Patrick Artus, Chairman of the Audit Committee said : “ In order to ensure that the high-quality audit of the Group is maintained through the implementation of a tailored transition plan between the former and new board of statutory auditors, the Audit Committee of TOTAL SE has decided to proceed, as from 2020, with the selection of the new board of statutory auditors whose terms will start at the conclusion of the Shareholders’ Meeting on May 25, 2022.

The Board of Directors of TOTAL SE (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) at the meeting held on October 29, 2020, decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting on May 25, 2022, which will approve the financial statements for the fiscal year 2021:

“The selection process carried out by the Committee led to the recommendation to the Board of Directors to choose EY, a member of the current board of statutory auditors, and PWC whose teams have demonstrated, through a competitive process, their capacity to undertake the audit of the accounts of TOTAL SE and its subsidiaries according to best practices.”

The Board of Directors of TOTAL SE also took note of the appointment by the Central Social and Economic Works Council on June 14, 2020 of Mr. Romain Garcia-Ivaldi as a director of the Company, the term of Mrs. Christine Renaud having expired at the conclusion of the Shareholders' Meeting on May 29, 2020. It also took note of the appointment on October 14, 2020 by the SE Committee, known as the Total European Committee, of Mr. Angel Pobo as a director of the Company. Pursuant to Article 11 of the Company’s articles of association, the terms of Mr. Romain Garcia-Ivaldi and Mr. Angel Pobo will expire at the close of the Shareholders' Meeting called in 2023 to approve the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2022. As the Board of Directors of TOTAL SE also includes a member representing employee shareholders, it is now composed of thirteen members, including three employees of the Company.

