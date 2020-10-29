Quadient Obtains ISS ESG’s “Prime” Recognition for Its  Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it has once again achieved “Prime” status by ISS ESG in recognition of its activities related to various environmental, social and corporate governance indicators. ISS ESG is the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS).

Quadient first obtained “Prime” status in 2017. This status is given to companies with an ESG performance above the sector-specific prime threshold. Quadient’s 2020 results reflect its commitment and continuous efforts to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In 2019, Quadient has aligned its CSR plan to support the Company’s Back to Growth strategy, with a focus on its people and communities, its innovative, reliable and sustainable solutions, ethics and compliance, as well as the environment. This year’s ISS ESG evaluation shows that Quadient notably progressed in the areas of corporate governance, business ethics and reduction of the Company’s impact on the environment. Looking forward to 2021 and beyond, Quadient plans to continue this momentum as part of its CSR program.

“As part of our Back to Growth strategy, we have chosen to make Corporate Social Responsibility a central focus of Quadient's transformation. We are proud to have received once again the recognition of the “Prime” status from ISS ESG,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer of Quadient, whose mission includes Corporate Social Responsibility. “We remain committed to sustainable growth and continuing to improve Quadient’s impact in our communities and the environment.”

ISS ESG is part of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). It delivers corporate and country ESG research and ratings to identify material social and environmental risks and opportunities, and provides an established standard in measuring, analyzing, projecting, valuing, and discounting a firm’s underlying economic profit. ISS ESG brings globally recognized expertise across the full range of sustainable and responsible investment issues. Learn more at https://www.issgovernance.com/esg/ratings/ .

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com .

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Account Executive +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachments