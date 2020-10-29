Natus Medical Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $102.8 million, a decline of 16.8% compared to $123.5 million reported for the third quarter 2019. GAAP gross margin was 46.2% during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 59.4% in the third quarter 2019. GAAP net loss was $9.3 million, or $0.28 loss per share, compared with GAAP net income of $8.2 million, or $0.24 earnings per diluted share in the third quarter 2019.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.2% in the third quarter 2020 compared to 61.5% reported for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.09 for the third quarter 2020, compared to $0.35 in the third quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $3.2 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to $11.9 million in the third quarter 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $297.0 million, a decrease of 18.4% compared to $363.8 million reported for the same period in 2019. GAAP gross margin was 50.8% vs. 58.1% reported for the same period in 2019. GAAP net loss was $21.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, or $0.65 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $18.7 million, or $0.55 per share in the same period in 2019.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.0% in 2020 vs. 60.1% reported for the same period in 2019. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.00 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.75 in the same period in 2019. The Company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to prior year's non-GAAP net income of $25.2 million.

“We are very encouraged by the rate of business recovery in the third quarter. Our revenue grew by 21% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The revenue increase was led by Neuro and Hearing & Balance, respectively. Our Newborn Care end market continues to be the least impacted by the pandemic compared to last year. Although, revenues remain below historical levels, we generated $7.5 million of cash flows from operations, paid down $20.0 million of debt and returned to a net cash position. Looking ahead, we expect further business recovery in the fourth quarter,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus.

“We expect revenues from all three of our end markets to increase sequentially in the fourth quarter. Our supplies revenue increased sequentially 26% during the third quarter, indicating a return toward a more normal pace of hospital activity. Device sales increased from the previous quarter as well, up 21%, highlighting an increase in capital spending. Our backlog and pipeline rose in the fourth quarter compared the third quarter, increasing the confidence in our outlook for the fourth quarter,” Mr. Kennedy continued.

Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter 2020, the Company's revenue guidance is expected to be between $104.0 million and $114.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance is expected to be between $0.19 and $0.31.

For the full year 2020, the Company's revenue guidance is expected to be between $401.0 million and $411.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance is expected to be between $0.20 and $0.31.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effect, which the Company expects to be approximately $4.1 million and $26.1 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and full year, respectively, and which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.12 and $0.77 for the respective periods.



Guidance for the fourth quarter assumes a steady, but gradual increase in our business and does not consider the potential of a significant COVID-19 resurgence and its impact, if any, on the economy and our customers.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and non-GAAP operating profit: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition, the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company’s non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.



The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

Natus has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) today, October 29, 2020. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 7889667. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 7889667. The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com, and a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenue $ 102,803 $ 123,463 $ 296,966 $ 363,759 Cost of revenue 47,160 48,389 134,665 147,291 Intangibles amortization 8,117 1,736 11,440 5,237 Gross profit 47,526 73,338 150,861 211,231 Gross profit margin 46.2 % 59.4 % 50.8 % 58.1 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 26,035 30,787 79,567 96,841 Research and development 14,670 14,447 46,574 41,166 General and administrative 12,384 15,394 36,754 44,390 Intangibles amortization 4,025 3,751 11,330 11,300 Restructuring 350 1,106 1,842 41,147 Total operating expenses 57,464 65,485 176,067 234,844 Income (loss) from operations (9,938 ) 7,853 (25,206 ) (23,613 ) Interest expense (1,107 ) (1,165 ) (2,800 ) (4,059 ) Other income (expense), net 160 (444 ) (398 ) (862 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax (10,885 ) 6,244 (28,404 ) (28,534 ) Benefit from income tax (1,569 ) (1,987 ) (6,588 ) (9,852 ) Net income (loss) $ (9,316 ) $ 8,231 $ (21,816 ) $ (18,682 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.65 ) $ (0.55 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.65 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,828 33,655 33,577 33,666 Diluted 33,828 33,738 33,577 33,666





