Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity were 1.46% and 12.87%, respectively, for the three month period ending September 30, 2020, compared to 1.51% and 12.49% for the same three month period in 2019, and 1.56% and 14.02% for the linked quarter. Farmers’ annualized return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 15.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 14.80% for the same quarter in 2019 and 16.69% for the linked quarter.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $10.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, which compares to $9.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $11 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the linked quarter. Net income excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $10.9 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $9.3 million or $0.33 per share for the same quarter in 2019 and $11.1 million or $0.39 per share for the most recent prior quarter.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $30.5 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to $26.1 million or $0.94 per diluted share for the same nine month period in 2019. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.45% and 12.84%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 1.47% and 12.52% for the same period in 2019.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “Our record third quarter financial results demonstrate that when our customers and communities win, we win, and we remain focused on ensuring our customers are well positioned to achieve their financial goals. At the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we helped our commercial and agricultural customers by providing relief on their loans in the form of payment deferrals. The significant decline in the balance of deferred loans reflects the diversity of our loan portfolio and our strong asset quality, and at September 30, 2020, we only had 5 loans in loan payment deferral status for a balance of only $0.8 million. In addition, we helped secure nearly $200 million for our customers in the form of PPP loans, helping protect jobs within our local communities, and we are now working with these borrowers on the forgiveness process.”

Farmers is offering special financial assistance to support customers who are experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table reports the number and amount of payment deferrals by loan type as of dates listed:

March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Outstanding

Balance Number of

Loans Outstanding

Balance Number of

Loans Outstanding

Balance Number of

Loans Commercial real estate $75,809 78 $43,954 44 $155 1 Commercial 11,839 81 8,515 69 0 0 Agricultural 1,492 11 8,340 22 469 2 Residential real estate 5,506 41 3,785 37 222 1 Consumer 2,840 127 1,858 100 2 1 Total $97,486 338 $66,452 272 $848 5

The Company offered three month deferrals upon request by the borrowers. The deferral requests began in the middle of March, 2020 and concluded at the end of the three month deferral period. The decline in deferred loans and balances was due to the ending of the deferment period and not all borrowers requested additional deferments as most continued to pay under the original terms of their loan.

Farmers is also a preferred SBA lender and dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the new Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, so they could obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. During the period of the PPP program, the Company facilitated PPP assistance to 1,714 business customers totaling $199.8 million. The Company, on behalf of its customers, began processing borrower applications for PPP forgiveness at the beginning of September 2020. The SBA has up to ninety days to review an application for PPP forgiveness and provide a decision at the end of that review. Once forgiveness of the PPP loans has been communicated and payment is received from the SBA, the Company will record the cash received from the SBA, pay-off the loans based on the amount of forgiveness provided and accelerate the amount of net deferred loan fees/costs recognized for the portion of the PPP loans that are forgiven. At October 22, 2020, the Company had received payments from the SBA for forgiveness of loans totaling $1.8 million, or approximately 1% of the total PPP loans.

2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Loans

Total loans were $2.15 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $1.78 billion at September 30, 2019, representing an increase of 20.4%. Excluding the $182.1 million of loans added from the Maple Leaf acquisition, loan growth was 10.1%. The increase in loans was a direct result of Farmers’ focus on loan growth utilizing a talented lending and credit team, while adhering to a sound underwriting discipline. The increase in loans has occurred primarily in the PPP category, with $194.5 million, net of deferred fees, in outstanding balances. Loans now comprise 77.5% of the Bank's average earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 79.3% for the same period in 2019. The growth in loans has resulted in a 6.8% increase in tax equated loan interest income, including fees, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019. A summary of loans summarized by industries that have particular vulnerability to the effects of COVID-19 and their outstanding balance as a percentage of total loans is shown in the following table:

(dollars in thousands) Outstanding Balance % of total loans Restaurants and Catering Facilities $50,388 2.35% Hotels 41,351 1.93% Golf Courses 7,562 0.35% Energy 753 0.04% Total $100,054 4.67%

Deposits and Liquidity

Farmers maintains, in the opinion of management, liquidity sufficient to satisfy depositors’ requirements and meet the credit needs of its customers. The Company’s non-brokered deposits increased 29% from $1.9 billion at September 30, 2019 to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio at September 30, 2020 stands at 84.6%, a slight decrease compared to 87.4% one year ago. The Company has additional borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and approved lines of credit at two domestic banks.

