SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 29 October 2020 3 P.M.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Riku Hynninen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20201029103010_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Venue: VENUE NOT APPLICABLE
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Scanfil Oyj Option Right 2019 (B)
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
