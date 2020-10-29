Pooled Results from Incyte’s TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 Atopic Dermatitis Studies of Ruxolitinib Cream Show Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Patient-Reported Quality of Life Assessments

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced efficacy and safety results from a pooled analysis of two randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 studies – TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 – evaluating ruxolitinib cream for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). The presentation (FC08.08) will be available on-demand as part of the 29th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, held virtually from October 29-31, 2020.

Key findings from the individual TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 studies were previously reported.