BioSig Issues October 2020 Shareholder Update Letter

Updates on the PURE EP System, which was recently installed at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for evaluation – two major clinical and research hubs on the East Coast, regarded for their outstanding contributions to medical innovation. The company reports that several other clinical sites are due to receive BioSig’s technology in the coming months, and the Company is on track to install PURE EP in up to ten hospitals across the country by year-end.

The Company’s experienced clinical and commercial team is paving the way towards sales and revenues, continuing to engage more clinical sites, conduct new installations for technology evaluations and clinical data collection, and drive physician engagement.

BioSig recently announced the acceptance of two manuscripts, including a study abstract featuring robust clinical data collected with the PURE EP System. The data were reviewed in a blinded, independent analysis and presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s ESC Congress 2020.

In 2020, BioSig raised $39 million and, as of June 30, 2020, had $36.9 million in cash on its balance sheet, placing it in the strongest financial position of its corporate history.

Since this letter's original mailing, the Company announced that its ViralClear subsidiary halted its Phase 2 COVID-19 trial and that it will not continue the development of merimepodib; therefore much of the information regarding ViralClear in this letter is out of date. Click here to read the full version of the October 26, 2020 announcement.

“We believe that BioSig is in a strong position to expand our business headed into 2021,” stated Kenneth L. Londoner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. “We entered the final stretch of 2020 with a healthy balance sheet with ample cash and no debt and notable corporate and clinical achievements, including new evaluative deployments of the PURE EP System at leading medical centers across the country. The strength of our sales and marketing team allows us to drive commercial adoption of the PURE EP System. At the same time, we continue developing an additional product pipeline to complement our core technology further and strengthen its competitive positioning for years to come. Our company demonstrated strong operational progress in some of the most challenging economic and social conditions, delivering on multiple catalysts in 2020 and building a foundation for robust growth in 2021.”