Columbus McKinnon Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and services for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2021 second quarter, which ended September 30, 2020.

Strong sequential improvement demonstrates effectiveness of cost saving and self-help improvement measures

Revenue up 13.5% over trailing first fiscal quarter to $157.8 million; at high end of expected range

Operating income of $15.8 million or 10.0% of sales; Adjusted operating income* of $14.0 million, or 8.9% of sales

Cash from operations in the quarter was $37.4 million driven by a disciplined focus on reducing working capital requirements

Advancing product launches and broadening offerings in Compass configurator

David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, “We delivered solid results in the quarter achieving the higher end of our expected revenue range and demonstrated our capabilities to drive profitability and strong cash generation in a challenging environment. In fact, the 80/20 Process, a key tool in our business system, contributed $3.4 million in operating income during the quarter, helping to offset headwinds caused by the pandemic. Our strong cash flow and excellent liquidity position enabled our repayment of the $25 million Revolver borrowing in early October.

“We are building momentum as we strengthen our business operating system, evolve the Blueprint for Growth strategy and pivot to growth. Our focus is on identifying opportunities to both deepen our market penetration and expand our addressable markets. We have the financial strength to continue to invest in prioritized growth initiatives even as we carefully manage our operations and ensure the safety and well-being of the Columbus McKinnon team.”

*Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation table in this release regarding adjusted operating income.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Sales

($ in millions) Q2 FY 21 Q2 FY 20 Change % Change Net sales $ 157.8 $ 207.6 $ (49.8) (24.0) % U.S. sales $ 84.7 $ 113.5 $ (28.8) (25.4) % % of total 54 % 55 % Non-U.S. sales $ 73.1 $ 94.1 $ (21.0) (22.3) % % of total 46 % 45 %

Compared with the prior-year period, lower volume was due to the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lower U.S. sales volume more than offset a 1.1% price improvement while lower volume outside the U.S. was somewhat offset by a $2.2 million, or 2.3%, positive impact from foreign currency translation and price improvement of 1.2%.

Compared with the trailing first quarter, sales improved 13.5% with short cycle sales up 22.2% and project sales up 5.5%.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results

($ in millions) Q2 FY 21 Q2 FY 20 Change % Change Gross profit $ 56.0 $ 73.5 $ (17.5) (23.8) % Gross margin 35.5 % 35.4 % 10 bps Income from operations $ 15.8 $ 25.2 $ (9.4) (37.3) % Operating margin 10.0 % 12.2 % (220) bps Net income (loss) $ (4.1) $ 16.6 $ (20.7) NM Diluted EPS $ (0.17) $ 0.69 $ (0.86) NM Adjusted EBITDA * $ 21.1 $ 33.7 $ (12.5) (37.2) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.4 % 16.2 % (280) bps

*A non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization. Please see the attached tables for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss).

Adjusted income from operations was $14.0 million, or 8.9% of sales. Decremental adjusted operating income leverage from the prior-year period was 25% which continues to demonstrate better than historic decremental leverage. (See the reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to adjusted income from operations on the attached tables.) Net loss for the quarter was $4.1 million, which included a $16.3 million non-cash pension settlement charge related to the termination of a U.S. pension plan.

On a sequential basis, Adjusted EBITDA was up $9.1 million, or 74.9%, to $21.1 million on an $18.7 million increase in sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 470 basis points sequentially to 13.4% from the fiscal 2021 first quarter.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Orders were up nearly 26% compared with the trailing first quarter. Order growth was driven mostly by the recovery of the short cycle business, which improved 41% over the first quarter this fiscal year whereas the project business grew at a rate of 12%. Total backlog has recovered to pre-COVID levels and long-term backlog, which is expected to ship beyond the fiscal third quarter, grew to 41.5% of total backlog. As a result, the Company expects third quarter fiscal 2021 revenue to be within a range of approximately $150 million to $160 million at current exchange rates.

Mr. Wilson concluded, “I am really proud of the team and how we have executed in the first half of the fiscal year. Importantly, we are keeping our eye on the long term as we advance our strategic plan. In the second quarter, we launched several new products, expanded the capabilities of our Compass configurator and increased our focus on improving our customers’ experience. I am confident we will continue to execute well, and we will emerge from these challenging times a better company.”

