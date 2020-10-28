 

Fluidra closes a record quarter for sales and net profit, earning 77 million euros

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 08:47  |   |   |   
  • Sales registered a record third quarter, providing year to date revenues of 1,142.9 million a 7.5% increase with EBITDA also up 19.2% to 248 million euros.
  • Net profit to September climbed to 77 million euros, tripling the 24.1 million euros registered a year previously.
  • Fluidra has exceeded its synergy target for the year and is on track to achieve the full programme in 2021.
  • Management is confident in delivering a strong Q4. Business indicators remain solid, confirming preparedness to continue executing the 2022 Strategic Plan, despite the current uncertain macro environment.

28 October 2020 – Fluidra registered record turnover in the third quarter of 2020, experiencing an excellent end to the residential pool season in the Northern
Hemisphere, building on the positive performance of prior months.

Sales of the leading pool and wellness equipment company reached 1,142.9 million euros from January to September, which is a 7.5% increase to the same period in 2019. EBITDA was up 19.2% to 248 million euros, with net profits tripling to 77 million euros from 24.1 million euros a year previously due to operational improvements and less integration related expenses. Cash Net Profit, a better proxy for Fluidra which excludes non-cash items and merger-related non-recurring expenses, grew 42.5% to 124 million euros.

Excellent cash generation totalling 162 million euros for the quarter allowed for a solid 40% reduction in the company’s net financial debt to 468.5 million euros, significantly reducing the net debt to EBITDA ratio to less than 2x times. Cash generation also favoured resuming the dividend payment to shareholders in October at €0.21 per share, totalling 41 million euros.

Fluidra exceeded its cost synergy target for the whole year in the third quarter and is on track to achieve the full programme in 2021.

Significant growth in North America and Europe during the third quarter

In terms of geographical areas, and looking at the third quarter stand-alone, sales in North America grew by 38.2% on a constant FX and perimeter adjusted basis.
The Rest of Europe showed excellent progress, with 41.6% growth and an outstanding performance from Germany and Eastern Europe in particular. Sales in Southern Europe also showed strong recovery after the negative impact of the pandemic’s hard lockdown, with 20.2% growth on a constant FX and perimeter adjusted basis.

In terms of business units, Residential Pool was the best performing with sales up 25.6% in the quarter to 266 million euros in this third quarter, aided with the catch-up of pent-up demand and continued boost from the “stay-at-home” effect produced by the pandemic, aided by the acceleration of New Construction. Meanwhile Fluid Handling was up 20.6% and the water treatment business grew by 11.2%. The Commercial Pool division, which kept on being negatively affected by the social distancing measures on the Hospitality sector, had a relatively better performance aided by its aftermarket component.

Strong performance despite uncertainty

Management is confident in delivering a strong Q4, that follows the same constant growth trend and EBITDA margin as in year to date. Early data for October points to double digit sales growth. Eloi Planes, Fluidra’s Executive Chairman, says: “The fundamentals of the sector remain strong, aided by the stay-at-home trend, and we expect to maintain the growth and margin shown year to date. Our strategy and investment thesis remain unchanged, we operate in a resilient and attractive market through a customer-focused leading platform with unique margin expansion initiatives providing strong cash conversion.”

Media contact:

Sarah Estébanez, sestebanez@tinkle.es, +34 636 62 80 41
Xana Pena, xpena@tinkle.es, +34 674 73 47 82
Laura Gil, lgil@tinkle.es, +34 673 631 814

Attachments


Fluidra Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Standard Lithium Featured on Critical Minerals Segment of Fox Business Networks “Mornings with ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
STMicroelectronics Introduces World’s First All-in-One, Multi-Zone, Direct Time-of-Flight Module
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...