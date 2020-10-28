 

Restaurants Enhance Touchless Dining Experience with Scan to Order from Clover

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020   

Restaurants that utilize the popular Clover point-of-sale (POS) platform from Fiserv, Inc., (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, are now able to offer guests a touchless experience from order to payment.

Scan to Order for Clover enables restaurants to operate in a pandemic-conscious, digitally driven world. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Scan to Order feature for Clover equips restaurants to operate in a pandemic-conscious, digitally driven world. Guests scan a Clover-generated QR code with a smartphone camera to access a digital menu, select their orders, and securely pay, all within a digital environment.

“As COVID-19 continues to disrupt communities across the country, restrictions limit operations, and delivery service surcharges eat away at profit margins, table service restaurants remain among the most severely impacted businesses,” said John Beatty, co-founder of Clover. “With the launch of Scan to Order, we are helping our restaurant merchants get back to business, responding to the way customers want to interact with a touchless order and payment process that is safe, convenient, and cost effective.”

“Scan to Order allows us to provide a touchless ordering option that we could not enable previously. As customers order and pay digitally, their order information is communicated instantly to our kitchen and payment information syncs with our Clover POS device. The entire experience has been very well received by our customers and seamless for our staff to implement,” said Kathy Fives, owner of The Jambalaya Shoppe Acadian in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In addition to facilitating a touchless experience, Scan to Order enables significant operating and cost efficiencies such as:

  • Eliminating the need to update and print paper menus and providing the ability to update customer facing menus on the fly
  • Enabling servers to cover more tables and drive faster table turns and larger transaction volumes with customer-centric ordering
  • Increasing security of customer payment data with encrypted digital payments processed through the Clover POS system

“The digital menu feature of Scan to Order saves us time and money by allowing us to completely eliminate three types of printed menus, saving us hundreds of dollars per week,” said Ben Bate, co-owner of Ludwig’s German Table in San Jose, California. “We can update a single online menu on the spot to highlight specials or remove sold-out items. And now we usually sell-out of the daily specials that appear at the top of our digital menu.”

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale platform with more than one million devices distributed globally, processing more than $100 billion in annualized payment volume. Clover is a complete business-management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

