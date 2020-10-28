Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers) (NASDAQ: FMNB) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $10.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, which compares to $9.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $11 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the linked quarter. Net income excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $10.9 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $9.3 million or $0.33 per share for the same quarter in 2019 and $11.1 million or $0.39 per share for the most recent prior quarter.
Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity were 1.46% and 12.87%, respectively, for the three month period ending September 30, 2020, compared to 1.51% and 12.49% for the same three month period in 2019, and 1.56% and 14.02% for the linked quarter. Farmers’ annualized return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 15.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 14.80% for the same quarter in 2019 and 16.69% for the linked quarter.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $30.5 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to $26.1 million or $0.94 per diluted share for the same nine month period in 2019. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.45% and 12.84%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 1.47% and 12.52% for the same period in 2019.
Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “Our record third quarter financial results demonstrate that when our customers and communities win, we win, and we remain focused on ensuring our customers are well positioned to achieve their financial goals. At the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we helped our commercial and agricultural customers by providing relief on their loans in the form of payment deferrals. The significant decline in the balance of deferred loans reflects the diversity of our loan portfolio and our strong asset quality, and at September 30, 2020, we only had 5 loans in loan payment deferral status for a balance of only $0.8 million. In addition, we helped secure nearly $200 million for our customers in the form of PPP loans, helping protect jobs within our local communities, and we are now working with these borrowers on the forgiveness process.”
Farmers is offering special financial assistance to support customers who are experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table reports the number and amount of payment deferrals by loan type as of dates listed:
|
March 31, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Outstanding
|
Number of
|
Outstanding
|
Number of
|
Outstanding
|
Number of
|
Commercial real estate
|
$75,809
|
78
|
$43,954
|
44
|
$155
|
1
|
Commercial
|
11,839
|
81
|
8,515
|
69
|
0
|
0
|
Agricultural
|
1,492
|
11
|
8,340
|
22
|
469
|
2
|
Residential real estate
|
5,506
|
41
|
3,785
|
37
|
222
|
1
|
Consumer
|
2,840
|
127
|
1,858
|
100
|
2
|
1
|
Total
|
$97,486
|
338
|
$66,452
|
272
|
$848
|
5
The Company offered three month deferrals upon request by the borrowers. The deferral requests began in the middle of March, 2020 and concluded at the end of the three month deferral period. The decline in deferred loans and balances was due to the ending of the deferment period and not all borrowers requested additional deferments as most continued to pay under the original terms of their loan.
Farmers is also a preferred SBA lender and dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, so they could obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. During the period of the PPP program, the Company facilitated PPP assistance to 1,714 business customers totaling $199.8 million. The Company, on behalf of its customers, began processing borrower applications for PPP forgiveness at the beginning of September 2020. The SBA has up to ninety days to review an application for PPP forgiveness and provide a decision at the end of that review. Once forgiveness of the PPP loans has been communicated and payment is received from the SBA, the Company will record the cash received from the SBA, pay-off the loans based on the amount of forgiveness provided and accelerate the amount of net deferred loan fees/costs recognized for the portion of the PPP loans that are forgiven. At October 22, 2020, the Company had received payments from the SBA for forgiveness of loans totaling $1.8 million, or approximately 1% of the total PPP loans.
2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
-
Loans
Total loans were $2.15 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.78 billion at September 30, 2019, representing an increase of 20.4%. Excluding the $182.1 million of loans added from the Maple Leaf acquisition, loan growth was 10.1%. The increase in loans was a direct result of Farmers’ focus on loan growth utilizing a talented lending and credit team, while adhering to a sound underwriting discipline. The increase in loans has occurred primarily in the PPP category, with $194.5 million, net of deferred fees, in outstanding balances. Loans now comprise 77.5% of the Bank's average earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 79.3% for the same period in 2019. The growth in loans has resulted in a 6.8% increase in tax equated loan interest income, including fees, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019. A summary of loans summarized by industries that have particular vulnerability to the effects of COVID-19 and their outstanding balance as a percentage of total loans is shown in the following table:
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Outstanding Balance
|
% of total loans
|
Restaurants and Catering Facilities
|
$50,388
|
2.35%
|
Hotels
|
41,351
|
1.93%
|
Golf Courses
|
7,562
|
0.35%
|
Energy
|
753
|
0.04%
|
Total
|
$100,054
|
4.67%
-
Deposits and Liquidity
Farmers maintains, in the opinion of management, liquidity sufficient to satisfy depositors’ requirements and meet the credit needs of its customers. The Company’s non-brokered deposits increased 29% from $1.9 billion at September 30, 2019 to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio at September 30, 2020 stands at 84.6%, a slight decrease compared to 87.4% one year ago. The Company has additional borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and approved lines of credit at two domestic banks.
