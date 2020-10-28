Compleo to Intensify Sales Efforts in Switzerland
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 28.10.2020, 13:55 | 55 | 0 |
Dortmund (ots) - - Compleo's collaboration with DISA Elektro will enable rapid
expansion into the Swiss market
- Business development to focus on charging solutions for company fleets and car
dealerships
- Current market development is driving growth of the charging point
manufacturer
expansion into the Swiss market
- Business development to focus on charging solutions for company fleets and car
dealerships
- Current market development is driving growth of the charging point
manufacturer
Leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles Compleo continues
its systematic growth course in Europe. The greentech company from Dortmund is
entering the Swiss market. Compleo will collaborate with DISA Elektro AG, a
company domiciled in central Switzerland, which will be taking on a local sales,
customer support and maintenance role for Compleo's charging solutions.
Environmental friendly technology, which willfacilitate the switch to
sustainable mobility, is currently receiving strong political and economic
backing in both Switzerland and Germany.
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of climate change and making the
switch to electric vehicles. While registrations of new combustion engine
vehicles have decreased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number
of electric vehicles has continued to increase. Current market developments show
that there is a huge demand for electric vehicles meaning that comprehensive
charging infrastructure is essential. The increase in demand has led to more and
more electric vehicles on the market, and the range is continuously increasing.
In this climate, companies in Europe are looking to facilitate sustainable
mobility for their staff and customers and therefore require a reliable solution
for electric vehicles. The market conditions for charging solutions and electro
mobility are actually at a turning point in Switzerland as well. According to
Auto Schweiz (the Association of Official Automobile Importers), registrations
of cars with alternative engines achieved a market share of 34.9 percent in
September 2020. 20.2 percent were electric cars and plug-in hybrids, which can
be charged via the power grid. The demand for charging solutions and stations is
rising accordingly.
Focus on charging solutions for company fleets and car dealerships
Car dealerships are also more and more open to the idea of electro mobility and
can show potential customers who want to switch to electric vehicles how the
charging process works using their own charging points. The charging solutions
are on site where customers spend time - at the point of sale. Compleo's Cito
240 (DC 24 kW) and Cito 500 (DC 50 kW) charging points have been developed
especially for the needs of logistics and company fleets as well as car
its systematic growth course in Europe. The greentech company from Dortmund is
entering the Swiss market. Compleo will collaborate with DISA Elektro AG, a
company domiciled in central Switzerland, which will be taking on a local sales,
customer support and maintenance role for Compleo's charging solutions.
Environmental friendly technology, which willfacilitate the switch to
sustainable mobility, is currently receiving strong political and economic
backing in both Switzerland and Germany.
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of climate change and making the
switch to electric vehicles. While registrations of new combustion engine
vehicles have decreased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number
of electric vehicles has continued to increase. Current market developments show
that there is a huge demand for electric vehicles meaning that comprehensive
charging infrastructure is essential. The increase in demand has led to more and
more electric vehicles on the market, and the range is continuously increasing.
In this climate, companies in Europe are looking to facilitate sustainable
mobility for their staff and customers and therefore require a reliable solution
for electric vehicles. The market conditions for charging solutions and electro
mobility are actually at a turning point in Switzerland as well. According to
Auto Schweiz (the Association of Official Automobile Importers), registrations
of cars with alternative engines achieved a market share of 34.9 percent in
September 2020. 20.2 percent were electric cars and plug-in hybrids, which can
be charged via the power grid. The demand for charging solutions and stations is
rising accordingly.
Focus on charging solutions for company fleets and car dealerships
Car dealerships are also more and more open to the idea of electro mobility and
can show potential customers who want to switch to electric vehicles how the
charging process works using their own charging points. The charging solutions
are on site where customers spend time - at the point of sale. Compleo's Cito
240 (DC 24 kW) and Cito 500 (DC 50 kW) charging points have been developed
especially for the needs of logistics and company fleets as well as car
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0