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 74,536 $ 63,297 Accounts receivable 84,107 115,889 Inventories 80,135 71,368 Other current assets 27,740 19,195 Total current assets 266,518 269,749 Property and equipment 24,245 24,702 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,960 15,046 Goodwill and intangible assets 241,746 261,166 Deferred income tax 28,749 30,355 Other assets 23,672 21,509 Total assets $ 596,890 $ 622,527 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,597 $ 27,253 Current portion of long-term debt 40,000 35,000 Accrued liabilities 39,034 54,451 Deferred revenue 20,034 20,246 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,343 5,871 Total current liabilities 132,008 142,821 Long-term debt 25,697 19,665 Deferred income tax 14,786 14,251 Operating lease liabilities 9,358 12,051 Other long-term liabilities 19,574 17,616 Total liabilities 201,423 206,404 Total stockholders’ equity 395,467 416,123 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 596,890 $ 622,527





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,316 ) $ 8,230 $ (21,816 ) $ (18,682 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 209 711 1,158 3,934 Impairment of intangible assets 6,678 — 6,678 — Depreciation and amortization 7,312 7,519 20,989 22,946 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 127 — 149 482 Warranty reserve (151 ) 911 1,129 2,588 Share-based compensation 2,395 1,915 7,059 6,377 Loss on commencement of sales-type leases 766 — 1,861 — Impairment charge for held for sale assets — — — 24,571 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,120 (2,057 ) 30,367 14,850 Inventories 4,777 32 (6,417 ) (2,074 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,012 ) 856 (11,078 ) (9,527 ) Accounts payable (4,343 ) 5,291 (19 ) 2,076 Accrued liabilities 2,499 3,693 (13,844 ) 1,073 Deferred revenue (1,243 ) (368 ) (941 ) 2,371 Deferred income tax 1,671 (2,867 ) 1,826 (3,072 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,489 23,866 17,101 47,913 Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (690 ) (953 ) (7,617 ) (3,872 ) Purchase of intangible assets — — — (13 ) Net cash used in investing activities (690 ) (953 ) (7,617 ) (3,885 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP — 519 658 2,193 Repurchase of common stock — (10,495 ) — Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (10 ) (23 ) (1,936 ) (1,596 ) Deferred debt issuance costs (1,175 ) — (1,175 ) — Principal payments of financing lease liability (173 ) (139 ) (415 ) (404 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — — 60,000 — Payments on borrowings (20,000 ) (10,000 ) (48,000 ) (35,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (21,358 ) (9,643 ) (1,363 ) (34,807 ) Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents 4,217 (2,217 ) 3,118 (2,532 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,342 ) 11,053 11,239 6,689 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,878 52,009 63,297 56,373 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 74,536 $ 63,062 $ 74,536 $ 63,062





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP based results: Income (loss) before provision for income tax $ (10,885 ) $ 6,244 $ (28,404 ) $ (28,534 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 8,117 1,736 11,440 5,237 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS) (366 ) — (366 ) 67 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) 2,457 — 4,233 989 Direct costs of acquisitions (COGS) — 917 — 1,040 Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 4,025 3,751 11,330 11,300 Direct costs of acquisitions (OPEX) — 698 — 956 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 353 1,855 1,760 42,112 Litigation (OPEX) — 5 — 702 Non-GAAP income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income tax 3,701 15,206 (7 ) 33,869 Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 505 $ 3,325 $ (95 ) $ 8,666 Non-GAAP net income $ 3,196 $ 11,881 $ 88 $ 25,203 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.35 $ 0.00 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.35 $ 0.00 $ 0.75 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,828 33,655 33,577 33,666 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,841 33,738 33,637 33,772





