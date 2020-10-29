Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Completes 2 Year Audit to Commence FORM-10 Process to become Fully Reporting and for Future Uplisting

The completed audit recorded $2,084,725 in revenue and $103,343 gross profit for the year end 2019, respectively $508,591 and ($9,609) for the year end 2018. As of June 2020’s 6 month uploaded quarter , the Company has recorded $18,637,665 in revenue and $5,081,772 gross profit. An increase of $16,552,940 in revenue and an increase of $4,978,429 gross profit.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its 2 year 2018 & 2019 audit has been completed to commence FORM-10 process to become fully reporting and for future uplisting.

Within the first half of 2020, operating 6 month, the Company has recorded 794% increase in revenue and 4,817% increase in gross profit compared to 2019’s 12 months of operations.

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “I’m truly blessed and proud of my team not only to complete our first 2 year audit but, to witness our catapult achievement. It’s thanks to my team and partners we have been able to achieve so much and progress with continue growth. Now with out audit complete we are able to take our next major step on taking SGTM fully reporting and work our way to ultimately achieving NASDAQ tier listing.” Mr. Raynor continues with, “We are currently in discussion with multiple SEC legal counsel firms to see whom would fit best with our team and assist us on not only achieving every step along the way to be listed on the NASDAQ but, to assure that we stay complaint with the SEC to provide transparency to our shareholders.”

Mr. Raynor ends with, “We plan on uploading our September 2020 quarter early November and updating our shareholders on our FORM-10 process as we progress.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.