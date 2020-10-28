 

Albioma Quarterly information at 30 September 2020

Press release

Paris La Défense, 28 October 2020

Quarterly information at 30 September 2020

Revenue over the first nine months of the year: + 1% (excluding impact of fuel prices +3%)

COVID-19: resilience of the economic model, normal operation of all facilities across the period

Conversion of the Albioma Bois-Rouge plant to 100% biomass: publication of the ministerial order concerning the rate of return on fixed assets

Third quarter 2020 revenue

  Q3 20201 9-month total at 30/09/20201
In millions of euros Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change % 2020 (9 months) 2019 (9 months) Change %
France – Thermal Biomass 106.3 111.8 -5% 323.6 316.5 +2%
France – Solar Power2 12.9 13.7 -6% 37.0 38.5 -4%
Brazil 6.3 8.3 -24% 14.8 17.2 -14%
Holding company and other 0.3 -0.5 ns 1.1 2.0 -46%
Total 125.8 133.2 -6% 376.5 374.2 +1%

Notes

1.          Unaudited figures.

2.          Including Italy and Spain.

Over the first nine months of the year, revenue reached €376.5 million, up 1% compared with 2019 (€374.2 million), thanks to the full-year effect of the latest IED amendments and the good performance of the thermal facilities. Excluding the impact of fuel prices, the figure rose by 3%.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to €125.8 million, down 6% compared with the third quarter of 2019 (€133.2 million), mainly due to the decrease in fuel prices (with no direct effect on the margin given the contractual indexation of electricity sales prices to the cost of fuel), the sharp decline in the Brazilian real and the postponement of the annual maintenance shutdowns at the Le Gol power plant on Reunion Island to the third quarter, due to the health crisis. 