Loan quality

Non-performing assets to total assets remain at a low level, currently at 0.40%, but increased from the 0.28% reported one year ago. Early stage delinquencies were $10.1 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $10.3 million, or 0.48% of total loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $219 thousand, compared to $511 thousand in the same quarter in 2019. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is 0.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to 0.08% for the most recent quarter.



The Company increased its provision for loan losses to $2.6 million, an increase of $200 thousand compared to the $2.4 million provision recorded in the most recent quarter. This additional provision is the amount determined to be required as a result of the impact of increased negative factors that exist in the current economic environment. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for loan losses increased to 0.90% during the current quarter compared to 0.79% during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, this allowance for loan losses to gross loans ratio increases to 0.99% (non-GAAP). The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans is 1.17%. It is also important to note that the average FICO score of our indirect lending portfolio stands at a healthy 769 and our consumer loan portfolio average FICO score is currently 757.



In accordance with the accounting relief provisions of the CARES Act, the Bank has postponed adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standards, primarily due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the economy and the lack of reasonable and supportable economic forecasts.

Net interest margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 3.59%, a 20 basis points decrease from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and 15 basis points less than the 3.74% reported for the linked quarter. In comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2019, asset yields decreased 62 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 53 basis points. Most of the decrease in the asset yields was the result of lower rates earned on loans, declining from 5.11% to 4.55% due to the decrease in the prime lending rate and the addition of the lower yielding PPP loans. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased as the Federal Funds target rate was lowered to a target of 0-0.25% at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Each of the major interest-bearing liability categories experienced cost decreases compared to one year ago. The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 excluding interest and fees from PPP loans is 3.69%. The net interest margin is also impacted by the additional accretion as a result of the discounted loan portfolios acquired in the previous mergers, which increased the net interest margin by 5 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and 4 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Noninterest income

Noninterest income increased 24.96% to $9.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $7.6 million in the same quarter in 2019. Gains on the sales of mortgage loans increased $2.2 million or 192.91%, as lower interest rates prompted an increase in mortgage loan refinancing and new home purchases. Insurance agency commissions increased $103 thousand or 15.12% and debit card interchange fees increased $113 thousand or 12.09%, but those increases were offset by a $304 thousand or 25.17% decrease in deposit account service charge income due to a change in consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other operating income was $306 thousand or 40.48% lower due to reduced income from Small Business Investment Company Fund investments and commercial loan interest rate swap fees.

Noninterest expenses

Farmers has remained committed to managing the level of noninterest expenses. Total noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased 7.02% to $17.7 million compared to $16.6 million in the same quarter in 2019, primarily as a result of increases in salaries and employee benefits of $822 thousand or 8.72%, FDIC insurance premiums of $120 thousand or 150% as a result of the small bank assessment credit issued in the prior quarter, occupancy expense of $104 thousand or 6.44% and state and local taxes of $108 thousand or 23.08%. Other operating expenses decreased $37 thousand or 1.60%. Annualized noninterest expenses excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) measured as a percentage of quarterly average assets decreased from 2.70% in the third quarter of 2019 to 2.38% in the third quarter of 2020.

Efficiency ratio

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 improved to 50.66% compared to 55.90% for the same quarter in 2019. The improvement in mortgage banking income and net interest income, accompanied with careful management of noninterest expenses were the main drivers of the improvement.

Mr. Helmick concluded, “Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, we expect 2020 to be another good year of growth and profitability at Farmers, and we are excited about our potential for 2021 as a result of our diverse income streams, strong capital levels, favorable asset quality, and experienced management team. I want to extend my sincere thanks to all of our associates for their dedication and hard work during these unprecedented times. We remain committed to doing the right thing for our communities. On behalf of everyone at Farmers, we are proud to help our local business and individual customers alike.”

