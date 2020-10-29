 

Quadient Obtains ISS ESG’s “Prime” Recognition for Its  Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 19:35  |  52   |   |   

Quadient Obtains ISS ESG’s “Prime” Recognition for Its  Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Paris, October 29, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it has once again achieved “Prime” status by ISS ESG in recognition of its activities related to various environmental, social and corporate governance indicators. ISS ESG is the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS).

Quadient first obtained “Prime” status in 2017. This status is given to companies with an ESG performance above the sector-specific prime threshold. Quadient’s 2020 results reflect its commitment and continuous efforts to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In 2019, Quadient has aligned its CSR plan to support the Company’s Back to Growth strategy, with a focus on its people and communities, its innovative, reliable and sustainable solutions, ethics and compliance, as well as the environment. This year’s ISS ESG evaluation shows that Quadient notably progressed in the areas of corporate governance, business ethics and reduction of the Company’s impact on the environment. Looking forward to 2021 and beyond, Quadient plans to continue this momentum as part of its CSR program.

“As part of our Back to Growth strategy, we have chosen to make Corporate Social Responsibility a central focus of Quadient's transformation. We are proud to have received once again the recognition of the “Prime” status from ISS ESG,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer of Quadient, whose mission includes Corporate Social Responsibility. “We remain committed to sustainable growth and continuing to improve Quadient’s impact in our communities and the environment.”

ISS ESG is part of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). It delivers corporate and country ESG research and ratings to identify material social and environmental risks and opportunities, and provides an established standard in measuring, analyzing, projecting, valuing, and discounting a firm’s underlying economic profit. ISS ESG brings globally recognized expertise across the full range of sustainable and responsible investment issues. Learn more at https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient          Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager   Account Executive
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590   +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com    sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachments


Quadient Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
Syneos Health to Acquire Synteract, a Top CRO Provider to Emerging Biopharma
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Quadient Expands Impress Platform with New Cloud-Based Document Delivery Solution, Quadient Impress Distribute
21.10.20
QUADIENT – FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE
20.10.20
Quadient Places Third In Annual Ranking of Top 250 French Software Horizontal Publishers
15.10.20
Quadient's Innovation Recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards
14.10.20
Quadient Launches Revamped Partner Program Focused on Customer Experience
12.10.20
Quadient SA - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
01.10.20
Quadient Inspire Days Virtual Experience to Draw Customer Experience Experts from Around the Globe
30.09.20
Quadient: Availability of the 2020 half-year financial report
30.09.20
Quadient - Rapport Financier Semestriel 2020 - Version anglaise