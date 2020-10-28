 

Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

28.10.2020, 21:15   

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

  • Worldwide net sales were $216.1 million, an increase of 10.1% as compared to the third quarter of 2019
  • GAAP net income was $44.2 million, an increase of 15.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2019
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.44 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.49
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 34.8% of net sales

“The Globus Team executed extremely well in the third quarter, delivering record revenue, record earnings per share and outstanding Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow,” said Dave Demski, President and CEO.  “Our U.S. Spine business grew by 17% over last year, which reflects not only a bounce back in surgical volumes, but continued growth in market share.  Competitive recruiting and onboarding, pull through from a growing base of robotic installations, and impressive uptake from new product introductions were all strong contributors to growth.  While Enabling Technologies revenue was down compared to last year’s outstanding third quarter, we are encouraged by the health of the pipeline as we exited the quarter.  In fact, we have already sold more robots in October than we did for all of the third quarter.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2020 was $216.1 million, an increase of 10.1% over the third quarter of 2019 as-reported and an increase of 10.0% on a constant currency basis.  U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2020, including robotics, increased by 11.9% compared to the third quarter of 2019.  International net sales for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 1.4% over the third quarter of 2019 as-reported and an increase of 0.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $44.2 million, an increase of 15.4% over the same period last year.  Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.44, compared to $0.38 for the third quarter 2019.  Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.49, compared to $0.43 in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 14.9%.

The Company generated net cash from operating activities of $53.2 million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $35.9 million during the third quarter of 2020.  Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $685.2 million as of September 30, 2020.  The Company remains debt free.

2020 Annual Guidance

On April 16, 2020, due to the rapidly evolving environment and continued uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Globus Medical withdrew previously announced full year 2020 guidance.  At this time, Globus Medical cannot predict the specific extent, or duration, of the impact of COVID-19 on its financial and operating results.

Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2020 results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.  Globus invites all interested parties to join the call by dialing:

1-855-533-7141     United States Participants
1-720-545-0060     International Participants
There is no pass code for the teleconference.

For interested parties who do not wish to ask questions, the teleconference will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors

The call will be archived until Wednesday, November 4, 2020.  The audio archive can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 1-404-537-3406 from outside the U.S.  The passcode for the audio replay is 356-8339.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders.  Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense.  Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.  Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized.  Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees.  Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2020 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represents net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments.  The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income.  The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used.  We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends.  Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2020 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment.  We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions.  Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period.  We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results.  Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms.  These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends.  Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks.  For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  These documents are available at www.sec.gov.  Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment.  New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.  Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release.  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)

                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)   2020     2019   2020     2019
Net sales   $  216,098     $  196,215   $  555,597     $  573,701
Cost of goods sold      57,097        45,387      156,604        131,214
Gross profit      159,001        150,828      398,993        442,487
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Research and development      14,421        14,508      69,278        44,577
Selling, general and administrative      89,152        88,455      262,710        262,618
Provision for litigation      —        1,625      197        1,625
Amortization of intangibles      4,152        3,620      12,043        10,412
Acquisition related costs      1,263        559      1,867        1,245
Total operating expenses      108,988        108,767      346,095        320,477
                         
Operating income/(loss)      50,013        42,061      52,898        122,010
                         
Other income, net                        
Interest income/(expense), net      3,085        4,377      10,999        12,954
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)      (170 )      145      (806 )      123
Other income/(expense)      202        169      595        410
Total other income/(expense), net      3,117        4,691      10,788        13,487
                         
Income/(loss) before income taxes      53,130        46,752      63,686        135,497
Income tax provision      8,914        8,445      14,358        25,816
                         
Net income/(loss)   $  44,216     $  38,307   $  49,328     $  109,681
                         
Earnings per share:                        
Basic   $  0.45     $  0.39   $  0.50     $  1.11
Diluted   $  0.44     $  0.38   $  0.49     $  1.08
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic      98,217        99,238      98,453        98,998
Dilutive stock options      2,268        2,862      2,370        2,687
Diluted      100,485        102,100      100,823        101,685
                         
Anti-dilutive stock options excluded from weighted average calculation      5,101        5,108      6,130        4,939



GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

             
             
    September 30,   December 31,
(In thousands, except par value)   2020   2019  
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   $  250,607   $  195,724  
Short-term marketable securities      159,030      115,763  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $7,011 and $5,599, respectively      143,268      154,326  
Inventories      231,858      196,314  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets      19,091      17,243  
Income taxes receivable      8,097      8,098  
Total current assets      811,951      687,468  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $267,364 and $243,732, respectively      215,274      199,841  
Long-term marketable securities      275,587      409,514  
Intangible assets, net      81,794      78,812  
Goodwill      129,662      128,775  
Other assets      22,851      21,741  
Deferred income taxes      4,620      5,926  
Total assets   $  1,541,739   $  1,532,077  
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $  30,022   $  24,614  
Accrued expenses      61,803      63,283  
Income taxes payable      979      1,057  
Business acquisition liabilities      997      6,727  
Deferred revenue      6,179      5,402  
Payable to broker      -      10,320  
Total current liabilities      99,980      111,403  
Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion      3,551      2,822  
Deferred income taxes      4,128      6,023  
Other liabilities      16,876      9,377  
Total liabilities      124,535      129,625  
             
Equity:            
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value.  Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 76,241,618 and 77,394,983 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively      76      77  
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value.  Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively      22      22  
Additional paid-in capital      422,774      357,320  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)      2,207      (2,898 )
Retained earnings      992,125      1,047,931  
Total equity      1,417,204      1,402,452  
Total liabilities and equity   $  1,541,739   $  1,532,077  



GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

             
             
    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
(In thousands)   2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $  49,328     $  109,681  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Acquired in-process research and development      24,418        —  
Depreciation and amortization      45,970        38,688  
Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities      215        (1,008 )
Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories      12,411        1,939  
Stock-based compensation expense      21,138        19,647  
Allowance for doubtful accounts      2,741        2,732  
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities      1,027        579  
Change in deferred income taxes      (4,458 )      2,434  
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net      714        518  
Payment of business acquisition related liabilities      (700 )      —  
(Increase)/decrease in:            
Accounts receivable      8,412        (5,367 )
Inventories      (47,271 )      (40,869 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets      (4,381 )      (3,044 )
Increase/(decrease) in:            
Accounts payable      5,401        (158 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities      3,749        1,225  
Income taxes payable/receivable      (105 )      (9,331 )
Net cash provided by operating activities      118,609        117,666  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of marketable securities      (57,418 )      (277,446 )
Maturities of marketable securities      100,830        205,818  
Sales of marketable securities      39,944        46,474  
Purchases of property and equipment      (49,595 )      (54,957 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets      (31,991 )      (24,135 )
Net cash used in investing activities      1,770        (104,246 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payment of business acquisition related liabilities      (5,327 )      (6,096 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options      44,121        19,350  
Repurchase of common stock      (104,669 )      —  
Net cash used in/provided by financing activities      (65,875 )      13,254  
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash      379        (231 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash      54,883        26,443  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period      195,724        139,747  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period   $  250,607     $  166,190  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:            
Income taxes paid   $  19,328     $  34,056  
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses   $  3,931     $  5,959  


Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Geographic Area:

                         
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2019   2020   2019
United States   $  182,104   $  162,697   $  465,705   $  470,224
International      33,994      33,518      89,892      103,477
Total net sales   $  216,098   $  196,215   $  555,597   $  573,701

Net Sales by Revenue Stream:

                         
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Musculoskeletal Solutions products   $  207,063   $  182,324   $  533,085   $  540,620
Enabling Technologies products      9,035      13,891      22,512      33,081
Total net sales   $  216,098   $  196,215   $  555,597   $  573,701

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

             
             
    September 30,   December 31,
(In thousands)   2020   2019
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   $  250,607   $  195,724
Short-term marketable securities      159,030      115,763
Long-term marketable securities      275,587      409,514
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities   $  685,224   $  721,001

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands, except percentages)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income/(loss)   $  44,216     $  38,307     $  49,328     $  109,681  
Interest income/(expense), net      (3,085 )      (4,377 )      (10,999 )      (12,954 )
Provision for income taxes      8,914        8,445        14,358        25,816  
Depreciation and amortization      16,301        13,575        45,970        38,688  
EBITDA      66,346        55,950        98,657        161,231  
Stock-based compensation expense      7,020        6,898        21,138        19,647  
Provision for litigation      —        1,625        197        1,625  
Acquisition related costs/licensing      1,753        1,040        3,179        2,011  
Acquisition of in-process research and development      —        —        24,418        —  
Adjusted EBITDA   $  75,119     $  65,513     $  147,589     $  184,514  
                         
Net income as a percentage of net sales     20.5 %     19.5 %     8.9 %     19.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales     34.8 %     33.4 %     26.6 %     32.2 %


Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income/(loss)   $  44,216     $  38,307     $  49,328     $  109,681  
Provision for litigation      —        1,625        197        1,625  
Amortization of intangibles      4,152        3,620        12,043        10,412  
Acquisition related costs/licensing      1,753        1,040        3,179        2,011  
Acquisition of in-process research and development      —        —        24,418        —  
Tax effect of adjusting items      (992 )      (1,135 )      (3,418 )      (2,659 )
Non-GAAP net income   $  49,129     $  43,457     $  85,747     $  121,070  

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(Per share amounts)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
Diluted earnings per share, as reported   $  0.44     $  0.38     $  0.49     $  1.08  
Provision for litigation      —        0.02        —        0.02  
Amortization of intangibles      0.04        0.04        0.12        0.10  
Acquisition related costs/licensing      0.02        0.01        0.03        0.02  
Acquisition of in-process research and development      —        —        0.24        —  
Tax effect of adjusting items      (0.01 )      (0.01 )      (0.03 )      (0.03 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share   $  0.49     $  0.43     $  0.85     $  1.19  

* Amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

                         
                   
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $  53,248     $  55,866     $  118,609     $  117,666  
Purchases of property and equipment      (17,325 )      (12,062 )      (49,595 )      (54,957 )
Free cash flow   $  35,923     $  43,804     $  69,014     $  62,709  

Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

                           
                           
    Three Months Ended   Reported   Currency
Impact on  		  Constant
Currency
    September 30,   Net Sales   Current   Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages)   2020   2019   Growth   Period Net Sales   Growth
United States   $  182,104   $  162,697   11.9 %   $  —   11.9 %
International      33,994      33,518   1.4 %      348   0.4 %
Total net sales   $  216,098   $  196,215   10.1 %   $  348   10.0 %


                           
                           
    Nine Months Ended   Reported   Currency
Impact on  		  Constant
Currency
    September 30,   Net Sales   Current   Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages)   2020   2019   Growth   Period Net Sales   Growth
United States   $  465,705   $  470,224   -1.0 %   $  —     -1.0 %
International      89,892      103,477   -13.1 %      (215 )   -12.9 %
Total net sales   $  555,597   $  573,701   -3.2 %   $  (215 )   -3.1 %


Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email:  investors@globusmedical.com
www.globusmedical.com


