Compleo to Intensify Sales Efforts in Switzerland

Leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles Compleo continuesits systematic growth course in Europe. The greentech company from Dortmund isentering the Swiss market. Compleo will collaborate with DISA Elektro AG, acompany domiciled in central Switzerland, which will be taking on a local sales,customer support and maintenance role for Compleo's charging solutions.Environmental friendly technology, which willfacilitate the switch tosustainable mobility, is currently receiving strong political and economicbacking in both Switzerland and Germany.Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of climate change and making theswitch to electric vehicles. While registrations of new combustion enginevehicles have decreased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, the numberof electric vehicles has continued to increase. Current market developments showthat there is a huge demand for electric vehicles meaning that comprehensivecharging infrastructure is essential. The increase in demand has led to more andmore electric vehicles on the market, and the range is continuously increasing.In this climate, companies in Europe are looking to facilitate sustainablemobility for their staff and customers and therefore require a reliable solutionfor electric vehicles. The market conditions for charging solutions and electromobility are actually at a turning point in Switzerland as well. According toAuto Schweiz (the Association of Official Automobile Importers), registrationsof cars with alternative engines achieved a market share of 34.9 percent inSeptember 2020. 20.2 percent were electric cars and plug-in hybrids, which canbe charged via the power grid. The demand for charging solutions and stations isrising accordingly.Focus on charging solutions for company fleets and car dealershipsCar dealerships are also more and more open to the idea of electro mobility andcan show potential customers who want to switch to electric vehicles how thecharging process works using their own charging points. The charging solutionsare on site where customers spend time - at the point of sale. Compleo's Cito240 (DC 24 kW) and Cito 500 (DC 50 kW) charging points have been developedespecially for the needs of logistics and company fleets as well as car