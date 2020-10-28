Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for Fourth Quarter & Full Fiscal Year 2020

"This quarter's results bring to a close what has been a challenging fiscal year," said Mark Borrecco, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our underlying earnings were again offset with increased credit charges and costs from strategic actions to improve the position of the bank. This includes the closure of our Wichita LPO, a reduction of FTEs to align with current market conditions, payoff of $205.0 million in FHLB borrowings to right-size the balance sheet and improve future earnings, and a commitment to a new platform to support our small business initiative. Asset quality continues to be our primary focus resulting in higher frequency monitoring and proactive issue identification. We used a third party to complete a supplemental review of critical areas of the loan portfolio this quarter, confirming the risk ratings of our portfolio. As a result of the actions we have taken, including the dividend reductions, we saw an improvement of our capital ratios as we remain above well-capitalized regulatory limits."

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) today reported net income of $11.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to net income of $5.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Net loss for fiscal year 2020 was $680.8 million, or $12.24 per diluted share. Adjusted net income 2 which excludes the COVID-19 pandemic impact on goodwill, certain intangible assets and credit and other related charges, was $88.9 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to net income of $167.4 million, or $2.92 per diluted share for fiscal year 2019.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is still running its course, and the uncertainty of its continued impact on the economy and on families and individuals is not something we are taking lightly. As we work through these difficult times, we continue to seek to make conservative decisions as we pivot and optimize our resources in this time of disruption. I continue to be proud of the contributions made by our employees as we maintain our focus on serving our customers and supporting our communities."

Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Through this time of disruption we remain committed to keeping our employees safe and our bank running effectively to serve our customers. We have reopened all of our branches and are continuing shut down protocols according to CDC guidelines when we become aware of a possible close contact scenario, and a majority of our employees who can work outside of our offices are doing so. Social distancing, restrictions on in-person meetings and conferences, company travel restrictions and increased sanitary protocols all remain in place and are all intended to offer the best protection for our employees and customers and enhance our ability to provide our banking services. We are supporting our employees with paid time off, work from home flexibility and paid time for volunteering. Finally, we supported the Paycheck Protection Program, having provided $727.3 million in loans to over 4,800 customers, improved engagement with customers in impacted segments, and remained committed to working with customers for solutions as we transition through loan deferral expirations and new requests.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 1

Net interest income was $107.5 million for the quarter, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 0.3%, from the prior quarter. Interest income was lower by $3.0 million as a result of decreases in loan interest of $1.8 million and securities interest of $1.2 million, primarily as a result of repricing in a lower rate environment. The decrease in interest income was offset with a $2.7 million reduction in interest expense as a result of a $2.2 million decrease in deposit interest due to lower rates on interest-bearing deposits combined with time deposit runoff, and a $0.5 million decrease in interest as a result of a reduction in higher interest borrowings.

Net interest margin was 3.51% for the quarter, a decrease of 6 basis points from the prior quarter. Adjusted net interest margin 2, which adjusts for the realized gain (loss) on interest rate swaps, was 3.40% for the quarter, a decrease of 7 basis points from the prior quarter. Net interest margin declined a net 16 basis points as yields on the securities and loan portfolios decreased 27 and 12 basis points, respectively, due to renewing volumes impacted by a lower repricing environment, combined with a benefit from PPP loan income and lower nonaccrual interest reversals. Offsetting that impact was a 7 basis point lift from a 24% decrease in deposit yields by 9 basis points from lower offering rates and improved mix. In addition, there was a 2 basis point lift from reduced borrowings, including the nominal yield impact resulting from the payoff of $205 million in higher interest FHLB borrowings offset with a reduction in securities and cash late in the quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income items resulted in a $4.0 million loss for the quarter, compared to a loss of $11.7 million for the prior quarter. Service charges and other fee income increased $1.7 million with a rebound in transaction activity, mortgage banking income increased $1.4 million on stronger origination demand, and wealth management revenue remained flat compared to the prior quarter.

As part of the reduction in higher interest FHLB borrowings, a $7.6 million prepayment charge was recognized in other noninterest expense, which was offset with a sale in investment securities which resulted in a $7.9 million realized gain.