Teleconference/webcast

Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call and live webcast Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time, at which management will review the Company’s financial results and strategy. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Columbus McKinnon’s website at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 201-493-6780. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at https://investors.columbusmckinnon.com. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the passcode 13710950. The telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call through Thursday, November 5, 2020. Alternatively, an archived webcast of the call can be found on the Company’s website. In addition, a transcript of the call will be posted to the website once available.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies, systems and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future sales and earnings, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the impact of Covid-19 and the Company’s efforts to reduce costs, maintain liquidity and generate cash in the current pandemic, the effectiveness of the Company’s 80/20 Process to simplify operations, the ability of the Company’s Operational Excellence initiatives to drive profitability, the Company’s ability to grow market share, the ability to achieve revenue expectations, global economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Net sales $ 157,790 $ 207,609 (24.0) % Cost of products sold 101,765 134,116 (24.1) % Gross profit 56,025 73,493 (23.8) % Gross profit margin 35.5 % 35.4 % Selling expenses 18,563 22,877 (18.9) % % of net sales 11.8 % 11.0 % General and administrative expenses 15,554 19,153 (18.8) % % of net sales 9.9 % 9.2 % Research and development expenses 2,896 2,999 (3.4) % % of net sales 1.8 % 1.4 % Loss on sales of businesses — 7 NM Amortization of intangibles 3,192 3,226 (1.1) % Income from operations 15,820 25,231 (37.3) % Operating margin 10.0 % 12.2 % Interest and debt expense 3,018 3,759 (19.7) % Investment (income) loss (357) (229) 55.9 % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 397 (296) NM Other (income) expense, net 16,911 257 6,480.2 % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (4,149) 21,740 NM Income tax expense (benefit) (45) 5,141 NM Net income (loss) $ (4,104) $ 16,599 NM Average basic shares outstanding 23,883 23,631 1.1 % Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.17) $ 0.70 NM Average diluted shares outstanding 23,883 23,926 (0.2) % Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.17) $ 0.69 NM Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Net sales $ 296,860 $ 420,321 (29.4) % Cost of products sold 196,038 271,216 (27.7) % Gross profit 100,822 149,105 (32.4) % Gross profit margin 34.0 % 35.5 % Selling expenses 37,258 45,632 (18.4) % % of net sales 12.6 % 10.9 % General and administrative expenses 33,983 38,753 (12.3) % % of net sales 11.4 % 9.2 % Research and development expenses 5,665 5,791 (2.2) % % of net sales 1.9 % 1.4 % Loss on sales of businesses — 176 NM Amortization of intangibles 6,307 6,479 (2.7) % Income from operations 17,609 52,274 (66.3) % Operating margin 5.9 % 12.4 % Interest and debt expense 6,206 7,611 (18.5) % Investment (income) loss (934) (531) 75.9 % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 481 (706) NM Other (income) expense, net 19,937 419 4,658.2 % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (8,081) 45,481 NM Income tax expense (benefit) (1,008) 10,303 NM Net income (loss) $ (7,073) $ 35,178 NM Average basic shares outstanding 23,843 23,532 1.3 % Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.30) $ 1.49 NM Average diluted shares outstanding 23,843 23,832 — % Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.30) $ 1.48 NM Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,556 $ 114,450 Trade accounts receivable 92,540 123,743 Inventories 112,095 127,373 Prepaid expenses and other 18,124 17,180 Total current assets 409,315 382,746 Property, plant, and equipment, net 72,782 79,473 Goodwill 330,859 319,679 Other intangibles, net 219,434 217,962 Marketable securities 8,534 7,322 Deferred taxes on income 27,798 26,281 Other assets 63,212 59,809 Total assets $ 1,131,934 $ 1,093,272 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 37,724 $ 57,289 Accrued liabilities 88,679 93,585 Current portion of long-term debt 29,450 4,450 Total current liabilities 155,853 155,324 Term loan and revolving credit facility 245,680 246,856 Other non-current liabilities 250,445 227,507 Total liabilities 651,978 629,687 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 239 238 Additional paid-in capital 290,690 287,256 Retained earnings 281,935 290,441 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (92,908) (114,350) Total shareholders’ equity 479,956 463,585 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,131,934 $ 1,093,272

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED (In thousands) Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (7,073) $ 35,178 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,210 14,747 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance (6,745) 748 Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments, and other (557) (446) Stock based compensation 3,989 3,511 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,327 1,327 Loss on sales of businesses — 176 Non-cash pension settlement expense 19,046 — Gain on sale of building (2,638) — Non-cash lease expense 3,785 4,223 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions and divestitures: Trade accounts receivable 33,594 (2,648) Inventories 18,987 1,400 Prepaid expenses and other (1,627) (2,883) Other assets 570 (171) Trade accounts payable (20,078) 332 Accrued liabilities (7,895) (8,230) Non-current liabilities (1,952) (9,384) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 46,943 37,880 Investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1,034 1,928 Purchases of marketable securities (1,759) (2,581) Capital expenditures (2,779) (4,843) Proceeds from sale of building, net of transaction costs 5,453 — Dividend received from equity method investment 587 — Proceeds from sale of equipment — 51 Net (payments) proceeds from sales of businesses — (214) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 2,536 (5,659) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 429 3,784 Borrowings under line-of-credit agreements 25,000 — Repayment of debt (2,225) (30,000) Fees paid for revolver extension (826) — Payment of dividends (2,860) (2,824) Other (982) (544) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 18,536 (29,584) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4,091 (1,751) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 72,106 886 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 114,700 71,343 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 186,806 $ 72,229

