %

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

(2) Restructuring, impairment and other-net: charges incurred in the third quarter of 2020 primarily included pre-tax charges of $37.3 million for multi-employer pension plan withdrawal obligations, of which $34.5 million related to LSC’s MEPP contingent liability, $9.0 million for employee termination costs and $6.7 million for other restructuring charges.

(3) All other: primarily included expenses related to the ongoing SEC and DOJ investigations in RRD Brazil.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 SG&A (1) Income from operations Income tax (benefit) expense Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders SG&A (1) Income from operations Investment and other income - net Income tax expense Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders GAAP basis measures $ 436.7 $ 30.0 $ (3.0 ) $ (59.6 ) $ (0.83 ) $ 522.7 $ 106.4 $ (11.3 ) $ 9.2 $ (8.1 ) $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net (2) — 93.8 11.2 82.6 1.15 — 30.7 — 19.2 11.5 0.16 Loss on disposal of businesses (3) — 2.9 — 2.9 0.04 — (10.1 ) — 0.1 (10.2 ) (0.14 ) All other (4) (6.0 ) 18.5 9.2 9.6 0.13 (0.5 ) 13.9 (2.1 ) 4.0 13.0 0.18 Total Non-GAAP adjustments (6.0 ) 115.2 20.4 95.1 1.32 (0.5 ) 34.5 (2.1 ) 23.3 14.3 0.20 Non-GAAP measures $ 430.7 $ 145.2 $ 17.4 $ 35.5 $ 0.49 $ 522.2 $ 140.9 $ (13.4 ) $ 32.5 $ 6.2 $ 0.09 Additional non-GAAP information: 2020 2019 Gross margin (1) 20.1 % 19.4 % Adjusted SG&A as a % of total net sales (1) 12.6 % 12.9 % Adjusted operating margin 4.2 % 3.5 % Adjusted effective tax rate 32.6 % 84.0 %

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

(2) Restructuring, impairment and other- net: charges incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included pre-tax charges of $39.2 million for multi-employer pension plan withdrawal obligations, including $34.5 million related to LSC’s MEPP contingent obligation, $29.9 million for employee termination costs and $24.8 million for lease termination and other restructuring charges. Charges incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily included pre-tax charges of $19.4 million for employee termination costs and $13.7 million for lease termination and other restructuring charges.

(3) Loss on disposal of businesses: primarily relates to an additional loss recorded on the previous disposition of the GDS business.

(4) All other: primarily included expenses related to the ongoing SEC and DOJ investigations in RRD Brazil, as well as debt exchange costs.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Margin Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) Business Services Marketing Solutions Corporate Consolidated For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net sales $ 936.8 $ 254.5 $ — $ 1,191.3 Income (loss) from operations 69.1 10.3 (63.5 ) 15.9 Operating margin % 7.4 % 4.0 % nm 1.3 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net 7.0 4.7 42.5 54.2 Other — 0.1 3.7 3.8 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 7.0 4.8 46.2 58.0 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 76.1 $ 15.1 $ (17.3 ) $ 73.9 Non-GAAP operating margin % 8.1 % 5.9 % nm 6.2 % Depreciation and amortization 23.5 11.4 1.3 36.2 Investment and other income-net (1) 0.9 — 2.7 3.6 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 100.5 $ 26.5 $ (13.3 ) $ 113.7 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin % 10.7 % 10.4 % nm 9.5 % For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net sales $ 1,073.8 $ 343.4 $ — $ 1,417.2 Income (loss) from operations 77.5 24.4 (30.9 ) 71.0 Operating margin % 7.2 % 7.1 % nm 5.0 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net (5.1 ) 0.1 2.7 (2.3 ) Other — — 5.5 5.5 Total Non-GAAP adjustments (5.1 ) 0.1 8.2 3.2 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 72.4 $ 24.5 $ (22.7 ) $ 74.2 Non-GAAP operating margin % 6.7 % 7.1 % nm 5.2 % Depreciation and amortization 24.8 14.7 2.5 42.0 Investment and other income-net (1) 1.4 — 3.2 4.6 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 98.6 $ 39.2 $ (17.0 ) $ 120.8 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin % 9.2 % 11.4 % nm 8.5 %

