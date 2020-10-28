H&E Equipment Services Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Brad Barber, H&E Equipment Services, Inc.’s chief executive officer and president, said, “We are encouraged that demand in our end-user rental markets accelerated during the third quarter. As a result of increased project activity and our focus on operating execution, physical utilization was 63.8% for the third quarter. This improvement represented a 430 basis point increase from the second quarter.”

Barber added, “While we are seeing meaningful improvements in our rental business, our financial results remain below year-ago levels. Total revenues were down 18.1%, or $63.7 million, compared to a year ago. This was largely the result of an 18.8%, or $38.3 million, decline in total rental revenue and a 42.7%, or $27.8 million, decline in new equipment sales from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA declined 22.5%, or $28.7 million, from a year ago, and margins decreased 200 basis points to 34.1%. However, our ongoing actions to reduce capital expenditures and operating costs resulted in significant free cash flow for the quarter. We have also continued to improve our leverage and liquidity.”

Barber concluded, “The current environment could further increase the secular shift toward renting equipment versus owning, creating greater opportunities for us to increase market share. Based on our improving visibility, we plan to accelerate our growth strategy. This includes significantly increasing the number of warm starts next year. We remain focused on pursuing acquisition opportunities in both the general rental and specialty rental businesses.”

FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR THIRD QUARTER 2020:

Revenue

Total revenues decreased 18.1% to $289.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 from $353.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Total equipment rental revenues decreased 18.8% to $165.8 million compared to $204.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Rental revenues decreased 19.1% to $149.4 million compared with $184.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. New equipment sales decreased 42.7% to $37.2 million compared to $65.0 million a year ago. Used equipment sales increased 28.3% to $40.0 million compared to $31.2 million a year ago. Parts sales decreased 11.6% to $27.9 million compared to $31.5 million a year ago. Service revenues decreased 13.6% to $15.6 million compared to $18.1 million a year ago.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased 25.0% to $99.1 million from $132.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 34.2% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 37.4% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a segment basis, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 39.4% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 46.3% in the third quarter of 2019. Rental margins were 44.0% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 50.8% last year. On average, rental rates were 4.0%1 lower than rates in the third quarter of 2019. Time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 63.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 71.4% a year ago.

Gross margins on new equipment sales were 11.1% in the third quarter compared to 11.6% a year ago. Gross margins on used equipment sales were 30.3% compared to 31.3% a year ago. Gross margins on parts sales were 24.9% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 26.4% a year ago. Gross margins on service revenues were 66.8% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 67.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

____________________ 1 Based on ARA guidelines.

Rental Fleet

At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the original acquisition cost of the Company’s rental fleet was $1.8 billion, which is a 7.8%, or $154.5 million, decrease from the end of the third quarter of 2019. Dollar utilization for the third quarter of 2020 was 32.4% compared to 37.5% for the third quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $70.0 million compared with $77.3 million the prior year, a $7.3 million, or 9.4%, decrease. SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2020 as a percentage of total revenues were 24.2% compared to 21.9% a year ago. Employee salaries, wages, payroll taxes and related employee benefits, and other employee related expenses decreased $5.6 million. Expenses related to Greenfield branch expansions increased $1.3 million compared to a year ago.

Income from Operations

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 44.2% to $31.0 million, or 10.7% of revenues, compared to $55.5 million, or 15.7% of revenues, a year ago.

Interest Expense

Interest expense was $14.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $17.3 million a year ago.