Noninterest income items related to loans carried at fair value this quarter include an $8.0 million charge for a classified loan sold in September, $4.3 million charge for credit risk and swap break fees for a loan moved to substandard, and a $12.5 million charge for credit risk on the remaining fair value portfolio based on updated default risk assumptions. In addition, the interest rate cost on total swap derivatives for the quarter was $3.5 million, compared to $3.0 million for the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense was $74.9 million for the quarter, an increase of $7.9 million from the prior quarter. This quarter included a $7.6 million expense related to the early payment of FHLB borrowings, $2.0 million expense related to the completion of the FDIC loss-sharing agreement, which ended June 4, 2020, and net credit related charges of $3.4 million related to OREO and unfunded commitment reserves, along with approximately $1.8 million in severances, closure costs for the Wichita LPO and consulting costs.

The efficiency ratio1 was 72.1% for the quarter, compared to 69.4% for the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Asset Quality

The ALLL to total loans increased to 1.49% as of September 30, 2020 from 1.44% as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 5 basis points from the prior quarter. Excluding PPP loans the ratio was 1.60%. Provision for loan and lease losses was $16.9 million, a decrease of $4.8 million, with the quarterly provision related to increased specific reserves on a number of loans moved to substandard in the quarter. Net charge-offs were $15.1 million, or 0.59% of average total loans (annualized) for the quarter, up $5.7 million and 22 basis points from the prior quarter, respectively. Charge-offs were related to a dairy facility, a health care facility and various other loans charged off in the quarter.

Included within total loans are approximately $655.2 million of loans with maturities greater than 5 years that use derivatives to manage a fixed rate structure for the customer and for which management has elected the fair value accounting option. These loans are excluded from the ALLL process, but management has estimated that approximately $30.5 million of the fair value adjustment for these loans relates to credit risk, or 0.30% of total loans. In addition, total purchase discount remaining on all acquired loans equates to 0.08% of total loans.

Loans graded "Substandard" or worse were $769.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $66.7 million from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to the downgrade of a dairy relationship, a number of hotel loans and various other commercial and agriculture loans that deteriorated in the quarter, partially offset with the sale of a health care facility loan in September. Nonaccrual loans were $324.9 million for the quarter, or 3.22% of total loans, an increase of $50.5 million from the prior quarter, or 2.66% of total loans. The increase was largely due to one dairy relationship. Watch loans were $982.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $505.7 million. The increase was primarily a result of $230.0 million in hotels & resorts, $109.0 million in healthcare and $75.0 million in other CRE relationships moving to Watch, reflecting the current operating environment. The Watch category will be retired for the December 2020 quarter and replaced with the Special Mention category to better align to peers. Total other repossessed property balances were $20.0 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.8 million from the prior quarter.

Beginning with the third fiscal quarter of 2020, we ceased separating credit-related charges between those related or unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic as it has become more difficult to attribute losses caused or not caused by the pandemic as it continues. A summary of total credit-related charges incurred during the current and comparable twelve month periods and current, previous and comparable quarters is presented below:

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Summary of Credit-Related Charges (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended: For the three months ended: Item Included within F/S Line Item(s): September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Charges unrelated to COVID-19 pandemic Provision for loan and lease losses Provision for loan and lease losses $ 58,680 $ 40,947 $ 16,853 $ 21,641 $ 1,982 Net other repossessed property charges Net loss on repossessed property and other related expenses 9,544 4,367 4,350 2,475 305 Net reversal (recovery) of interest income on nonaccrual loans Interest income on loans 4,894 312 730 1,070 (157) Increase (decrease) in unfunded commitment reserve Other noninterest expense 1,495 — (920) 2,215 — Net credit loss on derivatives Net realized and unrealized loss on derivatives 2,952 — 1,243 1,709 — Loan fair value adjustment related to credit Net decrease in fair value of loans at fair value 52,256 7,664 23,407 23,292 2,085 Subtotal charges unrelated to COVID-19 pandemic $ 129,821 $ 53,290 $ 45,663 $ 52,402 $ 4,215 Charges related to COVID-19 pandemic Provision for loan and lease losses Provision for loan and lease losses $ 59,712 $ — $ — $ — $ — Net other repossessed property charges Net loss on repossessed property and other related expenses 3,314 — — — — Net reversal (recovery) of interest income on nonaccrual loans Interest income on loans — — — — — Increase (decrease) in unfunded commitment reserve Other noninterest expense 444 — — — — Net credit loss on derivatives Net realized and unrealized loss on derivatives — — — — — Loan fair value adjustment related to credit Net decrease in fair value of loans at fair value 7,100 — — — — Subtotal charges related to COVID-19 pandemic 70,570 — — — — Total credit-related charges $ 200,391 $ 53,290 $ 45,663 $ 52,402 $ 4,215

We continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on our loan portfolio. Industries such as hotels & resorts, restaurants, oil & energy, retail malls, airlines and healthcare have experienced significant revenue loss due to COVID-19. Within our portfolio we have identified the following segments with elevated risk: hotels & resorts with $1.21 billion, or 12.0% of total loans, restaurants with $156.5 million, or 1.6% of total loans, arts and entertainment with $130.3 million, or 1.3% of total loans, senior care with $330.7 million, or 3.3% of total loans, and skilled nursing with $250.9 million, or 2.5% of total loans, for a total exposure of $2.07 billion, or 20.7% of total loans. Loan exposure in such other identified industries is either immaterial or has not shown general distress thus far. Loan deferrals related to COVID-19 relief have declined from 17.7% of loans excluding PPP in the prior quarter to 2.0% this quarter. At this time it is difficult to determine ultimate impact upon our portfolio, but we are of the view the credit-related adjustments reflect the best estimate of incurred losses in our portfolio as of September 30, 2020.

Loans and Deposits

Total loans outstanding were $10.08 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.24 billion from the prior quarter. The decrease in loans during the quarter was mainly attributable to the agriculture segment of the portfolio, which decreased $0.09 billion, the CRE segment, which decreased $0.08 billion, and the commercial non-real estate segment, which decreased $0.05 billion. The decline in the loan balances was driven by the exit of a large commercial non-real estate facility, progress in deleveraging of agriculture and commercial problem loans in workout, an acceleration of paydowns in commercial and consumer HELOC balances and a decrease in new volume originations due to softer demand.

Total deposits were $11.01 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.14 billion from the prior quarter, due to a continued decrease in time deposits by $0.10 billion and a decrease of $0.09 billion for brokered funds and public deposits, offset with a net increase in checking and savings balances of $0.05 billion.

Capital

Tier 1 and total capital ratios were 11.8% and 13.3%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020, compared to 11.3% and 12.9% as of June 30, 2020. The common equity tier 1 capital ratio and tier 1 leverage ratio were 11.0% and 9.4%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020, compared to 10.6% and 9.3% as of June 30, 2020. All regulatory capital ratios remain above regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" and above internal thresholds, which are in excess of regulatory minimums.

On October 28, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per common share payable on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of close of business on November 12, 2020. The aggregate dividend payment will be approximately $0.6 million.