(1) Represents amounts in investment and other income-net that are not non-GAAP adjustments, and primarily includes pension and postretirement benefits interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net amortization; and gains on company-owned life insurance.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Margin Reconciliation For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) Business Services Marketing Solutions Corporate Consolidated For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net sales $ 2,625.4 $ 792.3 $ — $ 3,417.7 Income (loss) from operations 123.9 33.4 (127.3 ) 30.0 Operating margin % 4.7 % 4.2 % nm 0.9 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net 22.3 7.5 64.0 93.8 Loss on disposal of businesses — — 2.9 2.9 Other 0.2 0.1 18.2 18.5 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 22.5 7.6 85.1 115.2 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 146.4 $ 41.0 $ (42.2 ) $ 145.2 Non-GAAP operating margin % 5.6 % 5.2 % nm 4.2 % Depreciation and amortization 71.7 37.6 3.0 112.3 Investment and other income-net (1) 2.4 — 8.4 10.8 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 220.5 $ 78.6 $ (30.8 ) $ 268.3 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin % 8.4 % 9.9 % nm 7.9 % For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net sales $ 3,137.5 $ 906.5 $ — $ 4,044.0 Income (loss) from operations 140.6 38.9 (73.1 ) 106.4 Operating margin % 4.5 % 4.3 % nm 2.6 % Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other-net 21.8 0.8 8.1 30.7 Gain on disposal of an operating entity — — (10.1 ) (10.1 ) Other — — 13.9 13.9 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 21.8 0.8 11.9 34.5 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 162.4 $ 39.7 $ (61.2 ) $ 140.9 Non-GAAP operating margin % 5.2 % 4.4 % nm 3.5 % Depreciation and amortization 77.4 38.2 5.9 121.5 Investment and other income-net (1) 3.6 — 9.8 13.4 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 243.4 $ 77.9 $ (45.5 ) $ 275.8 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin % 7.8 % 8.6 % nm 6.8 %

(1) Represents amounts in investment and other income-net that are not non-GAAP adjustments, and primarily includes pension and postretirement benefits interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net amortization and gains on company-owned life insurance.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Business Services Marketing Solutions Consolidated Reported net sales change (12.8 %) (25.9 %) (15.9 %) Less: Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign currency rates 0.2 % --- % 0.1 % Year-over-year impact of dispositions (1) (5.5 %) --- % (3.9 %) Net organic sales change (7.5 %) (25.9 %) (12.1 %)

(1) Adjusted for net sales of the GDS business, disposed of in the fourth quarter of 2019, and RRD Chile, disposed of in the first quarter of 2020.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Business Services Marketing Solutions Consolidated Reported net sales change (16.3 %) (12.6 %) (15.5 %) Less: Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign currency rates (0.5 %) --- % (0.4 %) Year-over-year impact of dispositions (2) (5.8 %) --- % (4.5 %) Net organic sales change (10.0 %) (12.6 %) (10.6 %)

(1) Adjusted for net sales of RRD Brazil, disposed in the first quarter of 2019; the R&D business, disposed of in the second quarter of 2019, the GDS business, disposed of in the fourth quarter of 2019, and RRD Chile, disposed of in the first quarter of 2020.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales For FY 2019 and First Two Quarters in FY 2020 (UNAUDITED) Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 FY

2019 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 Reported net sales change (4.4 %) (4.0 %) (0.4 %) (7.0 %) (4.0 %) (8.0 %) (22.6 %) Less: Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign currency rates (1.5 %) (1.3 %) (0.7 %) (0.4 %) (1.0 %) (0.5 %) (0.8 %) Year-over-year impact of dispositions (1) --- % (1.1 %) (0.9 %) (4.9 %) (1.8 %) (5.8 %) (4.0 %) Net organic sales change (2.9 %) (1.6 %) 1.2 % (1.7 %) (1.2 %) (1.7 %) (17.8 %)

