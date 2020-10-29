 

Pooled Results from Incyte’s TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 Atopic Dermatitis Studies of Ruxolitinib Cream Show Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Patient-Reported Quality of Life Assessments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 13:00  |  58   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced efficacy and safety results from a pooled analysis of two randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 studies – TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 – evaluating ruxolitinib cream for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). The presentation (FC08.08) will be available on-demand as part of the 29th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, held virtually from October 29-31, 2020.

Key findings from the individual TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 studies were previously reported.

The new, pooled data reinforce that treatment with ruxolitinib cream resulted in a rapid, substantial and sustained reduction in itch; and improved the extent and severity of AD as measured by the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI) and Scoring Atopic Dermatitis (SCORAD) assessment tools.

In addition, treatment with ruxolitinib cream resulted in notable improvements in quality of life measures such as the PROMIS (Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System)1 sleep disturbance (8b)2 score. PROMIS is a set of well-accepted patient-reported outcome measurement tools that are psychometrically supported.1 In the TRuE-AD trials, the PROMIS Short Form-Sleep Disturbance (8b) questionnaire was used to assess patients’ self-reported perceptions of sleep quality, sleep depth and restoration associated with sleep.

Key results from the pooled analysis include:

 

Ruxolitinib cream 0.75% BID

Ruxolitinib cream 1.5% BID

Vehicle

Primary endpoint

IGA-TS, responders

n=483

n=481

n=244

44.7%*

52.6%*

11.5%

Key secondary endpoints

EASI-75, responders

n=483

n=481

n=244

53.8%*

62.0%*

19.7%

Itch NRS (≥4-point improvement), responders

n=313

n=307

Seite 1 von 5
Incyte Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) bleiben schwach, Gilead (GIS) schließt wichtige Übernahme ab
22.10.20
Clinical Trials Delivering New Optimism in Fight Against Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
21.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) weiter unter Druck
20.10.20
Incyte to Report Third Quarter Financial Results
15.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Vertex (VRTX) tiefrot, Arrowhead (ARWR) ziehen an
14.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) fest, Evotec (EVT) unter Druck
13.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) rutschen ab, Evotec (EVT) ziehen an
12.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) zum Wochenauftakt fest
09.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) wieder im Plus, Evotec (EVT) leichter
07.10.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) leichter, Biotest (BIO3) fest

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
23
Incyte Corporation - The Next Step