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q2 FY 2021 Sales Bridge Quarter Year To Date ($ in millions) $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Fiscal 2020 Sales $ 207.6 $ 420.3 Volume (54.3) (26.2) % (128.4) (30.5) % Pricing 2.3 1.1 % 4.8 1.1 % Foreign currency translation 2.2 1.1 % 0.2 — % Total change $ (49.8) (24.0) % $ (123.4) (29.4) % Fiscal 2021 Sales $ 157.8 $ 296.9

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q2 FY 2021 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter Year To Date Fiscal 2020 Gross Profit $ 73.5 $ 149.1 Pricing, net of material cost inflation 2.3 4.7 Gain on sale of building 2.2 2.2 Tariffs 0.6 1.4 Foreign currency translation 0.8 0.2 Business realignment costs 0.1 (0.2 ) Insurance settlement — (0.3 ) Factory closures (0.3 ) (1.6 ) Productivity, net of other cost changes (3.8 ) (8.3 ) Sales volume and mix (19.4 ) (46.4 ) Total change $ (17.5 ) $ (48.3 ) Fiscal 2021 Gross Profit $ 56.0 $ 100.8

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data – UNAUDITED September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in millions) Backlog $ 146.6 $ 130.7 $ 131.0 $ 143.1 Long-term backlog Expected to ship beyond 3 months $ 60.8 $ 52.8 $ 49.1 $ 53.9 Long-term backlog as % of total backlog 41.5 % 40.4 % 37.5 % 37.7 % Trade accounts receivable Days sales outstanding 53.4 days 63.1 days 59.4 days 57.0 days Inventory turns per year (based on cost of products sold) 3.6 turns 3.0 turns 3.9 turns 3.8 turns Days' inventory 100.5 days 120.6 days 94.3 days 96.9 days Trade accounts payable Days payables outstanding 33.7 days 37.6 days 42.3 days 33.2 days Working capital as a % of sales (1) 14.1 % 14.9 % 14.5 % 17.2 % Debt to total capitalization percentage 36.4 % 37.1 % 35.2 % 36.9 % Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization 15.6 % 20.9 % 22.8 % 30.1 %

(1) September 30, 2019 figure excludes the Tire Shredder business, which was divested on December 28, 2018, and Crane Equipment & Service, Inc. (CES) and Stahlhammer Bommern GmbH (STB), each of which were divested on February 28, 2019.

U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 21 63 64 61 63 251 FY 20 63 63 61 64 251

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 56,025 $ 73,493 $ 100,822 $ 149,105 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 493 249 2,421 755 Business realignment costs — 140 329 140 Insurance settlement — — — (290) Gain on sale of building (2,189) — (2,189) — Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 54,329 $ 73,882 $ 101,383 $ 149,710 Sales $ 157,790 $ 207,609 $ 296,860 $ 420,321 Adjusted gross margin 34.4 % 35.6 % 34.2 % 35.6 %

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s gross profit to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income from operations $ 15,820 $ 25,231 $ 17,609 $ 52,274 Add back (deduct): Factory closures 747 470 3,003 1,497 Business realignment costs — 413 821 413 Insurance recovery legal costs 88 220 229 359 Loss on sales of businesses — 7 — 176 Insurance settlement — — — (290) Gain on sale of building (2,638) — (2,638) — Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 14,017 $ 26,341 $ 19,024 $ 54,429 Sales $ 157,790 $ 207,609 $ 296,860 $ 420,321 Adjusted operating margin 8.9 % 12.7 % 6.4 % 12.9 %

Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s income from operations to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (4,104) $ 16,599 $ (7,073) $ 35,178 Add back (deduct): Non-cash pension settlement expense 16,324 — 19,046 — Factory closures 747 470 3,003 1,497 Business realignment costs — 413 821 413 Insurance recovery legal costs 88 220 229 359 Loss on sales of businesses — 7 — 176 Insurance settlement — — — (290) Gain on sale of building (2,638) — (2,638) — Normalize tax rate to 22% (1) (2,327) 114 (3,732) (177) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 8,090 $ 17,823 $ 9,656 $ 37,156 Average diluted shares outstanding 24,123 23,926 24,030 23,832 Diluted income (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.17) $ 0.69 $ (0.30) $ 1.48 Diluted income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.34 $ 0.74 $ 0.40 $ 1.56

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items and at a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable to the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (4,104) $ 16,599 $ (7,073) $ 35,178 Add back (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) (45) 5,141 (1,008) 10,303 Interest and debt expense 3,018 3,759 6,206 7,611 Investment (income) loss (357) (229) (934) (531) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 397 (296) 481 (706) Other (income) expense, net 16,911 257 19,937 419 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,129 7,344 14,210 14,747 Factory closures 747 470 3,003 1,497 Business realignment costs — 413 821 413 Insurance recovery legal costs 88 220 229 359 Loss on sales of businesses — 7 — 176 Insurance settlement — — — (290) Gain on sale of building (2,638) — (2,638) — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 21,146 $ 33,685 $ 33,234 $ 69,176 Sales $ 157,790 $ 207,609 $ 296,860 $ 420,321 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.4 % 16.2 % 11.2 % 16.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements.

