OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Present at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Mark Throdahl, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Dave Bailey, President, are scheduled to participate at three upcoming virtual investor conferences in November.



Event: Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Format: Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Time: 1:15pm ET Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-One Meetings Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Time: 10:40am ET Event: Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum Format: Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020 Time: 3:00pm ET Event: Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-One Meetings Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 (meetings)

An audio webcast of the Stifel presentation will be available online at OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.



Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Credit Suisse, Stifel, Canaccord Genuity, or Piper Sandler representative, or Jan Medina of The Ruth Group at jmedina@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

