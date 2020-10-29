Transphorm to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

Transphorm, Inc. (“Transphorm” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors, today announced the Company will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after market close and host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties in the Investor Relations section of Transphorm’s' website at www.transphormusa.com .

For those unable to attend the live webcast, a replay and any supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and through November 17, 2020. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1-416-621-4642 and entering the conference ID 4159235.

About Transphorm, Inc.

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa.