(1) Adjusted for net sales of RRD Brazil, disposed in the first quarter of 2019; the R&D business, disposed of in the second quarter of 2019, the GDS business, disposed of in the fourth quarter of 2019, and RRD Chile, disposed of in the first quarter of 2020.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (9.3 ) $ (7.2 ) Adjustments Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.2 0.3 Income tax (benefit) expense (5.9 ) 44.3 Interest expense - net 34.3 37.4 Depreciation and amortization 36.2 42.0 Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net 54.2 (2.3 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 0.2 0.8 Other 3.8 5.5 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 123.0 128.0 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 113.7 $ 120.8 Net sales $ 1,191.3 $ 1,417.2 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin % 9.5 % 8.5 %

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 GAAP net loss from continuing operations $ (59.6 ) $ (8.1 ) Adjustments Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.3 0.2 Income tax (benefit) expense (3.0 ) 9.2 Interest expense - net 102.7 115.6 Depreciation and amortization 112.3 121.5 Restructuring, impairment and other charges-net 93.8 30.7 Loss on debt extinguishment 0.4 0.8 Net loss (gain) on disposal of businesses 2.9 (10.1 ) Other 18.5 16.0 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 327.9 283.9 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 268.3 $ 275.8 Net sales $ 3,417.7 $ 4,044.0 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin % 7.9 % 6.8 %

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Income (Loss) from Operations For FY 2019 and First Two Quarters in FY 2020 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) GAAP Basis Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 FY

2019 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 Net sales $ 1,322.8 $ 1,304.0 $ 1,417.2 $ 1,429.2 $ 5,473.2 $ 1,216.9 $ 1,009.6 Cost of sales 1,070.8 1,055.6 1,132.9 1,129.9 4,389.3 968.6 817.3 Gross profit 252.0 248.4 284.3 299.3 1,083.9 248.3 192.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) 178.2 176.2 168.2 165.0 687.7 159.9 138.8 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (income)-net 17.1 15.9 (2.3 ) 6.0 36.7 11.2 28.4 Depreciation and amortization 41.0 38.6 42.0 41.0 162.6 39.2 36.9 Other operating (income) expense (4.4 ) 2.4 5.4 8.3 11.6 4.9 7.2 Income (loss) from operations 20.1 15.3 71.0 79.0 185.3 33.1 (19.0 )

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company GAAP to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Margin Reconciliation For FY 2019 and First Two Quarters in FY 2020 (UNAUDITED) (in millions) Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 FY

2019 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 Net sales $ 1,322.8 $ 1,304.0 $ 1,417.2 $ 1,429.2 $ 5,473.2 $ 1,216.9 $ 1,009.6 Income (loss) from operations 20.1 15.3 71.0 79.0 185.3 33.1 (19.0 ) Operating margin % 1.5 % 1.2 % 5.0 % 5.5 % 3.4 % 2.7 % (1.9 %) Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring, impairment and other charges - net 17.1 15.9 (2.3 ) 6.0 36.7 11.2 28.4 (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses (4.6 ) (5.5 ) — 0.9 (9.2 ) — 2.9 All other 0.6 7.8 5.5 7.4 21.4 6.2 8.5 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 13.1 18.2 3.2 14.3 48.9 17.4 39.8 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 33.2 $ 33.5 $ 74.2 $ 93.3 $ 234.2 $ 50.5 $ 20.8 Non-GAAP operating margin % 2.5 % 2.6 % 5.2 % 6.5 % 4.3 % 4.1 % 2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 40.9 38.6 42.0 41.0 162.6 39.2 36.9 Investment and other income-net (1) 4.5 4.3 4.6 5.1 18.5 3.9 3.3 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 78.6 $ 76.4 $ 120.8 $ 139.4 $ 415.3 $ 93.6 $ 61.0 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin % 5.9 % 5.9 % 8.5 % 9.8 % 7.6 % 7.7 % 6.0 %

(1) Represents amounts in investment and other income-net that are not non-GAAP adjustments, and primarily includes pension and postretirement benefits interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net amortization and gains on company-owned life insurance.

