 

LSR Group makes fourth coupon payment on its Series 001P-05 bonds

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
St. Petersburg, Russia - 29 October 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the fourth coupon payment in the amount of RUB 125,640,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-05 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds.

The identification number of the issue is 4B02-05-55234-E-001P as of 28 October 2019 (ISIN RU000A100ZL8).

The fourth coupon interest rate was set at 8.40% per annum and amounted to RUB 20.94 per one bond. 

6,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 31 October 2019, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.

 

For more information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

 

Media Relations


LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
 

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

 


Disclaimer