Provision for Income Taxes

The benefit from income taxes for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $0.9 million, compared to a provision for income taxes of $0.5 million for the prior quarter, reflecting an adjustment to the expected tax liability due to lower taxable income realized in the fiscal year.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited) At and for the twelve months ended: At and for the three months ended: September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Operating Data: Interest income (FTE) $ 499,718 $ 548,760 $ 118,429 $ 121,472 $ 126,757 $ 133,060 $ 140,257 Interest expense 74,147 122,209 10,903 13,620 23,260 26,364 32,061 Noninterest income 17 60,732 (3,950) (11,683) (83) 15,733 15,023 Noninterest expense 1,007,368 224,898 74,936 67,049 808,453 56,930 55,212 Provision for loan and lease losses 118,392 40,947 16,853 21,641 71,795 8,103 1,982 Net income (680,808) 167,365 11,136 5,400 (740,618) 43,274 50,285 Adjusted net income ¹ $ 88,890 $ 167,365 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ 29,080 $ 43,274 $ 50,285 Common shares outstanding 55,014,189 56,283,659 55,014,189 55,014,047 55,013,928 56,382,915 56,283,659 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 55,612,251 57,257,061 55,164,548 55,145,619 55,906,002 56,457,967 56,804,172 Earnings per common share - diluted $ (12.24) $ 2.92 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ (13.25) $ 0.77 $ 0.89 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted ¹ $ 1.60 $ 2.92 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 $ 0.89 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (FTE) ¹ ² 3.59 % 3.74 % 3.51 % 3.57 % 3.59 % 3.68 % 3.70 % Adjusted net interest margin (FTE) ¹ ² 3.51 % 3.74 % 3.40 % 3.47 % 3.55 % 3.65 % 3.69 % Return on average total assets ² (5.32) % 1.33 % 0.35 % 0.17 % (23.16) % 1.34 % 1.55 % Return on average common equity ² (44.2) % 9.1 % 3.8 % 1.9 % (155.3) % 9.0 % 10.6 % Return on average tangible common equity ¹ ² 2.9 % 15.3 % 3.9 % 2.0 % (9.3) % 15.0 % 17.6 % Efficiency ratio ¹ 61.9 % 45.8 % 72.1 % 69.4 % 63.5 % 46.2 % 44.5 % Capital: Tier 1 capital ratio 11.8 % 11.7 % 11.8 % 11.3 % 11.3 % 12.0 % 11.7 % Total capital ratio 13.3 % 12.7 % 13.3 % 12.9 % 12.9 % 13.0 % 12.7 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.4 % 10.1 % 9.4 % 9.3 % 9.2 % 10.4 % 10.1 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.0 % 11.0 % 11.0 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 11.3 % 11.0 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets ¹ 9.2 % 9.6 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.7 % 9.6 % Book value per share - GAAP $ 21.14 $ 33.76 $ 21.14 $ 21.10 $ 20.97 $ 34.06 $ 33.76 Tangible book value per share ¹ $ 21.03 $ 20.52 $ 21.03 $ 20.98 $ 20.84 $ 20.77 $ 20.52 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 324,946 $ 107,191 $ 324,946 $ 274,475 $ 213,075 $ 156,113 $ 107,191 Other repossessed property $ 20,034 $ 36,764 $ 20,034 $ 19,231 $ 27,289 $ 39,490 $ 36,764 Nonaccrual loans / total loans 3.22 % 1.10 % 3.22 % 2.66 % 2.20 % 1.62 % 1.10 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 39,279 $ 34,713 $ 15,124 $ 9,433 $ 8,626 $ 6,096 $ 7,754 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans ² 0.40 % 0.36 % 0.59 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.25 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans 1.49 % 0.73 % 1.49 % 1.44 % 1.40 % 0.76 % 0.73 % Watch-rated loans $ 982,841 $ 405,549 $ 982,841 $ 477,128 $ 420,252 $ 416,259 $ 405,549 Substandard or worse loans $ 769,515 $ 478,717 $ 769,515 $ 702,795 $ 629,327 $ 640,501 $ 478,717 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to interpreting our financial results. See the tables at the end of this document for the calculation of the measure and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. 2 Annualized for all partial-year periods.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) At and for the twelve months ended: At and for the three months ended: September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Interest income Loans $ 449,536 $ 498,935 $ 107,522 $ 109,227 $ 113,356 $ 119,431 $ 126,779 Investment securities 42,653 41,510 9,294 10,532 11,329 11,498 10,935 Federal funds sold and other 1,383 2,472 105 112 558 608 1,056 Total interest income 493,572 542,917 116,921 119,871 125,243 131,537 138,770 Interest expense Deposits 58,603 106,718 7,785 10,011 18,867 21,940 27,211 FHLB advances and other borrowings 11,028 9,951 2,221 2,539 3,155 3,113 3,487 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes payable 4,516 5,540 897 1,070 1,238 1,311 1,363 Total interest expense 74,147 122,209 10,903 13,620 23,260 26,364 32,061 Net interest income 419,425 420,708 106,018 106,251 101,983 105,173 106,709 Provision for loan and lease losses 118,392 40,947 16,853 21,641 71,795 8,103 1,982 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 301,033 379,761 89,165 84,610 30,188 97,070 104,727 Noninterest income Service charges and other fees 37,741 43,893 9,413 7,731 9,188 11,409 11,674 Wealth management fees 11,772 8,914 2,913 2,773 3,122 2,964 2,322 Mortgage banking income, net 8,959 4,848 3,780 2,422 1,145 1,612 1,482 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 7,890 (178) 7,890 — — — 13 Net (decrease) increase in fair value of loans at fair value (32,529) 61,412 (31,019) (22,118) 35,541 (14,933) 11,749 Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives (38,439) (63,444) 1,940 (3,681) (50,214) 13,516 (13,191) Other 4,623 5,287 1,133 1,190 1,135 1,165 974 Total noninterest income (loss) 17 60,732 (3,950) (11,683) (83) 15,733 15,023 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 149,441 136,305 37,182 39,042 37,312 35,905 33,099 Data processing and communication 24,455 24,077 6,742 5,817 6,123 5,773 6,602 Occupancy and equipment 21,273 20,784 5,332 5,251 5,597 5,093 5,185 Professional fees 21,961 14,579 5,552 7,382 5,263 3,764 3,398 Advertising 3,396 4,493 823 750 958 865 1,194 Net loss on repossessed property and other related expenses 12,858 4,367 4,350 2,475 5,691 342 305 Goodwill and intangible assets impairment 742,352 — — — 742,352 — — Other 31,632 20,293 14,955 6,332 5,157 5,188 5,429 Total noninterest expense 1,007,368 224,898 74,936 67,049 808,453 56,930 55,212 (Loss) income before income taxes (706,318) 215,595 10,279 5,878 (778,348) 55,873 64,538 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (25,510) 48,230 (857) 478 (37,730) 12,599 14,253 Net (loss) income $ (680,808) $ 167,365 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ (740,618) $ 43,274 $ 50,285

