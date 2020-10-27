Trustmark Announces Succession Plans

The Boards of Directors of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) and Trustmark National Bank announced today that Gerard R. Host will become Executive Chairman of Trustmark Corporation and Trustmark National Bank effective January 1, 2021. Duane A. Dewey, President and Chief Operating Officer of Trustmark National Bank, will succeed Mr. Host as President and CEO of Trustmark Corporation and CEO of Trustmark National Bank effective January 1, 2021.

The Boards of Directors of Trustmark Corporation and Trustmark National Bank announced that effective January 1, 2021, Gerard R. Host (right) will become Executive Chairman of Trustmark and Duane A. Dewey (left) will succeed Host as President and CEO of Trustmark Corporation and Trustmark National Bank. (Photo: Business Wire)

Richard H. Puckett, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Lead Director of Trustmark Corporation, commented, “This announcement reflects a thoughtful and deliberate succession planning process overseen by our Board of Directors to ensure a seamless transition of executive leadership at Trustmark. We are pleased to announce Duane Dewey as incoming CEO and look forward to the company’s continued success.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jerry Host for his leadership, integrity and accomplishments during his 36 years at Trustmark. During the last 10 years as CEO, Jerry has successfully expanded the franchise and strengthened Trustmark’s commitment to our customers, our associates and the communities we serve. His strategic vision and commitment have been instrumental to Trustmark’s success. In his role as Executive Chairman, Jerry will continue to work on issues involving board governance, corporate strategy, corporate development, investor relations, industry engagement and civic leadership,” said Puckett.

Gerard R. Host, Chairman and CEO, commented, “It has been an honor to lead Trustmark alongside our executive team and our family of committed associates as Trustmark has grown to become a leading financial services company in the Southeast Region. I am pleased that Duane has been selected as my successor and I am confident that he is well-equipped to lead the company and continue to build value for all of our stakeholders. Duane has a distinguished 35-year career in the financial services industry, including 17 years at Trustmark. He has served in a variety of executive management capacities, including most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer of Trustmark National Bank. Duane is a well-respected leader who understands our organization, its markets and customer base.”