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 42 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at September 30, 2020 are $2.5 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity and net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19, on local, national and global economic conditions; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage markets related to COVID-19 or other responses to the health crisis; impacts of the upcoming U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Percent

Change Total interest income $27,635 $28,142 $27,717 $25,847 $25,931 $83,494 $76,139 9.7% Total interest expense 3,470 4,221 5,415 4,682 5,174 13,106 14,926 -12.2% Net interest income 24,165 23,921 22,302 21,165 20,757 70,388 61,213 15.0% Provision for loan losses 2,600 2,400 1,100 600 550 6,100 1,850 229.7% Noninterest income 9,467 9,136 7,870 7,814 7,576 26,473 21,348 24.0% Acquisition related costs 58 48 1,319 104 112 1,425 93 1432.3% Other expense 17,662 17,692 17,418 16,414 16,446 52,772 49,404 6.8% Income before income taxes 13,312 12,917 10,335 11,861 11,225 36,564 31,214 17.1% Income taxes 2,443 1,906 1,696 2,186 2,071 6,045 5,129 17.9% Net income $10,869 $11,011 $8,639 $9,675 $9,154 $30,519 $26,085 17.0% Average diluted shares outstanding 28,291 28,280 28,710 27,829 27,819 28,421 27,898 Basic earnings per share 0.39 0.39 0.30 0.35 0.33 1.08 0.94 Diluted earnings per share 0.38 0.39 0.30 0.35 0.33 1.07 0.94 Cash dividends 3,101 3,100 3,104 2,767 2,767 9,305 7,771 Cash dividends per share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.10 0.10 0.33 0.28 Performance Ratios Net Interest Margin (Annualized) 3.59% 3.74% 3.75% 3.84% 3.79% 3.69% 3.81% Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis) 50.66% 50.75% 59.72% 54.51% 55.90% 53.78% 57.32% Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 1.46% 1.56% 1.32% 1.58% 1.51% 1.45% 1.47% Return on Average Equity (Annualized) 12.87% 14.02% 11.53% 12.78% 12.49% 12.84% 12.52% Dividends to Net Income 28.53% 28.15% 35.93% 28.60% 30.23% 30.49% 29.79% Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP) Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.50% 1.58% 1.33% 1.62% 1.55% 1.47% 1.49% Return on Average Tangible Equity 15.30% 16.69% 13.81% 15.03% 14.80% 15.14% 14.79% Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs 15.37% 16.75% 15.50% 15.17% 14.95% 15.71% 14.83%

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $199,575 $103,954 $83,107 $70,760 $85,675 Securities available for sale 481,509 475,614 448,043 432,233 423,193 Equity securities 8,307 8,375 8,080 7,909 7,856 Loans held for sale 7,076 3,395 3,272 2,600 2,079 Loans 2,147,158 2,149,690 1,976,582 1,811,539 1,784,125 Less allowance for loan losses 19,341 16,960 14,952 14,487 14,261 Net Loans 2,127,817 2,132,730 1,961,630 1,797,052 1,769,864 Other assets 164,895 161,612 164,256 138,604 144,543 Total Assets $2,989,179 $2,885,680 $2,668,388 $2,449,158 $2,433,210 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $577,334 $593,162 $449,952 $434,126 $432,609 Interest-bearing 1,960,998 1,846,323 1,796,325 1,574,838 1,608,043 Total deposits 2,538,332 2,439,485 2,246,277 2,008,964 2,040,652 Other interest-bearing liabilities 81,690 80,115 96,852 122,197 76,324 Other liabilities 29,189 34,728 21,523 18,688 23,011 Total liabilities 2,649,211 2,554,328 2,364,652 2,149,849 2,139,987 Stockholders' Equity 339,968 331,352 303,736 299,309 293,223 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,989,179 $2,885,680 $2,668,388 $2,449,158 $2,433,210 Period-end shares outstanding 28,186 28,180 28,127 27,671 27,669 Book value per share $12.06 $11.76 $10.80 $10.82 $10.60 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)* 10.23 9.92 8.94 9.28 9.04 * Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by average outstanding shares Capital and Liquidity Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a) 12.61% 12.65% 12.26% 12.94% 12.70% Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 13.51% 13.92% 13.43% 13.82% 13.58% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 12.71% 13.10% 12.70% 13.06% 12.83% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a) 10.01% 9.71% 10.18% 10.69% 10.42% Equity to Asset Ratio 11.37% 11.48% 11.38% 12.22% 12.05% Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b) 9.82% 9.86% 9.61% 10.67% 10.47% Net Loans to Assets 71.18% 73.91% 73.51% 73.37% 72.74% Loans to Deposits 84.59% 88.12% 87.99% 90.17% 87.43% Asset Quality Non-performing loans $11,841 $12,225 $11,845 $6,345 $6,749 Other Real Estate Owned 73 41 131 19 74 Non-performing assets 11,914 12,266 11,976 6,364 6,823 Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent 10,134 10,336 19,067 11,893 9,076 Charged-off loans 393 524 749 519 674 Recoveries 174 132 114 145 163 Net Charge-offs 219 392 635 374 511 Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans Outstanding 0.04% 0.08% 0.13% 0.09% 0.12% Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 0.90% 0.79% 0.76% 0.80% 0.80% Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.55% 0.57% 0.60% 0.35% 0.38% Allowance to Non-performing Loans 163.34% 138.73% 126.23% 228.32% 211.31% Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.40% 0.43% 0.45% 0.26% 0.28% (a) September 30, 2020 ratio is estimated