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) As of September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,887 $ 311,585 $ 347,486 $ 247,421 $ 243,474 Investment securities 1,774,626 1,972,626 1,990,027 1,904,291 1,783,208 Total loans 10,076,142 10,313,999 9,693,295 9,626,224 9,706,763 Allowance for loan and lease losses (149,887) (148,158) (135,950) (72,781) (70,774) Loans, net 9,926,255 10,165,841 9,557,345 9,553,443 9,635,989 Goodwill — — — 740,562 739,023 Other assets 470,671 484,276 492,950 405,948 386,607 Total assets $ 12,604,439 $ 12,934,328 $ 12,387,808 $ 12,851,665 $ 12,788,301 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,586,743 $ 2,592,376 $ 1,973,629 $ 2,029,872 $ 1,956,025 Interest-bearing deposits 8,422,036 8,558,238 8,205,486 8,058,656 8,344,314 Total deposits 11,008,779 11,150,614 10,179,115 10,088,528 10,300,339 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 65,506 70,362 64,809 66,289 68,992 FHLB advances and other borrowings 195,000 355,000 800,000 575,000 340,000 Other liabilities 172,221 197,708 190,420 201,179 178,721 Total liabilities 11,441,506 11,773,684 11,234,344 10,930,996 10,888,052 Stockholders' equity 1,162,933 1,160,644 1,153,464 1,920,669 1,900,249 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,604,439 $ 12,934,328 $ 12,387,808 $ 12,851,665 $ 12,788,301

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Loan Portfolio Summary (Unaudited) As of Fiscal year-to-date: September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Change

($) Change

(%) (dollars in thousands) Construction and development $ 415,440 $ 407,024 $ 434,264 $ 496,156 $ 463,757 $ (48,317) (10.4) % Owner-occupied CRE 1,411,894 1,436,615 1,414,476 1,380,773 1,411,199 695 — % Non-owner-occupied CRE 2,910,965 2,965,971 2,910,516 2,827,484 2,853,131 57,834 2.0 % Multifamily residential real estate 536,642 545,883 463,563 380,301 364,323 172,319 47.3 % Commercial real estate 5,274,941 5,355,493 5,222,819 5,084,714 5,092,410 182,531 3.6 % Agriculture 1,724,350 1,815,121 1,881,792 1,980,678 2,008,644 (284,294) (14.2) % Commercial non-real estate 2,181,656 2,226,759 1,699,197 1,676,426 1,719,956 461,700 26.8 % Residential real estate 830,102 862,821 820,759 811,735 812,208 17,894 2.2 % Consumer 63,206 61,452 52,640 50,697 51,925 11,281 21.7 % Other ¹ 37,347 34,713 39,908 46,875 47,541 (10,194) (21.4) % Total unpaid principal balance 10,111,602 10,356,359 9,717,115 9,651,125 9,732,684 378,918 3.9 % Less: Unamortized discount on acquired loans and unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (35,460) (42,360) (23,820) (24,901) (25,921) (9,539) 36.8 % Total loans $ 10,076,142 $ 10,313,999 $ 9,693,295 $ 9,626,224 $ 9,706,763 $ 369,379 3.8 % 1 Other loans primarily include consumer and commercial credit cards, customer deposit account overdrafts, and lease receivables.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest

(FTE) Yield / Cost

¹ Average Balance Interest

(FTE) Yield / Cost

¹ Average Balance Interest

(FTE) Yield / Cost

¹ (dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-bearing bank deposits ² $ 167,048 $ 105 0.25 % $ 144,805 $ 112 0.31 % $ 39,617 $ 1,056 10.58 % Investment securities 1,992,448 9,294 1.86 % 1,987,648 10,532 2.13 % 1,822,670 10,935 2.38 % Non-ASC 310-30 loans, net ³ 9,977,591 107,813 4.30 % 9,974,802 109,326 4.41 % 9,693,395 126,410 5.17 % ASC 310-30 loans, net 47,006 1,217 10.30 % 49,250 1,502 12.27 % 54,141 1,856 13.60 % Loans, net 10,024,597 109,030 4.33 % 10,024,052 110,828 4.45 % 9,747,536 128,266 5.22 % Total interest-earning assets 12,184,093 118,429 3.87 % 12,156,505 121,472 4.02 % 11,609,823 140,257 4.79 % Noninterest-earning assets 610,228 598,159 1,238,412 Total assets $ 12,794,321 $ 118,429 3.68 % $ 12,754,664 $ 121,472 3.83 % $ 12,848,235 $ 140,257 4.33 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,575,732 $ 2,414,567 $ 1,903,177 Interest-bearing deposits 7,079,302 $ 4,534 0.25 % 6,974,915 $ 5,604 0.32 % 6,241,782 $ 17,211 1.09 % Time deposits 1,371,589 3,251 0.94 % 1,430,246 4,407 1.24 % 2,054,370 10,000 1.93 % Total deposits 11,026,623 7,785 0.28 % 10,819,728 10,011 0.37 % 10,199,329 27,211 1.06 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 73,451 18 0.10 % 64,645 15 0.09 % 62,302 40 0.25 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 315,641 2,203 2.78 % 500,248 2,524 2.03 % 512,924 3,447 2.67 % Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes payable 108,812 897 3.28 % 108,766 1,070 3.96 % 108,622 1,363 4.98 % Total borrowings 497,904 3,118 2.49 % 673,659 3,609 2.15 % 683,848 4,850 2.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,524,527 $ 10,903 0.38 % 11,493,387 $ 13,620 0.48 % 10,883,177 $ 32,061 1.17 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 94,798 97,553 79,273 Stockholders' equity 1,174,996 1,163,724 1,885,785 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,794,321 $ 12,754,664 $ 12,848,235 Net interest spread 3.30 % 3.35 % 3.16 % Net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) $ 107,526 3.51 % $ 107,852 3.57 % $ 108,196 3.70 % Less: Tax equivalent adjustment 1,508 1,601 1,487 Net interest income and net interest margin - ties to Statements of Comprehensive Income $ 106,018 3.46 % $ 106,251 3.52 % $ 106,709 3.65 % 1 Annualized for all partial-year periods. 2 Interest income includes nominal and $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively, resulting from interest earned on derivative collateral included in other assets on the consolidated balance sheets. 3 Interest income includes $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively, resulting from accretion of purchase accounting discount associated with acquired loans.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost (dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-bearing bank deposits ¹ $ 100,385 $ 1,383 1.38 % $ 61,646 $ 2,472 4.01 % Investment securities 1,967,873 42,653 2.17 % 1,681,185 41,510 2.47 % Non-ASC 310-30 loans, net ² 9,750,677 449,855 4.61 % 9,610,956 496,753 5.17 % ASC 310-30 loans, net 49,731 5,827 11.72 % 61,139 8,025 13.13 % Loans, net 9,800,408 455,682 4.65 % 9,672,095 504,778 5.22 % Total interest-earning assets 11,868,666 499,718 4.21 % 11,414,926 548,760 4.81 % Noninterest-earning assets 937,489 1,206,151 Total assets $ 12,806,155 $ 499,718 3.90 % $ 12,621,077 $ 548,760 4.35 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,227,518 $ 1,860,645 Interest-bearing deposits 6,708,650 $ 35,594 0.53 % 6,286,878 $ 69,305 1.10 % Time deposits 1,584,191 23,009 1.45 % 2,030,619 37,413 1.84 % Total deposits 10,520,359 58,603 0.56 % 10,178,142 106,718 1.05 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 65,248 88 0.13 % 66,485 180 0.27 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 473,689 10,940 2.31 % 345,375 9,771 2.83 % Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes payable 108,739 4,516 4.15 % 108,553 5,540 5.10 % Total borrowings 647,676 15,544 2.40 % 520,413 15,491 2.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,168,035 $ 74,147 0.66 % 10,698,555 $ 122,209 1.14 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 96,806 75,045 Stockholders' equity 1,541,314 1,847,477 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,806,155 $ 12,621,077 Net interest spread 3.24 % 3.21 % Net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) $ 425,571 3.59 % $ 426,551 3.74 % Less: Tax equivalent adjustment 6,146 5,843 Net interest income and net interest margin - ties to Statements of Comprehensive Income $ 419,425 3.53 % $ 420,708 3.69 % 1 Interest income includes $0.9 million and $0.7 million for the fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively, resulting from interest earned on derivative collateral included in other assets on the consolidated balance sheets. 2 Interest income includes $1.4 million and $1.3 million for the fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively, resulting from accretion of purchase accounting discount associated with acquired loans.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We rely on certain non-GAAP financial measures in making financial and operational decisions about our business. We believe that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is helpful in highlighting trends in our business, financial condition and results of operations which might not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We disclose net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a taxable-equivalent basis, which may also be considered non-GAAP financial measures. We believe this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.

