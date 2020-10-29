SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 29 October 2020 3 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Riku Hynninen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20201029103010_4

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: VENUE NOT APPLICABLE

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Scanfil Oyj Option Right 2019 (B)

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0





SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





For additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

tel. +358 8 4882 111

www.scanfil.com