(b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets For the Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Total Assets $2,989,179 $2,885,680 $2,668,388 $2,449,158 $2,433,210 $2,989,179 $2,433,210 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 51,608 51,866 52,337 42,645 42,973 51,608 42,973 Tangible Assets $2,937,571 $2,833,814 $2,616,051 $2,406,513 $2,390,237 $2,937,571 $2,390,237 Average Assets 2,957,702 2,842,730 2,641,597 2,424,574 2,409,010 2,814,339 2,372,697 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 51,754 52,052 51,103 42,859 43,187 48,655 43,510 Average Tangible Assets $2,905,948 $2,790,678 $2,590,494 $2,381,715 $2,365,823 $2,765,684 $2,329,187 Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Stockholders' Equity $339,968 $331,352 $303,736 $299,309 $293,223 $339,968 $293,223 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 51,608 51,866 52,337 42,645 42,973 51,608 42,973 Tangible Common Equity $288,360 $279,486 $251,399 $256,664 $250,250 $288,360 $250,250 Average Stockholders' Equity 335,982 315,988 301,408 300,355 290,673 317,448 278,657 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 51,754 52,052 51,103 42,859 43,187 48,655 43,510 Average Tangible Common Equity $284,228 $263,936 $250,305 $257,496 $247,486 $268,793 $235,147 Reconciliation of Net Income, Excluding Acquisition Related Costs For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019 Net income $10,869 $11,011 $8,639 $9,675 $9,154 $30,519 $26,085 Acquisition related costs - tax equated 50 41 1,063 90 97 1,154 77 Net income - Adjusted $10,919 $11,052 $9,702 $9,765 $9,251 $31,673 $26,162 Diluted EPS excluding acquisition costs $0.39 $0.39 $0.34 $0.35 $0.33 $1.11 $0.94 End of Period Loan Balances Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Commercial real estate $710,730 $715,342 $714,477 $616,778 $602,580 Commercial 481,593 472,012 283,033 255,823 251,613 Residential real estate 526,627 528,853 541,534 500,024 499,996 Consumer 209,883 208,374 210,173 209,271 207,319 Agricultural loans 219,896 221,556 223,977 226,333 219,487 Total, excluding net deferred loan costs $2,148,729 $2,146,137 $1,973,194 $1,808,229 $1,780,995 For the Three Months Ended Noninterest Income Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Service charges on deposit accounts $904 $753 $1,095 $1,139 $1,208 Bank owned life insurance income 196 204 208 192 204 Trust fees 1,973 1,852 1,857 1,891 1,905 Insurance agency commissions 784 681 883 696 681 Security gains (losses) 70 (26) 157 28 22 Retirement plan consulting fees 341 408 380 343 338 Investment commissions 353 304 423 435 384 Net gains on sale of loans 3,348 3,658 1,366 1,517 1,143 Debit card and EFT fees 1,048 967 851 922 935 Other operating income 450 335 650 651 756 Total Noninterest Income $9,467 $9,136 $7,870 $7,814 $7,576 For the Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Salaries and employee benefits $10,244 $9,713 $10,231 $9,128 $9,422 Occupancy and equipment 1,719 1,675 1,800 1,667 1,615 State and local taxes 576 583 464 416 468 Professional fees 753 823 816 787 654 Merger related costs 58 48 1,319 104 112 Advertising 460 322 271 607 437 FDIC insurance 200 225 225 79 80 Intangible amortization 332 331 332 326 326 Core processing charges 925 934 861 876 900 Telephone and data 182 348 203 235 236 Other operating expenses 2,271 2,738 2,215 2,293 2,308 Total Noninterest Expense $17,720 $17,740 $18,737 $16,518 $16,558

