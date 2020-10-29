 

Transphorm to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 21:10  |  33   |   |   

Transphorm, Inc. (“Transphorm” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors, today announced the Company will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 after market close and host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties in the Investor Relations section of Transphorm’s' website at www.transphormusa.com.

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
 Conference Dial-in Number: 1-833-529-0218
 International Dial-in Number: +1-236-389-2146
 Conference ID: 4159235

For those unable to attend the live webcast, a replay and any supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and through November 17, 2020. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1-416-621-4642 and entering the conference ID 4159235.

About Transphorm, Inc.

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa.

Transphorm Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Transphorm Releases Latest High Voltage GaN Reliability Data
26.10.20
Transphorm President & Co-Founder, Dr. Primit Parikh, Interviewed by The Wall Street Resource
20.10.20
Transphorm Appoints Dr. Julian Humphreys to Board of Directors