 

POET Readies Optical Interposer for Production in Alignment with Product Roadmap

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

New Optical Interposer Features Added to Prototypes

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF) a leading designer of Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, announced today that it has added several new features to its proprietary POET Optical Interposer platform and completed the design for products identified on its roadmap.

New Optical Interposer features include:

  • waveguide designs and process integration methods that minimize reflections of laser light within the Optical Interposer platform;
  • fiducials that better enable the sub-micron accuracy of automated pick-and-place assembly of lasers and other components mechanically placed on the platform;
  • vertical mirrors that extend the platform applicability to top- and bottom-surface-access optical devices, such as top-entry photodetectors and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs);
  • improved spot-size converters that provide efficient coupling of lasers and modulators to waveguides (important for 400G and 800G optical engines);
  • the latest generation of low-loss Mach-Zehnder Interferometry (“MZI”)-based multiplexers embedded in the waveguides; and
  • newly developed IP to efficiently align fiber-attach-units (FAUs) to POET’s optical engines.

“We have determined that the Optical Interposer platform is now production-ready,” said Vivek Rajgarhia, POET’s President & General Manager. “We have proven out all of the features and production methods for the platform itself, including the flip-chip assembly and bonding steps for lasers, which has historically been the “Achilles’ Heel” for other approaches to optoelectronic integration. The basic platform features, now completed, apply to all of the products that we are engaged with customers to develop. The pre-Alpha and Alpha prototypes that are now being assembled differ primarily in the particular components included, and in most cases, those designs have been validated.”

Mr. Rajgarhia continued: “The POET Optical Interposer platform is fully compatible with standard CMOS semiconductor processing methods and equipment. It seamlessly incorporates the best features of a Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC), Silicon Optical Benches (SiOB) and Interposer functionality and is fabricated solely within the production limits of silicon-based semiconductor processing. In addition to being fundamental to lower-cost and the higher-performance value proposition of the Optical Interposer, the processing compatibility with CMOS opens up a variety of applications to POET that are simply not available using other integration approaches seen in the market today.”

Seite 1 von 3
POET Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
POET and Sanan IC Sign Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture Company
30.09.20
POET Technologies Announces Final Extension of Exercise Period for 2018 Warrants

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:12 Uhr
7.903
POET – die Halbleiter-Revolution