-
Loan quality
Non-performing assets to total assets remain at a low level, currently at 0.40%, but increased from the 0.28% reported one year ago. Early stage delinquencies were $10.1 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $10.3 million, or 0.48% of total loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $219 thousand, compared to $511 thousand in the same quarter in 2019. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is 0.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.08% for the most recent quarter.
The Company increased its provision for loan losses to $2.6 million, an increase of $200 thousand compared to the $2.4 million provision recorded in the most recent quarter. This additional provision is the amount determined to be required as a result of the impact of increased negative factors that exist in the current economic environment. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for loan losses increased to 0.90% during the current quarter compared to 0.79% during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, this allowance for loan losses to gross loans ratio increases to 0.99% (non-GAAP). The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans is 1.17%. It is also important to note that the average FICO score of our indirect lending portfolio stands at a healthy 769 and our consumer loan portfolio average FICO score is currently 757.
In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the CARES Act, the Bank has postponed adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards, primarily due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the economy and the lack of reasonable and supportable economic forecasts.
-
Net interest margin
The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 3.59%, a 20 basis points decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and 15 basis points less than the 3.74% reported for the linked quarter. In comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2019, asset yields decreased 62 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 53 basis points. Most of the decrease in the asset yields was the result of lower rates earned on loans, declining from 5.11% to 4.55% due to the decrease in the prime lending rate and the addition of the lower yielding PPP loans. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased as the Federal Funds target rate was lowered to a target of 0-0.25% at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Each of the major interest-bearing liability categories experienced cost decreases compared to one year ago. The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 excluding interest and fees from PPP loans is 3.69%. The net interest margin is also impacted by the additional accretion as a result of the discounted loan portfolios acquired in the previous mergers, which increased the net interest margin by 5 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 4 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
-
Noninterest income
Noninterest income increased 24.96% to $9.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $7.6 million in the same quarter in 2019. Gains on the sales of mortgage loans increased $2.2 million or 192.91%, as lower interest rates prompted an increase in mortgage loan refinancing and new home purchases. Insurance agency commissions increased $103 thousand or 15.12% and debit card interchange fees increased $113 thousand or 12.09%, but those increases were offset by a $304 thousand or 25.17% decrease in deposit account service charge income due to a change in consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other operating income was $306 thousand or 40.48% lower due to reduced income from Small Business Investment Company Fund investments and commercial loan interest rate swap fees.
-
Noninterest expenses
Farmers has remained committed to managing the level of noninterest expenses. Total noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased 7.02% to $17.7 million compared to $16.6 million in the same quarter in 2019, primarily as a result of increases in salaries and employee benefits of $822 thousand or 8.72%, FDIC insurance premiums of $120 thousand or 150% as a result of the small bank assessment credit issued in the prior quarter, occupancy expense of $104 thousand or 6.44% and state and local taxes of $108 thousand or 23.08%. Other operating expenses decreased $37 thousand or 1.60%. Annualized noninterest expenses excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) measured as a percentage of quarterly average assets decreased from 2.70% in the third quarter of 2019 to 2.38% in the third quarter of 2020.
-
Efficiency ratio
The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 improved to 50.66% compared to 55.90% for the same quarter in 2019. The improvement in mortgage banking income and net interest income, accompanied with careful management of noninterest expenses were the main drivers of the improvement.
Mr. Helmick concluded, “Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, we expect 2020 to be another good year of growth and profitability at Farmers, and we are excited about our potential for 2021 as a result of our diverse income streams, strong capital levels, favorable asset quality, and experienced management team. I want to extend my sincere thanks to all of our associates for their dedication and hard work during these unprecedented times. We remain committed to doing the right thing for our communities. On behalf of everyone at Farmers, we are proud to help our local business and individual customers alike.”
Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 42 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at September 30, 2020 are $2.5 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity and net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19, on local, national and global economic conditions; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage markets related to COVID-19 or other responses to the health crisis; impacts of the upcoming U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.
|
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Percent
|
Total interest income
|
$27,635
|
$28,142
|
$27,717
|
$25,847
|
$25,931
|
$83,494
|
$76,139
|
9.7%
|
Total interest expense
|
3,470
|
4,221
|
5,415
|
4,682
|
5,174
|
13,106
|
14,926
|
-12.2%
|
Net interest income
|
24,165
|
23,921
|
22,302
|
21,165
|
20,757
|
70,388
|
61,213
|
15.0%
|
Provision for loan losses
|
2,600
|
2,400
|
1,100
|
600
|
550
|
6,100
|
1,850
|
229.7%
|
Noninterest income
|
9,467
|
9,136
|
7,870
|
7,814
|
7,576
|
26,473
|
21,348
|
24.0%
|
Acquisition related costs
|
58
|
48
|
1,319
|
104
|
112
|
1,425
|
93
|
1432.3%
|
Other expense
|
17,662
|
17,692
|
17,418
|
16,414
|
16,446
|
52,772
|
49,404
|
6.8%
|
Income before income taxes
|
13,312
|
12,917
|
10,335
|
11,861
|
11,225
|
36,564
|
31,214
|
17.1%
|
Income taxes
|
2,443
|
1,906
|
1,696
|
2,186
|
2,071
|
6,045
|
5,129
|
17.9%
|
Net income
|
$10,869
|
$11,011
|
$8,639
|
$9,675
|
$9,154
|
$30,519
|
$26,085
|
17.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
28,291
|
28,280
|
28,710
|
27,829
|
27,819
|
28,421
|
27,898
|
Basic earnings per share
|
0.39
|
0.39
|
0.30
|
0.35
|
0.33
|
1.08
|
0.94
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.38
|
0.39
|
0.30
|
0.35
|
0.33
|
1.07
|
0.94
|
Cash dividends
|
3,101
|
3,100
|
3,104
|
2,767
|
2,767
|
9,305
|
7,771
|
Cash dividends per share
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
0.10
|
0.10
|
0.33
|
0.28
|
Performance Ratios
|
Net Interest Margin (Annualized)
|
3.59%
|
3.74%
|
3.75%
|
3.84%
|
3.79%
|
3.69%
|
3.81%
|
Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis)
|
50.66%
|
50.75%
|
59.72%
|
54.51%
|
55.90%
|
53.78%
|
57.32%
|
Return on Average Assets (Annualized)
|
1.46%
|
1.56%
|
1.32%
|
1.58%
|
1.51%
|
1.45%
|
1.47%
|
Return on Average Equity (Annualized)
|
12.87%
|
14.02%
|
11.53%
|
12.78%
|
12.49%
|
12.84%
|
12.52%
|
Dividends to Net Income
|
28.53%
|
28.15%
|
35.93%
|
28.60%
|
30.23%
|
30.49%
|
29.79%
|
Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets
|
1.50%
|
1.58%
|
1.33%
|
1.62%
|
1.55%
|
1.47%
|
1.49%
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity
|
15.30%
|
16.69%
|
13.81%
|
15.03%
|
14.80%
|
15.14%
|
14.79%
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs
|
15.37%
|
16.75%
|
15.50%
|
15.17%
|
14.95%
|
15.71%
|
14.83%
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$199,575
|
$103,954
|
$83,107
|
$70,760
|
$85,675
|
Securities available for sale
|
481,509
|
475,614
|
448,043
|
432,233
|
423,193
|
Equity securities
|
8,307
|
8,375
|
8,080
|
7,909
|
7,856
|
Loans held for sale
|
7,076
|
3,395
|
3,272
|
2,600
|
2,079
|
Loans
|
2,147,158
|
2,149,690
|
1,976,582
|
1,811,539
|
1,784,125
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
19,341
|
16,960
|
14,952
|
14,487
|
14,261
|
Net Loans
|
2,127,817
|
2,132,730
|
1,961,630
|
1,797,052
|
1,769,864
|
Other assets
|
164,895
|
161,612
|
164,256
|
138,604
|
144,543
|
Total Assets
|
$2,989,179
|
$2,885,680
|
$2,668,388
