Aptinyx to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET to report third quarter 2020 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 772-0394 (domestic) or (236) 738-2205 (international) and refer to conference ID 9186375. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.