Net Income

Net income was $10.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $28.4 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. The effective income tax rate was 40.9% in the third quarter of 2020 and 26.7% in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the effective income tax rate was primarily due to unfavorable permanent differences in relation to profit before tax. Excluding the impact of the 2020 first quarter goodwill impairment charge, our effective tax rate for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, would have been 23.5%, resulting in a third quarter effective tax rate (net of goodwill impairment) of 26.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 22.5% to $98.8 million compared to $127.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 34.1% compared with 36.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain Non-GAAP measures (EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share and the disaggregation of equipment rental revenues and cost of sales numbers) detailed below. Please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K for a description of these measures and of our use of these measures. These measures as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these Non-GAAP measures are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to the Company's other financial information determined under GAAP.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 97 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment, and rents, sells, and provides parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: (1) hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; (2) cranes; (3) earthmoving equipment; and (4) material handling equipment. By providing equipment rental, sales, on site parts, repair services, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal, and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and services operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about H&E’s beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “project”, “intend”, “foresee” and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of construction or infrastructure projects, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business; (2) general economic conditions and construction and industrial activity in the markets where we operate in North America; (3) our ability to forecast trends in our business accurately, and the impact of economic downturns and economic uncertainty in the markets we serve (including as a result of current uncertainty due to COVID-19); (4) trends in oil and natural gas could adversely affect the demand for our services and products; (5) the impact of conditions in the global credit and commodity markets (including as a result of current volatility and uncertainty in credit and commodity markets due to COVID-19) and their effect on construction spending and the economy in general; (6) relationships with equipment suppliers; (7) increased maintenance and repair costs as we age our fleet and decreases in our equipment’s residual value; (8) our indebtedness; (9) risks associated with the expansion of our business and any potential acquisitions we may make, including any related capital expenditures, or our inability to consummate such acquisitions; (10) our possible inability to integrate any businesses we acquire; (11) competitive pressures; (12) security breaches and other disruptions in our information technology systems; (13) adverse weather events or natural disasters; (14) compliance with laws and regulations, including those relating to environmental matters, corporate governance matters and tax matters, as well as any future changes to such laws and regulations; and (15) other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Investors, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release. These statements are based on the current beliefs and assumptions of H&E’s management, which in turn are based on currently available information and important, underlying assumptions. H&E is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. Investors, potential investors, security holders and other readers are urged to consider the above mentioned factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Equipment rentals $ 165,849 $ 204,132 $ 496,162 $ 572,563 New equipment sales 37,248 65,010 112,068 177,709 Used equipment sales 40,000 31,180 105,231 96,942 Parts sales 27,853 31,499 83,842 93,798 Service revenues 15,637 18,105 48,116 50,398 Other 2,673 3,071 8,099 8,822 Total revenues 289,260 352,997 853,518 1,000,232 Cost of revenues: Equipment rentals Rental depreciation 58,083 63,065 177,225 181,647 Rental expense 25,628 27,889 74,461 79,676 Rental other 16,816 18,620 47,847 52,742 100,527 109,574 299,533 314,065 New equipment sales 33,124 57,475 99,809 156,638 Used equipment sales 27,872 21,409 71,592 63,742 Parts sales 20,925 23,171 62,180 68,750 Service revenues 5,198 5,898 15,911 16,261 Other 2,547 3,342 7,873 10,167 Total cost of revenues 190,193 220,869 556,898 629,623 Gross Profit 99,067 132,128 296,620 370,609 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 70,040 77,296 217,525 233,783 Merger costs 150 47 308 314 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (2,102 ) (718 ) (9,260 ) (2,339 ) Impairment of goodwill - - 61,994 - Income from Operations 30,979 55,503 26,053 138,851 Interest expense (14,887 ) (17,331 ) (46,489 ) (51,453 ) Other income, net 990 588 2,262 1,609 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 17,082 38,760 (18,174 ) 89,007 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,979 10,329 (124 ) 23,719 Net Income (Loss) $ 10,103 $ 28,431 $ (18,050 ) $ 65,288 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic – Net income (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.79 $ (0.50 ) $ 1.82 Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,110 35,893 36,035 35,835 Diluted – Net income (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.79 $ (0.50 ) $ 1.81 Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,249 36,046 36,035 36,012 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.825 $ 0.825

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash $ 11,997 $ 14,247 Rental equipment, net 1,078,403 1,217,673 Total assets 1,731,495 1,974,610 Total debt (1) 968,354 1,167,429 Total liabilities 1,469,736 1,667,091 Stockholders’ equity 261,759 307,519 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,731,495 $ 1,974,610

(1) Total debt consists of the aggregate amounts on the senior secured credit facility, senior unsecured notes and finance lease obligations.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2020 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted Gross profit $ 296,620 – $ 296,620 Selling, general and administrative expenses 217,525 – 217,525 Impairment of goodwill 61,994 (61,994 ) – Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (9,260 ) – (9,260 ) Merger costs 308 – 308 Income from operations 26,053 61,994 88,047 Interest expense (46,489 ) – (46,489 ) Other income, net 2,262 – 2,262 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (18,174 ) 61,994 43,820 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (124 ) 10,430 10,306 Net income (loss) $ (18,050 ) $ 51,564 $ 33,514 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2020 As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (1) Basic – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.50 ) $ 1.43 $ 0.93 Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,035 36,035 36,035 Diluted – Net income (loss) per share $ (0.50 ) $ 1.43 $ 0.93 Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,035 36,146 36,146

(1) Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (loss) $ 10,103 $ 28,431 $ (18,050 ) $ 65,288 Interest Expense 14,887 17,331 46,489 51,453 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,979 10,329 (124 ) 23,719 Depreciation 65,642 70,320 199,634 202,610 Amortization of intangibles 994 1,042 2,996 3,091 EBITDA $ 98,605 $ 127,453 $ 230,945 $ 346,161 Merger costs 150 47 308 314 Impairment of goodwill - - 61,994 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,755 $ 127,500 $ 293,247 $ 346,475

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 RENTAL REVENUES Equipment rentals (1) $ 149,423 $ 184,797 $ 448,817 $ 518,294 Rentals other 16,426 19,335 47,345 54,269 Total equipment rentals 165,849 204,132 496,162 572,563 RENTAL COST OF SALES Rental depreciation 58,083 63,065 177,225 181,647 Rental expense 25,628 27,889 74,461 79,676 Rental other 16,816 18,620 47,847 52,742 Total rental cost of sales 100,527 109,574 299,533 314,065 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) Equipment rentals 65,712 93,843 197,131 256,971 Rentals other (390) 715 (502) 1,527 Total rental revenues gross profit 65,322 94,558 196,629 258,498 RENTAL REVENUES GROSS MARGIN Equipment rentals 44.0% 50.8% 43.9% 49.6% Rentals other -2.3% 3.7% -1.1% 2.8% Total rental revenues gross margin 39.4% 46.3% 39.6% 45.1%

(1) Pursuant to SEC Regulation S-X, our equipment rental revenues are aggregated and presented in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations in this press release as a single line item, “Equipment Rentals”. The above table disaggregates our equipment rental revenues for discussion and analysis purposes only.