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP Gross Profit $ 47,526 $ 73,338 $ 150,861 $ 211,231 Amortization of intangibles 8,117 1,736 11,440 5,237 Direct cost of acquisitions — 917 — 1,040 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (366 ) — (366 ) 67 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 2,457 — 4,233 989 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 57,734 $ 75,991 $ 166,168 $ 218,564 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 56.2 % 61.5 % 56.0 % 60.1 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (9,938 ) $ 7,853 $ (25,206 ) $ (23,613 ) Amortization of intangibles 12,142 5,487 22,770 16,537 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (366 ) — (366 ) 67 Litigation — 5 — 702 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 2,810 1,855 5,993 43,101 Direct cost of acquisitions — 1,615 — 1,996 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 4,648 $ 16,815 $ 3,191 $ 38,790 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 4.5 % 13.6 % 1.1 % 10.7 % GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ (1,569 ) $ (1,987 ) $ (6,588 ) $ (9,852 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 2,402 3,140 6,493 8,847 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (328 ) (1,134 ) — (1,740 ) Repatriation tax adjustment — — — (177 ) Restructuring and other expenses — 3,306 — 11,588 Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 505 $ 3,325 $ (95 ) $ 8,666 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 GAAP EPS Guidance $0.07 - $0.19 ($0.57) - ($0.46) Amortization of intangibles 0.16 0.83 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 0.17 Tax effect (0.04) (0.23) Non-GAAP EPS Guidance $0.19 - $0.31 $0.20 - $0.31





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Neuro: Revenue $ 58,735 $ 72,192 $ 167,681 $ 206,179 Cost of revenue 27,157 25,207 73,765 75,749 Intangibles amortization 7,163 938 8,869 2,819 Gross profit $ 24,415 $ 46,047 $ 85,047 $ 127,611 Gross profit margin 41.6 % 63.8 % 50.7 % 61.9 % Newborn care: Revenue $ 25,711 $ 27,005 $ 76,744 $ 83,105 Cost of revenue 12,610 11,359 37,105 35,238 Intangibles amortization 66 64 193 193 Gross profit $ 13,035 $ 15,582 $ 39,446 $ 47,674 Gross profit margin 50.7 % 57.7 % 51.4 % 57.4 % Hearing & balance: Revenue $ 18,357 $ 24,266 $ 52,541 $ 74,475 Cost of revenue 7,393 11,823 23,795 36,304 Intangibles amortization 888 734 2,378 2,225 Gross profit $ 10,076 $ 11,709 $ 26,368 $ 35,946 Gross profit margin 54.9 % 48.3 % 50.2 % 48.3 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 102,803 $ 123,463 $ 296,966 $ 363,759 Cost of revenue 47,160 48,389 134,665 147,291 Intangibles amortization 8,117 1,736 11,440 5,237 Gross profit $ 47,526 $ 73,338 $ 150,861 $ 211,231 Gross profit margin 46.2 % 59.4 % 50.8 % 58.1 % Note: The revenue and gross margin for our AccuScreen newborn hearing screening product has been reclassified from Hearing & Balance to Newborn Care for both the current and prior periods. Hearing & Balance was formerly named Audiology.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 24,415 $ 46,047 $ 85,047 $ 127,611 Amortization of intangibles 7,163 938 8,869 2,819 Direct costs of acquisitions — 917 — 1,040 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 1,588 — 2,292 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 33,166 $ 47,902 $ 96,208 $ 131,470 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 56.5 % 66.4 % 57.4 % 63.8 % Newborn care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 13,035 $ 15,582 $ 39,446 $ 47,674 Amortization of intangibles 66 64 193 193 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (366 ) — (366 ) (571 ) Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 322 — 322 814 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 13,057 $ 15,646 $ 39,595 $ 48,110 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 50.8 % 57.9 % 51.6 % 57.9 % Hearing & balance: GAAP Gross Profit $ 10,076 $ 11,709 $ 26,368 $ 35,946 Amortization of intangibles 888 734 2,378 2,225 Recall accrual and remediation efforts — — — 638 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 547 — 1,619 175 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 11,511 $ 12,443 $ 30,365 $ 38,984 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 62.7 % 51.3 % 57.8 % 52.3 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 47,526 $ 73,338 $ 150,861 $ 211,231 Amortization of intangibles 8,117 1,736 11,440 5,237 Direct costs of acquisitions — 917 — 1,040 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (366 ) — (366 ) 67 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 2,457 — 4,233 989 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 57,734 $ 75,991 $ 166,168 $ 218,564 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 56.2 % 61.5 % 56.0 % 60.1 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Consolidated Revenue: United States $ 63,553 $ 73,553 $ 183,181 $ 213,055 International 39,250 49,910 113,785 150,704 Totals $ 102,803 $ 123,463 $ 296,966 $ 363,759 United States 62 % 60 % 62 % 59 % International 38 % 40 % 38 % 41 % Totals 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