|
$2,449,158
|
$2,433,210
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$577,334
|
$593,162
|
$449,952
|
$434,126
|
$432,609
|
Interest-bearing
|
1,960,998
|
1,846,323
|
1,796,325
|
1,574,838
|
1,608,043
|
Total deposits
|
2,538,332
|
2,439,485
|
2,246,277
|
2,008,964
|
2,040,652
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
81,690
|
80,115
|
96,852
|
122,197
|
76,324
|
Other liabilities
|
29,189
|
34,728
|
21,523
|
18,688
|
23,011
|
Total liabilities
|
2,649,211
|
2,554,328
|
2,364,652
|
2,149,849
|
2,139,987
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
339,968
|
331,352
|
303,736
|
299,309
|
293,223
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Stockholders' Equity
|
$2,989,179
|
$2,885,680
|
$2,668,388
|
$2,449,158
|
$2,433,210
|
Period-end shares outstanding
|
28,186
|
28,180
|
28,127
|
27,671
|
27,669
|
Book value per share
|
$12.06
|
$11.76
|
$10.80
|
$10.82
|
$10.60
|
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)*
|
10.23
|
9.92
|
8.94
|
9.28
|
9.04
|
* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by average outstanding shares
|
Capital and Liquidity
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a)
|
12.61%
|
12.65%
|
12.26%
|
12.94%
|
12.70%
|
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
|
13.51%
|
13.92%
|
13.43%
|
13.82%
|
13.58%
|
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
|
12.71%
|
13.10%
|
12.70%
|
13.06%
|
12.83%
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a)
|
10.01%
|
9.71%
|
10.18%
|
10.69%
|
10.42%
|
Equity to Asset Ratio
|
11.37%
|
11.48%
|
11.38%
|
12.22%
|
12.05%
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b)
|
9.82%
|
9.86%
|
9.61%
|
10.67%
|
10.47%
|
Net Loans to Assets
|
71.18%
|
73.91%
|
73.51%
|
73.37%
|
72.74%
|
Loans to Deposits
|
84.59%
|
88.12%
|
87.99%
|
90.17%
|
87.43%
|
Asset Quality
|
Non-performing loans
|
$11,841
|
$12,225
|
$11,845
|
$6,345
|
$6,749
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
73
|
41
|
131
|
19
|
74
|
Non-performing assets
|
11,914
|
12,266
|
11,976
|
6,364
|
6,823
|
Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent
|
10,134
|
10,336
|
19,067
|
11,893
|
9,076
|
Charged-off loans
|
393
|
524
|
749
|
519
|
674
|
Recoveries
|
174
|
132
|
114
|
145
|
163
|
Net Charge-offs
|
219
|
392
|
635
|
374
|
511
|
Annualized Net Charge-offs to
|
Average Net Loans Outstanding
|
0.04%
|
0.08%
|
0.13%
|
0.09%
|
0.12%
|
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans
|
0.90%
|
0.79%
|
0.76%
|
0.80%
|
0.80%
|
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
|
0.55%
|
0.57%
|
0.60%
|
0.35%
|
0.38%
|
Allowance to Non-performing Loans
|
163.34%
|
138.73%
|
126.23%
|
228.32%
|
211.31%
|
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
|
0.40%
|
0.43%
|
0.45%
|
0.26%
|
0.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) September 30, 2020 ratio is estimated
|
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets
|
For the Nine Months
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Total Assets
|
$2,989,179
|
$2,885,680
|
$2,668,388
|
$2,449,158
|
$2,433,210
|
$2,989,179
|
$2,433,210
|
Less Goodwill and other intangibles
|
51,608
|
51,866
|
52,337
|
42,645
|
42,973
|
51,608
|
42,973
|
Tangible Assets
|
$2,937,571
|
$2,833,814
|
$2,616,051
|
$2,406,513
|
$2,390,237
|
$2,937,571
|
$2,390,237
|
Average Assets
|
2,957,702
|
2,842,730
|
2,641,597
|
2,424,574
|
2,409,010
|
2,814,339
|
2,372,697
|
Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
|
