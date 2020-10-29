Illinois American Water Installing Ultraviolet Disinfection at Alton Water Treatment Plant; Investment of about $4.5 million Supports Safe Drinking Water

According to Brent O’Neill, director of engineering for Illinois American Water, UV technology is effective in inhibiting infection-causing microorganisms and adds another layer of protection for customers.

Illinois American Water is investing approximately $4.5 million to install Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection at the Alton water treatment plant. The new treatment technology, which supports safe drinking water to residents and businesses, is expected to be implemented by the end of the year.

When used to treat drinking water, UV disinfection addresses chlorine-resistant pathogens and microorganisms that could be present in surface water sources. The Alton water treatment facility uses the Mississippi River as its water source.

O’Neill said, “There is nothing more important than the quality of the product we deliver to our customers’ taps. This is why we continuously work to upgrade technology and treatment processes to deliver safe drinking water. We are excited to incorporate UV disinfection to our treatment process for particular water sources.”

The investment will also help meet more stringent water quality regulations associated with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule.

According to O’Neill, Illinois American Water not only meets EPA drinking water guidelines, but the company “provides water quality which is better than required.” He added, “Our customers trust us with a critical service. They serve our product to their family, their children. We take our responsibility seriously and are proud to deliver quality drinking water to the River Bend area for 145 years.”

