TrueCar, AutoNation and DAV Partner on 4th ‘DrivenToDrive’ Program to Help Injured Veterans Get Back Behind the Wheel

“Providing an injured veteran with a vehicle retrofit to their specific needs empowers them to control their own mobility and fosters independence in their lives,” said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar. “This program is incredibly meaningful to our organization, and we are excited to continue it in partnership with AutoNation and DAV as we help the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom regain their freedom to drive.”

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent way to find a car, is again teaming up with AutoNation, America’s largest and most recognized automotive retailer, and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for its DrivenToDrive program. Started in 2016, DrivenToDrive was created to help injured veterans, who have greatly sacrificed for our country, regain their independence and get back behind the wheel of a vehicle. Since it began, DrivenToDrive has awarded four disabled veterans with brand-new vehicles.

New for this year, TrueCar Military’s brand ambassador, NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer, Jesse Iwuji, will participate in the 2020 DrivenToDrive program by presenting a vehicle to the recipient on Veterans Day.

“We are proud to partner with TrueCar, once again, to support DrivenToDrive, a program that embodies our shared commitment to American military veterans,” said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation. “It is truly an honor to be able to impact the life of an injured veteran by gifting them a retrofit vehicle that gets them back behind the wheel.”

“TrueCar has been a valued partner for many years, and we are excited to join forces with them again to support DrivenToDrive,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “The men and women who served know all too well the costs of preserving the freedoms we all enjoy, and we’re proud to offer veterans the gift of increased independence thanks to DrivenToDrive.”

This marks the fourth year of TrueCar’s DrivenToDrive program and fifth vehicle giveaway. The recipient nominees are provided by DAV, and the winner will be selected by TrueCar representatives and DrivenToDrive Ambassador and Army Ranger, Cory Remsburg. A virtual event awarding the 2020 winning veteran with a new vehicle will take place online on Nov. 11, 2020.