51,754
|
52,052
|
51,103
|
42,859
|
43,187
|
48,655
|
43,510
|
Average Tangible Assets
|
$2,905,948
|
$2,790,678
|
$2,590,494
|
$2,381,715
|
$2,365,823
|
$2,765,684
|
$2,329,187
|
|
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|
For the Nine Months
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
$339,968
|
$331,352
|
$303,736
|
$299,309
|
$293,223
|
$339,968
|
$293,223
|
Less Goodwill and other intangibles
|
51,608
|
51,866
|
52,337
|
42,645
|
42,973
|
51,608
|
42,973
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
$288,360
|
$279,486
|
$251,399
|
$256,664
|
$250,250
|
$288,360
|
$250,250
|
Average Stockholders' Equity
|
335,982
|
315,988
|
301,408
|
300,355
|
290,673
|
317,448
|
278,657
|
Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
|
51,754
|
52,052
|
51,103
|
42,859
|
43,187
|
48,655
|
43,510
|
Average Tangible Common Equity
|
$284,228
|
$263,936
|
$250,305
|
$257,496
|
$247,486
|
$268,793
|
$235,147
|
Reconciliation of Net Income, Excluding Acquisition Related Costs
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Net income
|
$10,869
|
$11,011
|
$8,639
|
$9,675
|
$9,154
|
$30,519
|
$26,085
|
Acquisition related costs - tax equated
|
50
|
41
|
1,063
|
90
|
97
|
1,154
|
77
|
Net income - Adjusted
|
$10,919
|
$11,052
|
$9,702
|
$9,765
|
$9,251
|
$31,673
|
$26,162
|
Diluted EPS excluding acquisition costs
|
$0.39
|
$0.39
|
$0.34
|
$0.35
|
$0.33
|
$1.11
|
$0.94
|End of Period Loan Balances
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Commercial real estate
|
$710,730
|
$715,342
|
$714,477
|
$616,778
|
$602,580
|
Commercial
|
481,593
|
472,012
|
283,033
|
255,823
|
251,613
|
Residential real estate
|
526,627
|
528,853
|
541,534
|
500,024
|
499,996
|
Consumer
|
209,883
|
208,374
|
210,173
|
209,271
|
207,319
|
Agricultural loans
|
219,896
|
221,556
|
223,977
|
226,333
|
219,487
|
Total, excluding net deferred loan costs
|
$2,148,729
|
$2,146,137
|
$1,973,194
|
$1,808,229
|
$1,780,995
|
For the Three Months Ended
|Noninterest Income
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
$904
|
$753
|
$1,095
|
$1,139
|
$1,208
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
196
|
204
|
208
|
192
|
204
|
Trust fees
|
1,973
|
1,852
|
1,857
|
1,891
|
1,905
|
Insurance agency commissions
|
784
|
681
|
883
|
696
|
681
|
Security gains (losses)
|
70
|
(26)
|
157
|
28
|
22
|
Retirement plan consulting fees
|
341
|
408
|
380
|
343
|
338
|
Investment commissions
|
353
|
304
|
423
|
435
|
384
|
Net gains on sale of loans
|
3,348
|
3,658
|
1,366
|
1,517
|
1,143
|
Debit card and EFT fees
|
1,048
|
967
|
851
|
922
|
935
|
Other operating income
|
450
|
335
|
650
|
651
|
756
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$9,467
|
$9,136
|
$7,870
|
$7,814
|
$7,576
|
For the Three Months Ended
|Noninterest Expense
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$10,244
|
$9,713
|
$10,231
|
$9,128
|
$9,422
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
1,719
|
1,675
|
1,800
|
1,667
|
1,615
|
State and local taxes
|
576
|
583
|
464
|
416
|
468
|
Professional fees
|
753
|
823
|
816
|
787
|
654
|
Merger related costs
|
58
|
48
|
1,319
|
104
|
112
|
Advertising
|
460
|
322
|
271
|
607
|
437
|
FDIC insurance
|
200
|
225
|
225
|
79
|
80
|
Intangible amortization
|
332
|
331
|
332
|
326
|
326
|
Core processing charges
|
925
|
934
|
861
|
876
|
900
|
Telephone and data
|
182
|
348
|
203
|
235
|
236
|
Other operating expenses
|
2,271
|
2,738
|
2,215
|
2,293
|
2,308
