 

Beam Global to Perform World’s First Flying on Sunshine Flight in a Production Electric Aircraft

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

The test flight will take place at Reedley Municipal Airport in Fresno County, California

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, will conduct the world’s first Flying on Sunshine flight in a Pipistrel production electric aircraft, powered completely by Beam’s EV ARC solar-powered charging unit delivering off-grid, sustainably generated, locally stored energy. The world-first maiden flight will take place at Reedley Municipal Airport in Fresno County, California with local officials present and Pilot Joseph Oldham at the controls.

“The electrification of transportation is taking to the skies, powered by Beam Global. With 40% of greenhouse gas emissions coming from transportation in California, it’s imperative to push the envelope in every form of mobility,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Whether it has two, four or 18 wheels, a propeller or four rotors, Beam is developing sustainable solutions to deliver clean mobility to all. An important differentiator for us is that our products can charge any form of transportation, enabling us to take advantage of growth across this massive but diverse sector.”

This proof of concept test flight is the first step in Beam Global’s larger initiative to bring clean mobility to this new sector of sustainable transportation.

“It’s challenging to install charging infrastructure at regional airports,” said Joseph Oldham, President and CEO for New Vision Aviation. “Flying on Sunshine using these rapidly deployed, transportable changing units works for us because it allows for rapid deployment of electric aircraft charging support concurrent with electric ground vehicles. It can turn regional local airports into multi-modal zero-emission transportation hubs and reinvigorate underutilized airports here in the San Joaquin Valley, across the state and across the U.S.”

The Pipistrel electric aircraft are part of the Sustainable Aviation Project initiated by Oldham in partnership with the Cities of Reedley and Mendota and funded by Measure C through the Fresno County Transportation Authority (FCTA) New Technology Reserve Grant Program. The project is designed to open the door for aviation careers for local students in Fresno County by lowering the cost for flight training through the use of electric aircraft and developing a network of airports with chargers to support their operations. Measure C successfully leverages local dollars with other resources to deliver billions of dollars in local and regional transportation improvements to expand transit services, foster innovation and build trails, bike lanes and ADA facilities, while leading initiatives to better the air quality and bolster the local economy.

Seite 1 von 2
Beam Global Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
MEDIA ALERT: Beam Global to Perform World’s First Flying on Sunshine Flight in a Production Electric Aircraft in Reedley, California
21.10.20
Beam Global, City of San Diego Collaborate to Offer Free Sustainable EV Charging to the Public
13.10.20
Beam Global Adds Georgia Power Company To Growing List of Utility Customers
07.10.20
Beam Global Deploys Multiple Beam-Branded EV ARC 2020 Units Since Recent Rebrand

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
33
Envision Solar - jetzt mit WKN