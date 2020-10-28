Bryson DeChambeau Lands First Sports Illustrated Cover; Golf’s Most Aggressive Star Aiming to ‘Break Golf’ as He Prepares for the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau , this year’s U.S. Open champion and golf’s most unconventional star, is featured on Sports Illustrated’s November 2020 cover as he prepares for next month’s Masters Tournament. SI senior writer Michael Rosenberg sits down with the sport’s most analytical player, who radically transformed his game and body heading into this year and whose unique approach is “breaking golf.”

Sports Illustrated 2020 cover featuring golf's Bryson DeChambeau. (Photo: Business Wire)

On the Cover

Bryson DeChambeau’s unique, data-driven views on equipment, swing mechanics, and course navigation have both disrupted the game and brought extreme success to this breakout player. Now, with the U.S. Open title under his belt, his sights are set on a win at the Masters next month -- a major step in his attempts to revolutionize the game.

The digital issue with multimedia content is available online Oct. 30. The print edition hits newsstands and ships to subscribers Nov. 3.

SI’s November Issue Features

Josh Allen was the ultimate boom-or-bust draft prospect, and three years later he’s booming in Buffalo. Greg Bishop looks at the Josh Allen Experience: how his unique combination of size, speed, and arm strength and his adventurous, gunslinging style has made the quarterback one of the NFL’s breakout stars.

James Wiseman was ready to dominate college basketball, until the NCAA benched him for recruiting violations after only three games at Memphis. Chris Mannix tells the story of how Wiseman’s focus on studying hoops over the last year, not playing, has prepared this top big man in the draft for the NBA.

Jimmie Johnson is stepping away from NASCAR after this season. As he steps off stage, the seven-time champion sits down with SI’s Mark Bechtel to discuss his unparalleled career, how his sport has changed, and why he’s going to moonlight as an IndyCar driver next year.

Competitive Scrabble had a moment a decade ago, with booming popularity, lucrative sponsorships, books, and documentaries spotlighting its subculture and celebrities. Now plagued with familiar institution-shaking challenges -- corporate mismanagement, financial woes, MeToo scandals, and racial reckonings -- the sport faces a new dawn. Alex Prewitt explores how a group of elite players and a burgeoning youth Scrabble scene are building a future for the beloved game.

Also in this issue:

Leading Off: Iron Mike is 54, and he’s back. SI goes behind the scenes to shoot exclusive photos of 54-year-old Mike Tyson as he trains for his return to the ring on Nov. 28 against Roy Jones Jr.

Scorecard: SI Senior Writer Jon Wertheim explores Rafael Nadal’s continued brilliance after he tied Roger Federer atop the all-time Grand Slam list at the French Open

Gameplan: A look at Megan Rapinoe’s new autobiography

Analysis: A close look at the universal TV ratings drop during the most crowded sports fall ever

Lakers: Michael Rosenberg reflects on the lasting impact of the Lakers’ NBA title

SI Edge: Dak Prescott’s road to recovery

SI Full Frame: Before he was King – SI’s first photo shoot with LeBron James

Point After: Acknowledging the 100th anniversary of a Thanksgiving tradition: NFL games on Turkey Day