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
$17,720
|
$17,740
|
$18,737
|
$16,518
|
$16,558
|
Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
AVERAGE
|
INTEREST (1)
|
RATE (1)
|
AVERAGE
|
INTEREST (1)
|
RATE (1)
|
EARNING ASSETS
|
Loans (2)
|
$2,127,059
|
$24,331
|
4.55%
|
$1,768,205
|
$22,790
|
5.11%
|
Taxable securities
|
197,311
|
1,263
|
2.55
|
190,044
|
1,196
|
2.50
|
Tax-exempt securities (2)
|
254,533
|
2,459
|
3.84
|
219,686
|
2,137
|
3.86
|
Equity securities
|
15,182
|
138
|
3.62
|
12,057
|
151
|
4.97
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
151,162
|
52
|
0.14
|
38,451
|
205
|
2.12
|
Total earning assets
|
2,745,247
|
28,243
|
4.09
|
2,228,443
|
26,479
|
4.71
|
Nonearning assets
|
212,455
|
180,567
|
Total assets
|
$2,957,702
|
$2,409,010
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|
Time deposits
|
$476,205
|
$1,869
|
1.56%
|
$418,551
|
$2,116
|
2.01%
|
Brokered time deposits
|
57,000
|
157
|
1.10
|
105,276
|
650
|
2.35
|
Savings deposits
|
476,097
|
256
|
0.21
|
403,863
|
317
|
0.31
|
Demand deposits
|
913,946
|
871
|
0.38
|
660,433
|
1,622
|
0.97
|
Short term borrowings
|
4,476
|
14
|
1.24
|
53,009
|
289
|
2.16
|
Long term borrowings
|
76,554
|
303
|
1.57
|
35,870
|
180
|
1.99
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$2,004,278
|
3,470
|
0.69
|
$1,677,002
|
5,174
|
1.22
|
NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Demand deposits
|
592,539
|
429,539
|
Other liabilities
|
24,903
|
11,796
|
Stockholders' equity
|
335,982
|
290,673
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$2,957,702
|
|
$2,409,010
|
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
$24,773
|
3.40%
|
$21,305
|
3.49%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.59%
|
3.79%
|
(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
AVERAGE
|
INTEREST (1)
|
RATE (1)
|
AVERAGE
|
INTEREST (1)
|
RATE (1)
|
EARNING ASSETS
|
Loans (2)
|
$2,052,239
|
$73,370
|
4.78%
|
$1,748,828
|
$66,792
|
5.11%
|
Taxable securities
|
205,168
|
4,088
|
2.66
|
193,992
|
3,678
|
2.53
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
246,218
|
7,161
|
3.88
|
212,989
|
6,213
|
3.90
|
Equity securities (2)
|
16,388
|
415
|
3.38
|
12,057
|
497
|
5.51
|
Federal funds sold and other
|
93,091
|
231
|
0.33
|
33,918
|
559
|
2.20
|
Total earning assets
|
2,613,104
|
85,265
|
4.36
|
2,201,784
|
77,739
|
4.72
|
Nonearning assets
|
201,235
|
170,913
|
Total assets
|
$2,814,339
|
$2,372,697
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|
Time deposits
|
$488,051
|
$6,492
|
1.78%
|
$395,932
|
$5,758
|
1.94%
|
Brokered time deposits
|
82,138
|
959
|
1.56
|
82,414
|
1,475
|
2.39
|
Savings deposits
|
452,938
|
844
|
0.25
|
413,438
|
965
|
0.31
|
Demand deposits
|
809,619
|
3,357
|
0.55
|
627,414
|
4,301
|
0.92
|
Short term borrowings
|
26,440
|
352
|
1.78
|
116,468
|
2,151
|
2.47
|
Long term borrowings
|
84,483
|
1,102
|
1.74
|
15,943
|
276
|
2.31
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$1,943,669
|
13,106
|
0.90
|
$1,651,609
|
14,926
|
1.21
|
NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Demand deposits
|
$533,400
|
$427,808
|
Other liabilities
|
19,822
|
14,623
|
Stockholders' equity
|
317,448
|
278,657
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$2,814,339
|
|
$2,372,697
|
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
$72,159
|
3.46%
|
$62,813
|
3.51%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.69%
|
3.81%
|
(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
