 

Cadiz Water Project Recognized as Top Green Infrastructure Project at the North American Infrastructure Leadership Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 20:57  |  40   |   |   

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) (“Cadiz”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Cadiz Water Project, the Company’s public-private partnership with California water providers to deliver new water supplies and groundwater storage for Southern California, was recognized today by global infrastructure strategy organization CG/LA as the Sustainability/Green Infrastructure Project of the Year at the North American Infrastructure Leadership Forum held virtually from Washington D.C.. The Infrastructure Project of the Year Awards, which are sponsored by Oracle Construction and Engineering, recognize projects identified for creating infrastructure opportunities via outstanding commitment across five categories: Job Creation, Sustainability/Green Infrastructure, Finance/Funding, Engineering, and Strategic

“Infrastructure projects change people’s lives and we remain committed to supporting transformational, innovative and sustainable projects like the Cadiz Water Conveyance Project that can help ignite our economy and create opportunity for all communities as we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Norman Anderson Chairman and CEO of CG/LA Infrastructure, host of the Forum.

Scott Slater, CEO and President of Cadiz, accepted the award for the Company and stated: “Access to clean, reliable water is among the highest priorities for California and yet is difficult to attain. Unfortunately, in far too many communities we have fallen short. To solve this challenge it will take innovation, cooperation, and commitment to build, develop and sustain critical infrastructure to bring water from where it is to where it is needed.

“Reliable water can help communities provide for housing, jobs and economic opportunity where they are needed most. Through our judicially validated public-private partnership and with support from labor and the disadvantaged communities we plan to serve, we believe we can help.

“We are grateful for CG/LA’s efforts to shine a light on the need for bi-partisan and multi-disciplinary commitment to infrastructure in the U.S. and for highlighting our enduring commitment to sustainability as we continue our efforts to be part of the solution to California’s systemic water supply challenges.”

About the Cadiz Water Project

The Cadiz Water Project is an innovative public-private partnership between Cadiz Inc. and Southern California water agencies that will use existing infrastructure, existing transportation corridors, private property and private capital to create a new water supply for up to 400,000 people a year by reducing a recurrent loss of groundwater to evaporation in California’s Mojave Desert. In a second phase, the Project will also offer groundwater storage for imported surplus supplies allowing these supplies to be banked for future dry years. The Project offers tremendous benefits to the Southern California region by creating $1 Billion in local economic investment, 5,900 new jobs during construction, and $6M per year in new revenues to local government over the long-term.

Seite 1 von 2
Cadiz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management Integrates SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response ...
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
Boston Properties Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results; Reports EPS of $0.58 and FFO Per Share Of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Cadiz Inc. Presents The Groundwater Banking Solution for California