Cadiz Water Project Recognized as Top Green Infrastructure Project at the North American Infrastructure Leadership Forum

“Infrastructure projects change people’s lives and we remain committed to supporting transformational, innovative and sustainable projects like the Cadiz Water Conveyance Project that can help ignite our economy and create opportunity for all communities as we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Norman Anderson Chairman and CEO of CG/LA Infrastructure, host of the Forum.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) (“Cadiz”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Cadiz Water Project, the Company’s public-private partnership with California water providers to deliver new water supplies and groundwater storage for Southern California, was recognized today by global infrastructure strategy organization CG/LA as the Sustainability/Green Infrastructure Project of the Year at the North American Infrastructure Leadership Forum held virtually from Washington D.C.. The Infrastructure Project of the Year Awards, which are sponsored by Oracle Construction and Engineering, recognize projects identified for creating infrastructure opportunities via outstanding commitment across five categories: Job Creation, Sustainability/Green Infrastructure, Finance/Funding, Engineering, and Strategic

Scott Slater, CEO and President of Cadiz, accepted the award for the Company and stated: “Access to clean, reliable water is among the highest priorities for California and yet is difficult to attain. Unfortunately, in far too many communities we have fallen short. To solve this challenge it will take innovation, cooperation, and commitment to build, develop and sustain critical infrastructure to bring water from where it is to where it is needed.

“Reliable water can help communities provide for housing, jobs and economic opportunity where they are needed most. Through our judicially validated public-private partnership and with support from labor and the disadvantaged communities we plan to serve, we believe we can help.

“We are grateful for CG/LA’s efforts to shine a light on the need for bi-partisan and multi-disciplinary commitment to infrastructure in the U.S. and for highlighting our enduring commitment to sustainability as we continue our efforts to be part of the solution to California’s systemic water supply challenges.”

About the Cadiz Water Project

The Cadiz Water Project is an innovative public-private partnership between Cadiz Inc. and Southern California water agencies that will use existing infrastructure, existing transportation corridors, private property and private capital to create a new water supply for up to 400,000 people a year by reducing a recurrent loss of groundwater to evaporation in California’s Mojave Desert. In a second phase, the Project will also offer groundwater storage for imported surplus supplies allowing these supplies to be banked for future dry years. The Project offers tremendous benefits to the Southern California region by creating $1 Billion in local economic investment, 5,900 new jobs during construction, and $6M per year in new revenues to local government over the long-term.