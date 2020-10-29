 

BJ’s Wholesale Club Expands Buy Online, Pick Up In-Club Service to Include Fresh and Frozen Items

Business Wire
29.10.2020   

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced the expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen grocery items. BJ’s members can now order their weekly groceries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app for curbside pickup or pick up in-club at any one of the company’s 219 locations.

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced the expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen grocery items on Oct. 29, 2020. BJ’s members can now order their weekly groceries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app for curbside pickup or pick up in-club at any one of the company’s 219 locations. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re committed to helping our members save time and money on essentials, which is why we’re offering more convenient ways to help them get exactly what they need,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Club Operations Officer. “With the expansion of our buy online, pick up in-club service, BJ’s members can do their weekly grocery shopping – and check off anything else on their list – in an easy, one-stop shop.”

Members can shop from a wide variety of fresh and frozen items in addition to thousands of general merchandise products, grocery items and sundries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app for pick up in-club. Plus, BJ’s buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup services are free for members.

This expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service is another example of how BJ’s has made significant progress rolling out new digital services this year. In August, the company announced the launch of contactless, curbside pickup at all BJ’s locations to help its members shop their way.

In recent years, the company has also launched an improved website, mobile app, digital coupons, buy online, pick-up in club, same-day delivery and more.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.

