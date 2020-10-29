 

CBRE Group, Inc. Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Rescheduled to 4 30 PM ET Today

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced that its conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today (Thursday, October 29, 2020). This call, originally scheduled for at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, has been rescheduled due to an interruption in the telephone carrier’s service. Details for the call will be released later today.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