In particular, we evaluate our profitability and performance based on our adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity. Our adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share exclude the after-tax effect of items with a significant impact to net income that we do not believe to be recurring in nature, (e.g., one-time acquisition expenses as well as the COVID-19 impact on credit and other related charges and the impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets). Our tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity exclude the effects of amortization expense relating to intangible assets and related tax effects from the acquisition of us by National Australia Bank Limited ("NAB") and our acquisitions of other institutions. We believe these measures help highlight trends associated with our financial condition and results of operations by providing net income and return information excluding significant nonrecurring items (for adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share) and based on our cash payments and receipts during the applicable period (for tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity).

We also evaluate our profitability and performance based on our adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted interest income on non-ASC 310-30 loans and adjusted yield on non-ASC 310-30 loans. We adjust each of these four measures to include the current realized gain (loss) of derivatives we use to manage interest rate risk on certain of our loans, which we believe economically offsets the interest income earned on the loans. Similarly, we evaluate our operational efficiency based on our efficiency ratio, which excludes the effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangibles (a non-cash expense item) and includes the tax benefit associated with our tax-advantaged loans.

We evaluate our financial condition based on the ratio of our tangible common equity to our tangible assets and the ratio of our tangible common equity to common shares outstanding. Our calculation of this ratio excludes the effect of our goodwill and other intangible assets. We believe this measure is helpful in highlighting the common equity component of our capital and because of its focus by federal bank regulators when reviewing the health and strength of financial institutions in recent years and when considering regulatory approvals for certain actions, including capital actions. We also believe the ratio of our tangible common equity to common shares outstanding is helpful in understanding our stockholders’ relative ownership position as we undertake various actions to issue and retire common shares outstanding.

Reconciliations for each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. Each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented should be considered in context with our GAAP financial results included in this release.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) At and for the twelve months ended: At and for the three months ended: September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share: Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (680,808) $ 167,365 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ (740,618) $ 43,274 $ 50,285 Add: COVID-19 related impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets, net of tax 713,013 — — — 713,013 — — Add: COVID-19 impact on credit and other related charges, net of tax 56,685 — — — 56,685 — — Adjusted net income $ 88,890 $ 167,365 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ 29,080 $ 43,274 $ 50,285 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 55,612,251 57,257,061 55,164,548 55,145,619 55,906,002 56,457,967 56,804,172 Earnings per common share - diluted $ (12.24) $ 2.92 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ (13.25) $ 0.77 $ 0.89 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.60 $ 2.92 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 $ 0.89 Tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity: Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (680,808) $ 167,365 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 $ (740,618) $ 43,274 $ 50,285 Add: Amortization of intangible assets and COVID-19 related impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets, net of tax 714,339 1,337 261 261 713,440 377 315 Tangible net income $ 33,531 $ 168,702 $ 11,397 $ 5,661 $ (27,178) $ 43,651 $ 50,600 Average common equity $ 1,541,314 $ 1,847,477 $ 1,174,996 $ 1,163,724 $ 1,918,035 $ 1,908,519 $ 1,885,785 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 375,549 745,920 6,265 6,527 741,257 748,146 745,349 Average tangible common equity $ 1,165,765 $ 1,101,557 $ 1,168,731 $ 1,157,197 $ 1,176,778 $ 1,160,373 $ 1,140,436 Return on average common equity * (44.2) % 9.1 % 3.8 % 1.9 % (155.3) % 9.0 % 10.6 % Return on average tangible common equity ** 2.9 % 15.3 % 3.9 % 2.0 % (9.3) % 15.0 % 17.6 % * Calculated as net income - GAAP divided by average common equity. Annualized for partial-year periods. ** Calculated as tangible net income divided by average tangible common equity. Annualized for partial-year periods. Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin (fully-tax equivalent basis): Net interest income - GAAP $ 419,425 $ 420,708 $ 106,018 $ 106,251 $ 101,983 $ 105,173 $ 106,709 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 6,146 5,843 1,508 1,601 1,514 1,523 1,487 Net interest income (FTE) 425,571 426,551 107,526 107,852 103,497 106,696 108,196 Add: Current realized derivative gain (loss) (8,721) 619 (3,541) (3,040) (1,250) (890) (127) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) $ 416,850 $ 427,170 $ 103,985 $ 104,812 $ 102,247 $ 105,806 $ 108,069 Average interest-earning assets $11,868,666 $11,414,926 $12,184,093 $12,156,505 $11,590,453 $11,543,610 $11,609,823 Net interest margin (FTE) * 3.59 % 3.74 % 3.51 % 3.57 % 3.59 % 3.68 % 3.70 % Adjusted net interest margin (FTE) ** 3.51 % 3.74 % 3.40 % 3.47 % 3.55 % 3.65 % 3.69 % * Calculated as net interest income (FTE) divided by average interest earning assets. Annualized for partial-year periods. ** Calculated as adjusted net interest income (FTE) divided by average interest earning assets. Annualized for partial-year periods. Adjusted interest income and adjusted yield (fully-tax equivalent basis), on non-ASC 310-30 loans: Interest income - GAAP $ 443,709 $ 490,910 $ 106,305 $ 107,725 $ 111,970 $ 117,709 $ 124,923 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 6,146 5,843 1,508 1,601 1,514 1,523 1,487 Interest income (FTE) 449,855 496,753 107,813 109,326 113,484 119,232 126,410 Add: Current realized derivative gain (loss) (8,721) 619 (3,541) (3,040) (1,250) (890) (127) Adjusted interest income (FTE) $ 441,134 $ 497,372 $ 104,272 $ 106,286 $ 112,234 $ 118,342 $ 126,283 Average non-ASC 310-30 loans $9,750,677 $9,610,956 $9,977,591 $9,974,802 $9,496,153 $9,554,161 $9,693,395 Yield (FTE) * 4.61 % 5.17 % 4.30 % 4.41 % 4.81 % 4.96 % 5.17 % Adjusted yield (FTE) ** 4.52 % 5.18 % 4.16 % 4.29 % 4.75 % 4.93 % 5.17 % * Calculated as interest income (FTE) divided by average loans. Annualized for partial-year periods. ** Calculated as adjusted interest income (FTE) divided by average loans. Annualized for partial-year periods. Efficiency ratio: Total revenue - GAAP $ 419,442 $ 481,440 $ 102,068 $ 94,568 $ 101,900 $ 120,906 $ 121,732 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 6,146 5,843 1,508 1,601 1,514 1,523 1,487 Total revenue (FTE) $ 425,588 $ 487,283 $ 103,576 $ 96,169 $ 103,414 $ 122,429 $ 123,219 Noninterest expense $ 1,007,368 $ 224,898 $ 74,936 $ 67,049 $ 808,453 $ 56,930 $ 55,212 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and COVID-19 related impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets 743,745 1,538 261 278 742,779 427 366 Tangible noninterest expense $ 263,623 $ 223,360 $ 74,675 $ 66,771 $ 65,674 $ 56,503 $ 54,846 Efficiency ratio * 61.9 % 45.8 % 72.1 % 69.4 % 63.5 % 46.2 % 44.5 % * Calculated as the ratio of tangible noninterest expense to total revenue (FTE). Tangible common equity and tangible common equity to tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,162,933 $ 1,900,249 $ 1,162,933 $ 1,160,644 $ 1,153,464 $ 1,920,669 $ 1,900,249 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 6,164 745,197 6,164 6,425 6,703 749,481 745,197 Tangible common equity $ 1,156,769 $ 1,155,052 $ 1,156,769 $ 1,154,219 $ 1,146,761 $ 1,171,188 $ 1,155,052 Total assets $ 12,604,439 $ 12,788,301 $ 12,604,439 $ 12,934,328 $ 12,387,808 $ 12,851,665 $ 12,788,301 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 6,164 745,197 6,164 6,425 6,703 749,481 745,197 Tangible assets $ 12,598,275 $ 12,043,104 $ 12,598,275 $ 12,927,903 $ 12,381,105 $ 12,102,184 $ 12,043,104 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.2 % 9.6 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.7 % 9.6 % Tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,162,933 $ 1,900,249 $ 1,162,933 $ 1,160,644 $ 1,153,464 $ 1,920,669 $ 1,900,249 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 6,164 745,197 6,164 6,425 6,703 749,481 745,197 Tangible common equity $ 1,156,769 $ 1,155,052 $ 1,156,769 $ 1,154,219 $ 1,146,761 $ 1,171,188 $ 1,155,052 Common shares outstanding 55,014,189 56,283,659 55,014,189 55,014,047 55,013,928 56,382,915 56,283,659 Book value per share - GAAP $ 21.14 $ 33.76 $ 21.14 $ 21.10 $ 20.97 $ 34.06 $ 33.76 Tangible book value per share $ 21.03 $ 20.52 $ 21.03 $ 20.98 $ 20.84 $ 20.77 $ 20.52