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $2,127,059 $24,331 4.55% $1,768,205 $22,790 5.11% Taxable securities 197,311 1,263 2.55 190,044 1,196 2.50 Tax-exempt securities (2) 254,533 2,459 3.84 219,686 2,137 3.86 Equity securities 15,182 138 3.62 12,057 151 4.97 Federal funds sold and other 151,162 52 0.14 38,451 205 2.12 Total earning assets 2,745,247 28,243 4.09 2,228,443 26,479 4.71 Nonearning assets 212,455 180,567 Total assets $2,957,702 $2,409,010 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $476,205 $1,869 1.56% $418,551 $2,116 2.01% Brokered time deposits 57,000 157 1.10 105,276 650 2.35 Savings deposits 476,097 256 0.21 403,863 317 0.31 Demand deposits 913,946 871 0.38 660,433 1,622 0.97 Short term borrowings 4,476 14 1.24 53,009 289 2.16 Long term borrowings 76,554 303 1.57 35,870 180 1.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities $2,004,278 3,470 0.69 $1,677,002 5,174 1.22 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 592,539 429,539 Other liabilities 24,903 11,796 Stockholders' equity 335,982 290,673 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $2,957,702 $2,409,010 Net interest income and interest rate spread $24,773 3.40% $21,305 3.49% Net interest margin 3.59% 3.79% (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.

(2) For 2020, adjustments of $103 thousand and $505 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2019, adjustments of $106 thousand and $442 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances. Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $2,052,239 $73,370 4.78% $1,748,828 $66,792 5.11% Taxable securities 205,168 4,088 2.66 193,992 3,678 2.53 Tax-exempt securities 246,218 7,161 3.88 212,989 6,213 3.90 Equity securities (2) 16,388 415 3.38 12,057 497 5.51 Federal funds sold and other 93,091 231 0.33 33,918 559 2.20 Total earning assets 2,613,104 85,265 4.36 2,201,784 77,739 4.72 Nonearning assets 201,235 170,913 Total assets $2,814,339 $2,372,697 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $488,051 $6,492 1.78% $395,932 $5,758 1.94% Brokered time deposits 82,138 959 1.56 82,414 1,475 2.39 Savings deposits 452,938 844 0.25 413,438 965 0.31 Demand deposits 809,619 3,357 0.55 627,414 4,301 0.92 Short term borrowings 26,440 352 1.78 116,468 2,151 2.47 Long term borrowings 84,483 1,102 1.74 15,943 276 2.31 Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,943,669 13,106 0.90 $1,651,609 14,926 1.21 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits $533,400 $427,808 Other liabilities 19,822 14,623 Stockholders' equity 317,448 278,657 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $2,814,339 $2,372,697 Net interest income and interest rate spread $72,159 3.46% $62,813 3.51% Net interest margin 3.69% 3.81% (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.

(2) For 2020, adjustments of $299 thousand and $1.5 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2019, adjustments of $315 thousand and $1.3 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

