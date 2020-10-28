Heineken Holding N.V. reports on 2020 third-quarter trading

Amsterdam, 28 October 2020 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today publishes its trading update for the third quarter of 2020.

Beer volume -1.9% organically for the quarter; -8.1% for the first nine months

Heineken volume +7.1% in the quarter; +1.0% for the first nine months

HEINEKEN's current strategic review aims to accelerate a return to profitable growth in a fast-changing post-COVID world, including simplifying and right-sizing its cost base

THIRD QUARTER VOLUME BREAKDOWN



Beer volume1

(in mhl or %) 3Q20 Organic growth Total growth YTD 3Q20 Organic growth Total growth Consolidated beer volume 62.9 -1.9 % -2.1 % 165.4 -8.1 % -8.3 %

Heineken volume1



(in mhl or %) 3Q20 Organic growth Heineken N.V. 11.9 7.1 %

1 Refer to the Definitions section for an explanation of organic growth and volume metrics.

From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, HEINEKEN's first priority has been its people's health and safety. HEINEKEN has ensured that employees follow strict hygiene and physical distancing guidelines and receive support to do their jobs safely. To provide security to HEINEKEN's employees, HEINEKEN has committed to no structural lay-offs because of COVID-19 during 2020.

HEINEKEN continues to support its customers, suppliers and the communities most impacted by the pandemic. HEINEKEN continues to assist its customers with advice and tools, pays all suppliers on time and reduces payment terms to some small suppliers. Additionally, HEINEKEN provides pandemic relief to support front-line medical facilities in the communities where HEINEKEN operates, including water, non-alcoholic beverages, hand sanitiser, and monetary contributions.